The COVID-19 pandemic affected many nursing students' abilities to learn and apply information during nursing school, making them rethink their careers in the field of nursing.
The toll of COVID-19
Erin Snyder, a recent graduate from JMU’s School of Nursing (’22), never wanted to be a nurse before she came to JMU. Although many members in her family are nurses, she initially grew up thinking it wasn’t for her. Snyder said that as she began discovering her love for human anatomy, she found nursing to be the perfect intersection of the human body and working with people.
Prior to taking classes, Snyder said she felt nursing was one of the most trusted professions in the world, and to her, “nurses could do no wrong.” After seeing the toll the pandemic has taken on the field, though, she began to see the cons.
Snyder isn’t alone in this. Multiple nursing students and recent graduates who spoke to The Breeze expressed uncertainty about their field brought on by the pandemic.
Snyder said that initially, there was “a little bit of naive thinking” as she entered the program with excitement, but going through school during the pandemic was “putting a real-world spin on everything.” Snyder said she believes nursing students have lost certain aspects of nursing school to COVID-19 — ones she said make students better nurses.
She cited a lack of application of topics learned in class, such as pharmacology, a class she considers to be less “hands on” than others. Speaking for her peers, Snyder said students did most of their clinicals — where students apply knowledge to real-world healthcare agencies — virtually. It’s easy to see the gaps between the students that attended virtual clinicals versus those who attended in-person, she said, and there are “noticeable differences in [the students] abilities.”
Additionally, Snyder said many of her professors have told nursing students about the changes COVID-19 has made to the field, most of them negative.
“We've had so many pep talks from professors telling us that we really need to be prepared emotionally, mentally and physically to enter this field because the quality of care has declined, or the treatment of nurses has declined,” Snyder said. “It's changed my outlook a lot and, truthfully, for the worse.”
Snyder said that in some of her assignments, she’s seen the reality of what her professors have warned. She cited an example of nurses assigned to seven patients each in one day, when she’s been taught in class that the safe number of patients to take on at once is four.
“We’re told it’s emotionally draining like no other career,” Snyder said. She alluded to the shortage of healthcare workers. An estimated 30% of nurses have left the field since 2019, according to survey data from the American Hospital Association. “So many nurses have left, leaving the remaining ones to pick up the slack.”
Kristen Holman, a nursing student who plans to graduate this December, was initially interested in nursing because of her sister, an amputee. Holman said she was able to go to her sister’s wound care visit when she was younger, and while that’s not what typically gets people into the nursing field, Holman said, she loved it.
“Prior to starting classes, I didn’t know what I was getting into,” Holman said, “but I’m still loving every part of it.”
Unlike Snyder, Holman said she didn’t mind taking classes during the pandemic, and that the nursing school was still good about having in-person — albeit limited — classes during that time.
“It's different now, taking exams in person,” Holman said. “I remember my first semester in the program, we were just taking our finals in our bedroom.”
Holman said it was “strange” to take all of her first-semester exams in her room. She said she’s concerned for students coming into the program now, as many of them have never “experienced a normal college life until recently.”
Holman said she’s noticed the burnout in the field, and although she wasn’t a full-fledged nurse at the height of the pandemic, it still impacted her greatly.
“I feel like since I wasn't an actual nurse during the pandemic, I didn't really have the effects of it,” Holman said. “But I can definitely tell how it affects the nurses that I work with in the hospital through clinicals.”
Holman said she’s hopeful, though, because her professors are making sure that she and her classmates are well-prepared to enter the workforce.
For Holman, her practical work in the field has only been during COVID-19 —” I don’t know any difference,” she said.
A hopeful future
Amy Low, another recent graduate of the JMU nursing program (’22), is a first-generation college student whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Malaysia. Low said she aspired to be a nurse because of her first introduction to nursing, which occurred when her sister was diagnosed with lupus.
Even pre-pandemic, Low said, she was worried about entering nursing because a lot of medical workers were burnt out — to the point that it made her rethink the career path.
“I was just like, ‘Wow, people are so burnt out,’ and it just seemed like they didn't enjoy their job,’” Low said.
Low said that in her first semester in the program during spring 2021, nursing students weren't allowed to have interaction with any COVID-19 patients because of the risk. Low said online learning was difficult and that she prefers in-person learning since the field is extremely hands-on.
“It was really difficult because even though classes were online, we would still have to go to the hospital,” Low said. “Clinical was just so hard for us to go to because it was so limited of what we could do with so many [COVID-19] patients … Learning those skills, like starting an IV and working an IV pump, was just really difficult because I didn't have the resources to gain experience. Hands-on nursing skills were just inaccessible unless you were at clinical, and we only got clinical once a week.”
In her first semester of nursing school, Low said she and her classmates were taught how to “gown up” and went to clinics to give COVID-19 vaccines, which she said was especially needed at the time due to a nursing shortage.
Now, Low just completed her third semester of nursing school and said she was allowed to interact with COVID-19 patients, due to her increased experience and the decrease in cases in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area.
Although COVID-19 restricted classroom access, Low said many nurses volunteered at vaccine clinics for clinical experience, which allowed them to get exposure to medication administration, patient communication and education.
“I really had a great time at vaccine clinics because this is definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Low said. “Just being able to help out people during a pandemic as a student nurse is very memorable to me in nursing school.”
When she first started nursing school, Low said she was nervous about how she would affect patients, but that now, she is confident in her abilities.
“Looking back at it now, I think being in nursing school during the pandemic was such a good experience because it's not something you can experience every day as a nurse,” Low said. “We were lucky enough to actually get experience just by giving injections and stuff like that.”
Additionally, Low said her view on the field has certainly changed. However, she feels it’s for the better.
“After COVID-19 occurred, it made me realize how important the role of a nurse was,” Low said. “It’s not just about giving medications and changing bed pans, but it’s also advocating with family and providing a safe environment for the patient, especially in a critical and scary environment.”
Low said she’s excited to be a nurse because she’s going into a field where she’s constantly helping someone and impacting their life.
“Even though there continues to be a nurse shortage and burn out is still an issue after the pandemic, I don’t think it has made me regret my choice [about nursing] at all,” Low said. “It makes me realize that I should be more prepared when entering the workforce, and that I will continue to keep learning.”
In a sense, Low said interacting with COVID-19 patients gave her a lot of experience that she otherwise wouldn’t have. For the future, Low said she thinks that nursing students who previously treated COVID-19 patients will have a higher chance of employment with the nurse shortage as cases continue to decrease.
“I think with the whole pandemic, it gave nursing students a higher chance of going into a field that they want,” Low said. “I feel like [nurses] can just walk into the hospital and just get a spot because they are still needed everywhere.”
