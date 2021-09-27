JMU hosted the renaming ceremony of three public buildings located on the Quad on Sept. 24. Students and faculty were welcome to the celebration honoring the faculty and staff members for whom the buildings were named: Joanne and Alexander Gabbin, Sheary Darcus Johnson, Doris Harper Allen and Robert Walker Lee.
Justice Studies Hall, Mountain Hall and Valley Hall were the temporary names given to the bluestone area buildings after the removal of the original names in June 2020. The structures are now recognized as Gabbin Hall, Darcus Johnson Hall and Harper-Allen Lee Hall.
Mike Davis, executive advisor to JMU President Jonathan Alger, said his position as the president’s office representative of the campus history committee allowed him to help plan the renaming ceremony of the Quad buildings.
Davis said the original names given in the early 1900s of the three buildings on the Quad were associated with individuals who fought for the confederacy during the Civil War. The first step in renaming the buildings, he said, was to take those names off.
“We had very few buildings on campus that were named after people of color,” Davis said. “We thought it was really important to honor those individuals who contributed so much to the university.”
Darcus Johnson Hall, formally known as Justice Studies Hall, was renamed after Sheary Darcus Johnson, who was the first Black student and graduate at JMU.
Gabbin Hall, previously known as Mountain Hall, was renamed after Joanne and Alexander Gabbin, who are both professors at JMU. Joanne Gabbin currently still works at JMU as executive director of the Furious Flower Poetry Center, which is dedicated to supporting Black poetry. Alexander Gabbin also still works at JMU as a professor in the college of business.
Harper-Allen Lee Hall, in place of Valley Hall, was renamed after Doris Harper Allen and Robert Walker Lee, who were staff members at JMU. Allen was a Harrisonburg resident who wanted to attend JMU but wasn’t allowed to because it was segregated at the time. So instead, she worked at JMU as a cook for the president of the university and, in 2019, JMU gave her an honorary degree. Lee was a groundskeeper and one of the first, if not the first, Black employees at JMU.
Margaret Mulrooney, senior associate vice provost for academic programs and equity chair of JMU’s campus history committee, said the committee is proud of the deep foundation already established by previous committees that made the three buildings known to be associated with white supremecist imagery.
“The process of the petitions from members of the community resulted in the [Board of Visitors (BOV)] that summer removing the names of the three confederate officers,” Mulrooney said.
Mulrooney said this allowed the renaming process to move forward quickly. She said the families of the honorees were given invitations to the ceremony along with the members of the BOV, the local community and Mayor Reed.
Davis said the ceremony was hosted outside so the attendants could see all the buildings and get a sense of how important the space is. He said the committee wanted to host the event on a date when the BOV members could attend because they’re essentially the ones who ultimately decided what the buildings were named.
Xaiver Williams, junior music education major and student representative to the BOV, introduced Harper Allen at the ceremony. He said the Quad building renaming ceremony is important because it’s taking a tangible step toward showing how JMU can highlight the contributions that people of color have made to the community.
“My hope going forward is that this ceremony will serve as a catalyst for us to make more bold changes in the university,” Williams said. “It doesn’t always have to be in the form of a building — it can be in policies and other tangible ways — but the idea is that we recognize that this is a marathon, not a sprint. It is a process where we all need to work together.”
Contact Kenzie White at white6mj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.