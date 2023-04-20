During the Academic Excellence Committee’s meeting Thursday, Heather Coltman, JMU provost and senior vice president for student affairs, said she's "firmly committed" to legality, collaboration, openness and civil discourse following her condemnation by the Faculty Senate on April 13.
As provost, Coltman said, she’s spent the last six years reinforcing a line of “explicit, linear, transparent, consistent communication” between administration and faculty members.
JMU, alongside other institutions of higher education, are experiencing a “much needed and transformational change” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Coltman said — a process she labeled as “dynamic and disruptive.”
“As stressful as this moment is, I’m so proud,” Coltman said. “I’m so proud of JMU’s direction.”
Coltman thanked the Senate for “addressing difficult subjects” and expressed support in JMU’s “potential as a national interest.”
Near the end of the meeting, Faculty Speaker Pro Tempore Kristen McCleary provided her Faculty Senate report — during which she briefly addressed Coltman’s condemnation.
McCleary said the provost’s condemnation, alongside the recent Collaborative on Academic Careers in Higher Education (COACHE) survey and campus climate study, indicate tension between faculty and administration.
In spite of recent events, McCleary reassured attendees of the Senate’s commitment to collaboration with JMU’s administration.
In March, a hiring resolution passed by the Faculty Senate requesting greater accountability and transparency in JMU’s search to fill leadership positions within academic affairs catalyzed Coltman’s condemnation. The hiring resolution alleged Coltman was dismissive of faculty feedback and mishandled conflicts of interest in the hiring of the dean for the College of Science and Mathematics.
Faculty members claimed Coltman demanded information on the resolutions’ authors and threatened an investigation for libel and a breach of confidentiality. The resolution condemning Coltman was initially introduced in January and was passed during the Faculty Senate’s special session April 13.