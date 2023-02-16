The Breeze has been JMU’s official student-run newspaper for 100 years. Since its first issue on Dec. 2, 1922, The Breeze’s mission has been to provide the JMU community with news and important information. From college name changes to the construction of new buildings, here are some of the biggest moments The Breeze has chronicled at JMU since 1922.
1922
The Breeze sends its first issue to print Dec. 2. This issue was four pages long with four columns and had no pictures or graphics, according to a JMU historical timeline. It cost $0.10 per copy for the paper, or $1 for a year’s subscription. The Breeze was named by English teacher Elizabeth P. Cleveland, who wrote in her proposal that she was inspired by the “mountain breeze.” The paper was almost named The Campus Cat, but a coin toss went in Cleveland’s favor. She was awarded $2.
1923
JMU’s infamous “Kissing Rock” was unearthed in the fall of 1923. In efforts to “beautify the campus,” the land in front of Alumnae and Sheldon Halls was graded down four or five feet, where it’s believed the Rock was unearthed. Plans to remove the Rock were canceled and it now serves as a JMU landmark, featured prominently in many photographs.
1924
After being called the State Normal School for Women since 1914, the name was changed to State Teachers College at Harrisonburg to “better reflect the higher educational nature of the institution which had already emerged,” according to the timeline. In an issue of The Breeze in 1924, the journalist wrote, “This school has been based upon the standards of a college for several years, and all that was needed was the name.”
1930
Over 500 people attended the cornerstone laying ceremony for Wilson Hall. The ceremony had parades, musical performances and an address given by the then-president Samuel Duke. Wilson Hall opened in 1931 and is now one of JMU’s most-known buildings on campus.
1938
Another name change — the State Teachers College at Harrisonburg became Madison College, after the fourth president of the U.S., James Madison.
1939
The first sororities, Sigma Sigma Sigma and Alpha Sigma Alpha, are established after decades of being looked down upon due to the strict nature of the all-girls college. Also in 1939, Madison Memorial Library — later renamed Carrier Library — was completed, according to the historical timeline.
1941
In May, the student body demanded “a broadening of privileges,” including eased restrictions on dating, interacting with men and the freedom from wearing stockings, according to the historical timeline. During this “May Revolt,” the students threatened a sit-in, a hunger strike, a class boycott and a march on Hillcrest. The threatened actions didn’t actually occur, but it got the students what they wanted.
1943
The Breeze’s name was almost changed. Students chose between The Madisonian, MadCap or no name change at all. A majority voted to change the name to The Madisonian, but it was rejected by faculty because they feared it was too “hasty” and would later be regretted. They also argued that the constant use of “Madison” would “cheapen the school’s name,” according to the historical timeline.
1946
Until Sep.16, 1946, Madison College had been an all-women’s college. This changed when returning World War II veterans were guaranteed a college education under the G.I. Bill. As explained in the historical timeline, Virginia schools faced an overwhelming influx of enrollments, so Madison College opened its doors to men. Previously, men were only allowed to enroll for summer sessions.
1947
1947 was a big year for the institution. Fraternities were introduced to Madison College, starting with Sigma Delta Rho. 1947 also saw the introduction of a semester-based school year, instead of the quarters system the school had been using since its opening. In the fall, football came to campus. Five touch football teams were formed, all sponsored by a different sorority.
1964
D-Hall, originally called Gibbons Dining Hall, was constructed as a large, circular two-story building in 1964. It was the first time students had to show campus identification cards to enter a building, according to the History of Dining Services at JMU. In the fall of 2018, it opened as the three-story D-Hall we know today.
1971
The school was divided into academic regions that later became the College of Arts and Letters; the College of Business; the College of Education; the College of Integrated Science and Technology; the College of Science and Mathematics; and the College of Graduate and Professional Programs, according to the centennial timeline.
1972
Madison College played its first official football game on Godwin Hall field. The team lost 6-0 to Shepherd College. The Marching Royal Dukes, JMU’s official marching band, was formed this year, as well.
1975
The first construction for Bridgeforth Stadium was completed in 1975. The stadium was enlarged in 1981 and renovated in 2011.
1977
Mills Godwin, the then-Virginia governor, signed a bill that changed the college’s name to James Madison University. It took effect in July, according to the centennial timeline.
1982-83
Duke Dog, as he’s known today, made his first appearance in the 1982-83 basketball season. According to the JMU Duke Dog Centennial website, there was an earlier version of the mascot that first appeared in the 1972-73 season but failed to generate any support.
1989
According to the centennial timeline, 110 acres of land east of Main Campus was purchased under the presidency of Ronald Carrier, becoming the East Campus we know today.
1999
According to the JMU Festival site, the construction for The Festival Conference and Student Center was built in two phases starting in 1999. It was originally named the College Center and was a part of the College of Integrated Science and Technology. It became Festival after the completion of phase two.
2004
JMU’s football team won its first NCAA Division I-AA championship after a win over the University of Montana with a score of 31-21.
2005
JMU announced it was going to purchase the old site of Rockingham Memorial Hospital. Nearly a decade later, the university turned the old hospital into what we know today as the Student Success Center (SSC) and the University Health Center (UHC).
2007
The Marching Royal Dukes were invited to play on the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. They were one of 10 bands in the country chosen to perform, according to The Breeze.
2008
Rose Library, formerly called East Campus Library, opened its doors in 2008. Four years later, the library was renamed to honor JMU’s fifth president, Linwood Rose.
2009
E-Hall opened to the public on Aug. 17, 2009, according to The Breeze. It was met with positive reviews due to its “airy”, open atmosphere compared to D-Hall and the wide-range of cuisine available. One student called it “the epitome of awesome.”
2012
Jonathan Alger became the university’s sixth president on July 1, 2012, where he still serves today.
2016
The Breeze reported the reopening of JMU’s University Recreation Center. The expansion cost around $57 million and brought new exercise space and equipment to campus.
2019
Paul Jennings Hall, the newest dorm on campus, was built in 2019. The hall has 500 beds and houses both first-years and upper-classmen, according to the Skyline Residence Halls site. The hall was named in honor of James Madison’s enslaved assistant.
2020
JMU, like a majority of schools around the world, closed its doors in March 2020 and moved to online schooling after COVID-19 cases began to skyrocket across the U.S. Also, Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC) opened in 2020 as the new home to men’s and women’s basketball as well as other events for the university and Dukes Dining came to campus, taking over Phillips Hall.
2021
Hartman Hall, a part of the College of Business (CoB), and a renovation of Showker Hall had its grand opening in 2021. Costing $99,235,000, The Breeze called the new additions bringing a “slice of the Big Apple to Harrisonburg.”
2022
JMU announced it would be leaving the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and the Colonial Athletic Association Conference to join the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and the Sun Belt Conference on July 1, 2022. Also in 2022, JMU was awarded as a new Carnegie Classification of R2 Doctoral University with high research activity through the Carnegie Commission, according to a press release.