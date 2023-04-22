As Rockingham County police officers arrived at Redpoint residential complex overnight Friday, April 14, residents on the scene said the officers’ presence comforted them — though videos surfaced of multiple officers carrying what looked to be semi-automatic rifles, which jarred some residents.
The Breeze viewed and obtained two such videos but wasn't granted permission by the owners to publish either of them before deadline.
Officers patrolled the residential complex on and around the 2300 block of Newberry Lane shortly after a shooting killed two non-JMU students: 22-year-old D’angelo Marquise Gracy and 17-year-old Calour Fields. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office has yet to announce if it’s captured the suspect, as of Saturday evening, April 22.
Multiple Redpoint residents who saw the videos likened semi-automatic rifles to something fit for realities far away from their neighborhood — they’re “guns you see in movies, video games,” junior resident Léa Nuevo, who wasn’t at Redpoint overnight Friday, said.
“To see that in real life, it kind of takes you back,” Nuevo said. “It just truly makes you feel like you really have to watch out for your safety everywhere you go.”
For senior Gage Godwin and his cousin, sophomore Christian Godwin, who were near the scene overnight Friday — roughly 100 yards away at that, Christian added — said the fact that the guns were in the hands of police officers instead of the shooter caused them to feel safer and have a more neutral reaction to the videos.
Senior and Redpoint resident Abigail Chambers applauded the police response, saying it was nice to see the cops swiftly “getting on top of it.”
Police cars blocked entry into the Redpoint complex shortly after the shooting, which Nuevo said caused her to spend the night at her boyfriend's apartment at North 38.
After the sun came up Saturday, April 15, Nuevo said police officers continued to patrol Redpoint — one officer, she added, “walked everywhere” across the complex by themself to scope out the residence. Throughout the morning, police cars continued to filter in and out of Redpoint, she said.
“It's unfortunate to say that, like, it makes us feel almost safer that it kind of happened last night because now we know it's very rare that they’re going to come back to the same place,” Nuevo said.
Gage said he thinks there will be more of a police presence at Redpoint going forward, which he believes is for the better. Gage said he doesn’t expect a dramatic change to the number of people coming to Redpoint for social outings, but there will likely be more caution to it. He added that a small decrease in visitors because of the shooting will help residents stay a little safer.
Haley Gardner, a graduate student who lives at Redpoint and also has lived in a complex that’s seen an off-campus shooting each of the last two years, said she hadn’t seen security go through Redpoint at all prior to its shooting.
When she lived at North 38 in 2020-21, she said security increased after it experienced a shooting, and police officers now routinely drive through the complex on weekends. At Charleston Townes, where she lived in 2021-22, Gardner said police cars began cruising through the neighborhood after the September 2021 shooting but “dropped off” after about a month.
Gardner called the police’s sweep-through of Redpoint overnight Friday, April 14, “thorough,” which she said made her feel better.
Eleanor Shaw, Kayla Brown and Lizzie Stone contributed to this report.