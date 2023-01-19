Editor's Note: Jan. 19, 7:24 a.m. — An outdated version of this article was accidentally yet briefly posted. The article has been updated to be the correct version.
At the Dec. 1, 2022, faculty senate meeting, professors discussed at length low attendance and grades in their classes in the fall semester, particularly in general education (GenEd) courses. Professors shared their own stories as well as anecdotes from their colleagues. Associate psychology professor Kala Melchiori said in the Zoom meeting comments, “Anecdotally - attendance and grades are the lowest they have ever been in my 6 years here.”
Students have felt it, too. Sophomore Keira Johnson said in her classes last semester, she noticed consistently lower attendance in her GenEd classes than her major classes.
Dennis Beck, coordinator of the arts and humanities GenEd cluster, said many GenEd professors have noticed reduced attendance since the return from the pandemic. While some reported consistent attendance for their lectures, others saw large numbers of absences. Students who miss a significant number of lectures are performing more poorly on exams and sometimes argue with professors about low grades, he said.
“Half or more of what’s in the class is either information that [the professor] is providing, things that they discuss, videos that are being shown, or experiences and activities that he’s doing. And the students are missing out on those,” Beck said. “It worries faculty for reasons that have to do not only with their own experiences, but with national studies and data about attendance and its effect.”
Johnson said she thinks most of the absences stem from a lack of motivation — “nobody just wants to get a bad grade,” she said.
“I think it’s motivation to get out of bed or motivation to drive to campus or whatever it may be,” Johnson said. “I don’t think people take [GenEd classes] seriously.”
Melchiori said the university has been having conversations with faculty about illness and mental health and tends to lean heavily toward allowing professors to set their own attendance policies. She said policies could be frustrating for students who want the university to do more in helping them navigate absences and mental health resources.
“Their interactions with faculty so far have been a lot of volunteer-based training and information,” Melchiori said. “We did have mandatory training in the fall on how to help identify students who might be struggling with their mental health … but I think a lot of it depends on just individual faculty who may or may not be motivated to pursue this training and this information.”
Kerry Crawford, associate professor of political science, continues to offer a Zoom option for her lectures as a possible solution. Sick students are still able to participate in class from home, although she said it isn’t a complete substitute for being physically present in class. She reported that her students have found the Zoom option helpful in alleviating the stress of being sick throughout the semester
“Everybody is adapting after a major rupture,” Crawford said, referring to the pandemic. “I think both for faculty and students, for all of us, we’re going to handle that in different ways, so some people might be struggling more with in-person classes.”
By providing access to her lectures on Zoom, Crawford said she’s noticed steady attendance throughout the semesters with an online option, even when students might typically stop coming to class. Especially in GenEd classes and large lectures, attendance often drops off after midterms, she said.
One group that looked into national increases in student absences is the Chronicle of Higher Education, which published an article on students disengagement on campuses across the country. Professors told the Chronicle about rising mental health concerns among their students along with greater disengagement and anxiety. Similar problems are being experienced in higher education across the country.
Throughout the last few semesters since the pandemic, more attention has been given to student mental health and the need to take time off for illnesses, with policies such as self-care notes that allow students to self-report illnesses and work with professors. In the Dec. 1 faculty senate meeting, professors responded with concerns about the need to balance student needs while reinforcing attendance policies.
“The absence [policies] that the faculty and the student work out is still in your control,” JMU Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Heather Coltman told faculty at the meeting. “That’s your choice.”
Another GenEd professor said many students in his classes last semester seemed to feel like they could send an email notifying him and miss as many classes as they needed to. The professor requested anonymity, saying he was subject to pushback from students surrounding this topic last semester and wanted to avoid further conflict. His policy had been to give a week and a half of excused absences in case of illness, he said, but he removed that limit at the end of the semester because of the sheer number of missed classes. Half of his students exceeded the amount of absences allowed by the syllabus, with some even missing class for consecutive months.
“In the end, I didn’t even count absences because I couldn’t think of a fair way to give some extra breaks to some people, not to others,” the professor said. “So the idea of notes and all that doesn’t seem to work, really. There’s no accountability with that.”
He also discussed the changing correlation between attendance and grades. Those at the top of the class still had near-perfect attendance, but the rest of the grades were more spread out than in previous years. He said students’ attitudes toward the class seemed to have changed.
“There seemed to be an idea that wasn’t as strong in the past that you don’t have to come to class,” the professor said. “You could just take a list of vocabulary lists like this, and just look them all up on the internet, and study that way without coming into class. And there seems to have been some success with that, I’ll tell you the truth, because my tests are vocabulary-oriented.”
He said one student was upset when he brought up her low attendance as a factor in her poor final exam score, and she questioned how much effort she could really be expected to give when the class wasn’t for her major.
Other students often have conversations about the importance of taking GenEd classes that don’t necessarily appeal to their interests. Some connect higher rates of absences to classes that students feel are less valuable.
“I still like making an effort to go to my GenEd classes because I do want to get a good grade,” Johnson said. “But there are some times where I can justify missing a GenEd class, but I can’t justify missing a major class because of [its] importance.”
According to Beck, the GenEd curriculum is an important addition to whatever major a student focuses on. General courses provide context to how different disciplines fit into the world and a background for students to figure out their own goals and career options, he said.
“JMU is a different experience than going to a community college or a vocational school,” Beck said. “And we’re not a vocational school on steroids, we are qualitatively different. One of the key things that makes that different is the fact that, like almost every university in the country, there is some sort of core program that gives students a more generalized familiarity with many experiences in the world.”
The GenEd curriculum also gives students a flexibility and foundation of critical thinking and empathy that Beck argues will allow students to better navigate the world and compete for jobs. Previous university graduates completed a rigorous liberal arts education, and brushing off those classes will put students at a disadvantage, he said.
“My worry is that maybe there is an additional erosion of the understanding of general education amongst students, and therefore maybe they aren’t attending,” Beck said. “I haven’t heard there is nearly as much problem with attendance in major courses, as I have in general education courses.”
Among those trying to adapt their classes to changing student needs is Melchiori. She didn’t grade attendance last semester but tracked it with a daily check-in poll. Removing the grade penalty turned attendance into more of an incentive for a higher grade, she said.
“I did plot absences with exam grades and overall grades in the course,” Melchiori said. “For students who missed this substantial amount of in class time, it did affect their grade, although I wasn’t the one enforcing that penalty on them.”
Melchiori said the pandemic disrupted important years of school for many students and is one of the reasons some are still trying to structure routines and regulate time. She said she tries to keep flexibility in her classes and meet students where they are.
“I tried to use care in my syllabi, my policies for students,” Melchiori said. “I think if we truly try to infuse that value into the decisions we make at the university, we can probably make some progress.”