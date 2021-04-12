Every year, Relay for Life of JMU hosts an annual relay event to benefit the American Cancer Society. According to the Relay for Life website, the money raised at these Relay for Life events goes toward funding cancer research, offering services to cancer patients and advancing health equity to ensure all patients have access to treatment.
This year the event was hosted in a hybrid format April 9. Whitney Minnick, a senior development manager with the American Cancer Society, said the event looked very different from years past.
“Prior to the pandemic, the Relay for Life of JMU event was a fully in-person event that took place on Hillside field,” Minnick said. “In 2019, we had over 1,400 participants in attendance. Last year, the event was fully virtual and took place on Facebook Live — this year was a mix between the two formats.”
Hannah Knick, a junior interdisciplinary liberal studies major, said she became interested with Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society after a family member was diagnosed with cancer.
“I got involved with Relay for Life during middle school after my grandma was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Knick said. “Everything was really scary, and my mom thought it would be a good idea to create a team at my middle school.”
Knick, who serves as the fundraising co-chair for JMU’s Relay for Life, says it was exciting to be able to have an in-person portion in this year’s event.
“With the pandemic, most of our events and team captain meetings have been online, so it’s been harder to recognize faces or names,” Knick said. “It’s so refreshing to put the teams’ fundraising totals to their faces and personalities.”
Participants were able to sign up for 45-minute time slots, where they could join their fundraising teams to walk, watch pre-recorded performances by JMU acapella and dance groups and view the luminaries lit in memory of loved ones who’ve been diagnosed with cancer.
Sydney Robertson, a junior hospitality major who serves as the recruitment co-chair for JMU’s Relay for Life, said seeing the luminaries is a touching experience.
“The luminary ceremony is the portion that I’ve always looked forward to the most,” Robertson said. “To see dedications made to those who have lost their fight, are continuing their fight, or have won their fight against cancer truly shows what Relay’s cause is all about.”
During the virtual portion of the event, President Jonathan Alger spoke about the importance of the American Cancer Society’s work.
“The work of the American Cancer Society, with the help of volunteers like you, has contributed to a 20% decline in the cancer death rate since 1991,” Alger said. “That’s 1.3 million lives saved from cancer. We gather tonight to celebrate, remember and relay for life.”
This year, Relay for Life of JMU raised $161,735 for the American Cancer Society. Minnick said being able to help those affected by this disease through this fundraiser has been gratifying.
“The most rewarding thing about being involved with Relay is knowing that the money raised truly benefits the lives of those touched by cancer,” Minnick said. “It’s incredible to see so many different people from across campus come together to unite for a common cause.”
