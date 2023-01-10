A contentious Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) School Board meeting revealed the results of an investigation into a Dec. 8 field trip taken to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the field trip was “inappropriate.”
RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl reported that the investigation found the field trip lacked detailed information about the performance and that students didn’t understand a land acknowledgment statement read at the performance. A lack of a plan for chaperones’ attendance at performances due to space constraints created differing perceptions about the intent of parents not being able to attend.
No action was taken concerning the performance at Monday’s meeting, although school board member Matt Cross raised concerns about the performance and urged the board to make a motion on the matter. Jackie Lohr, school board member and newly elected chairperson, said the matter would be made an action item at a later meeting.
Multiple third-grade classrooms were taken to see a dance performance as a part of the field trip. The investigation into the field trip began after a guardian and grandmother of one of the students who attended the field trip, Paula Harold, filed a complaint with John Wayland Elementary School. Harold also shared her concerns at a Dec. 12 school board meeting.
Harold, who Scheikl said attended the performance with her grandson, took issue with the land acknowledgment statement, a dance she said was similar to twerking, the dance’s depiction of race and racism and that she expected a holiday performance, according to a video of the Dec. 12 meeting. The field trip also garnered criticism on social media.
The field trip included two contemporary dance performances from JMU's Virginia Repertory Dance Company, one of which was an American Jazz and Nigerian rhythm dance piece that focused on the African perspective and the political implications of using one’s voice.
Scheikl presented the investigation results at Monday’s RCPS school board meeting.
Scheikl said he had three phone conversations with Harold, all of which were positive and nuanced, as well as conversations with Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley, which coordinated the field trip; JMU, including Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts, Rubén Graciani; teachers who attended the performance, school administrators and parents.
Any Given Child aims to create art experiences for students who may not otherwise have the opportunity. As Scheikl explains it, the school board receives a list of events for the year but doesn’t receive scripts or choreographies for the performances ahead of time.
A lot of the issues, Scheikl noted, had to do with an overall lack of detailed communication provided to all parties. Within his presentation was a description of the field trip, which read:
“The Any Given Child event, hosted by the JMU Dance Program, will allow its audience to learn about and engage with concert dance. Dancers from the Virginia Repertory Dance Company will perform two choreographic works from their upcoming show and will talk the audience through elements to watch for in these exciting works. The audience will also have an opportunity to learn a small dance in their seat, in the same way that the JMU Dancers learn choreography. Our goal with this program is to share our love of movement with all participants and to hopefully get them thinking about how art, creative practice and dance can be used in exciting ways.”
Scheikl said the Dec. 8 field trip was a portion of a larger series of performances that was held Dec. 9 - 11, so by the time the concern was raised at the school board meeting, there were no performances to attend.
One of Harold’s concerns, according to the Dec. 12 school board meeting, was that she expected a holiday performance, in part because of the decorations on the permission slip. Scheikl shared an example of a permission slip from one school but said the permission slips differed from school to school. Although slips informed parents that chaperones couldn’t attend, some explained that it was due to space constraints while others didn’t give an explanation, Scheikl said.
While the field trip wasn’t advertised as a holiday performance and permission slips didn’t include holiday decorations, Scheikl said, with a lack of information, a dance performance in December could be assumed to be a holiday performance.
“There wasn’t information to think otherwise,” Scheikl said.
Scheikl also addressed the concerns with the pre-performance land acknowledgment statement, which was co-written by JMU faculty members who are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), and the Center for Faculty Innovation Leadership Team, and discusses the history and impact of racism and white supremacy. After sharing history on race and Native American groups in Virginia, Scheikl said neither the historical accuracy nor the actual statement was the issue. The issue was whether the statement was age appropriate.
It’s not a standard, Scheikl noted, for third-graders to learn about Native American groups.
“In third grade, that statement for the vast majority of kids, they don’t know what’s being read,” Scheikl said. “They may hear the word ‘white,’ they may hear ‘Native American,’ but it's a complicated statement.”
Unless students have been taught to an educational standard about the topic, Scheikl said it might be too early for students to understand the statement.
Scheikl said he spoke with JMU’s College of Visual and Performing Arts dean, Rubén Graciani, who explained that the land acknowledgment statement was a recent decision made by faculty members with the intent for it to be read at public performances.
The portion of the performance that raised concerns, Scheikl explained, was an American Jazz and Nigerian rhythm dance piece titled “Soro” that allowed “feelings and emotion move the performers’ voices to ‘speak.’” Scheikl said some aspects of the dance described by Harold at the Dec. 12 meeting, like “pushing one girl of color down,” could be interpreted in many different ways.
“What was missing was an expectation by the parents and by the families of what may actually be performed,” Scheikl said.
Scheikl said an email was sent out to the schools before the performance that encouraged teachers to have conversations about what a modern dance performance includes, but he didn’t know what those conversations looked like.
After talking to teachers, some said children were “giggling” about the dancers shaking their butts, Scheikl said, and a portion of the dance could be interpreted by some as twerking.
Scheikl anonymously surveyed the 22 third-grade teachers who attended the performance, and 21 of the teachers responded to the survey. Of the 21 respondents, 19 teachers felt the trip was a positive experience.
Two teachers responded that they found the land acknowledgment statement inappropriate, with a third who said while the performance was positive, they did note that the statement probably wasn’t meant for that age group, Scheikl said.
“[This is] not surprising; these aren’t things where we get agreement across the board,” Scheikl said.
Moving forward, Scheikl said Graciani agreed that the land acknowledgment statement wouldn’t be read at performances for RCPS unless students had been taught about topics included in the statement and parents were aware of the statement being read.
Scheikl also said an approach could be made for venues with limited space for chaperones to attend the performance and that more detail would be provided for upcoming events.
“If we ban [performances to the Forbes Center] altogether like some suggest, you get into the same thing because it affected one student or 50 students but the other 400, even if the parents would want [the student] to see it, they can’t see it,” Scheikl said. “So more information is never a bad thing.”
Scheikl said RCPS appreciated JMU and Any Given Child working with the school board, and he anticipated continuing to work with them in the future.
After Scheikl finished his presentation, which included a segment on the supplemental materials policy and the Virginia Inquiry Collaborative, an effort created by teachers to create resources to help teach Virginia curriculum that school board member Matthew Cross takes issue with, audience members clapped. One audience member stood up in an attempt to speak but was stopped by Lohr.
The board’s response to the investigation
Cross, who posted the video of Harold sharing her concerns on Facebook following the Dec. 12 meeting, which received upward of 300 comments, said he was disappointed that Scheikl waited to share the information gathered at the Jan. 9 school board meeting and that he “didn’t need the history lesson.”
Cross said his major concern was the school board's oversight of performances, including knowing what is being performed prior to students attending. Cross also said Scheikl “downplayed” the “twerking” within the performance. In response, Scheikl reiterated the steps RCPS would make moving forward.
“I think what you just asked for is exactly what we also said we would ask of JMU, and they’ve agreed they would provide that,” Scheikl said.
Cross also took issue with the land acknowledgment statement, which he called the “white repentance statement.” Cross said the statement wasn’t something he wanted students in Rockingham County to be “subjected to,” regardless of age.
“That’s a dealbreaker for me that if we as board members are going to subject our kids … but in Rockingham County Public Schools, us parents, a majority of us do not want our kids subjected to that message,” Cross said.
Audience applause punctuated statements from both Cross and Scheikl throughout the meeting.
Later on, Cross talked at length about his issues with the performance and the themes and topics included.
Cross said the “white repentance message” from JMU was inappropriate and read the full statement posted to JMU’s Center for Faculty Innovation website. He said the statement demonized America’s founding fathers.
“If JMU has such a big problem with racism, we probably shouldn’t be sending our kids there,” Cross said.
Cross asked several times if this generation was “morally better” than the founding fathers and brought up topics like abortion and gender reassignment surgery as examples. When RCPS students go to JMU, Cross said, they’re exposed to “wokeism.”
Cross said he wanted to make a motion to stop students from going to JMU and experiencing the land acknowledgment statement and that he wanted all members of the board to be on record with where they stood on the issue. Lohr proposed the issue be made an action item at a later meeting, which Cross encouraged.
The next school board meeting will be held on Jan. 23 at 7:00 p.m.