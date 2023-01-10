A rabid stray cat was found on JMU’s campus Dec.17, according to a press release from the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD). The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA where it was euthanized and tested positive for rabies on Dec. 22.
CSHD said the animal no longer poses a threat to the public, but anyone who believes they or someone they know might have made contact with a stray cat in the days leading up to Dec. 17 should call the Staunton-Augusta Health Department at (540) 332 -7830. According to CSHD, potential exposure to a rabid animal includes bites, scratches or contact with saliva by open wounds, eyes, nose and/or mouth.
Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease carried by mammals that’s endemic to the area. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 250 cats are reported with rabies each year, although domestic animals only made up 9% of all rabies cases reported in 2018. CSHD encourages everyone to vaccinate their pets to protect the community from rabies.
CSHD said that in addition to keeping pets vaccinated and keeping vaccinations current, take these steps to protect families and pets from exposure to rabies:
Avoid contact with wild animals, such as raccoons and skunks, or stray cats and dogs.
Don’t feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs.
Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.
Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.
Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.
The Breeze reached out to CSHD to determine if any students came in contact with the stray cat. This article will be updated with information as it’s received.
Contact the news desk at breezenews@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter at @BreezeNewsJMU.