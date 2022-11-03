JMU’s selection of majors and minors may soon become wider. Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies (WGSS) professors Mary Thompson, Dawn Goode and Kristen Kelley have proposed a new LGBTQ studies minor.
In creating this new minor from the ground up, the professors are essentially pulling different disciplines from across campus and combining them. Kelley said the LGBTQ studies minor’s goal is to give students “access to a quality minor that would give them insight into queer lives.” This would include courses in sociology, English, queer family studies, justice studies and more.
“It is going to be interdisciplinary where we are including these courses across campus that already exist and know that are being taught,” Thompson said. “The main question lies, where will be our introductory course that highlights why this study needs to be taken?”
Thompson, Goode and Kelley want the minor to be worthwhile, not just for WGSS minors but for everyone on campus, they said — ranging from business to nursing to communication majors. Thompson said JMU is “behind in the conversation,” so starting now is better than never.
“It is a legitimate academic field that is studied and represented at other institutions, but it is not something represented here on campus at JMU,” Thompson said. “We are missing out on this body of knowledge which is increasingly important and vital to our lives in the 21st century.”
Thompson attributed the proposal of the new minor to Christine Robinson, a justice studies professor at JMU. Robinson proposed the minor over 15 years years ago but never took it through the whole process. Feeling that the minor was ahead of its “political time,” Robinson decided to hang onto the blueprints. Thompson said Robinson chose to not present the minor because of consistent disapproval from the JMU Board of Visitors.
“She started a conversation and it’s been happening all along where different groups at different times have been circling around this idea,” Thompson said.
The minor isn’t just something the professors feel is important to have on campus, but students expressed a need for the minor as well. While in its proposal phase, the professors have hosted numerous stages of discussion for students, focus groups and an online survey for students to chime in.
“We’ve gotten resoundingly positive responses from students as this would be a really good fit for their different majors and a very timely and interesting topic,” Kelley said.
Before a proposed minor can become an official minor, it must go through a series of processes. In an email to The Breeze, Paula Maxwell, associate vice provost for faculty and curriculum, described the general process for creating a minor.
The academic unit head and dean of the proposing department or college must first let Maxwell know she can start the discussions with faculty about the new program, she said. Afterward, the faculty members must complete a preview document that will go on to lay out the curriculum for the minor, the need for the minor, the target audience, resource needs and more. Once given the green light to proceed, the minor goes through the curriculum approval process on campus, and once the proposal passes all approval steps, it goes into effect in the fall semester of the next year.
While the LGBTQ studies minor still has a ways to go from being finalized, it’s slowly making its way to JMU. In the meantime, Thompson, Goode and Kelley encourage students to continue to ask questions about queer studies and stay tuned for the upcoming study.
“JMU is this beacon for higher education where its needs are supporting students going into these occupations of politicians and business people,” Kelley said. “It’s important to look at it from an academic point to help them really understand the demographics that they are serving.”
Contact BriAnna Thweatt at thweatbf@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.