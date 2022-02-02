Jan. 27 marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day. On Jan. 31, Oren Stier gave his talk, “The Stakes of Holocaust Commemoration: Some Lessons For the 21st Century” in the Wilson Hall Auditorium.
In an introduction by Heather Coltman, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, she said this time of remembrance is a “solemn, heartfelt, painful time.”
Stier spoke about the importance of commemoration, as well as the consequences of “public memory.” He began with current events the U.S. commemorates, such as the terrorist attacks on 9/11.
“What is at stake with any kind of public memorial activity?” Stier said. “Why does commemoration even matter? How and what do we remember? Who does the remembering? What do we do if there are competing memories of an event? A key characteristic of social public memory is that it’s always contested.”
Stier said he wanted to present the audience with battles over memory in both the past and present. He selected examples of memorial projects that anticipate conflicts and have embedded within them — something he called a “memorial dramatic friction” that he argued would allow for memorialization to emerge more vividly and vigorously.
As an example, he spoke about the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia, which was a Confederate monument. After the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, the site became a “vibrant” site of protest until the monument was dismantled in September 2021, Stier said.
“The stakes of commemoration were very much on display in Richmond that year,” Stier said.
He said the biggest consequence of commemoration is collective amnesia, or societal forgetfulness, citing the case of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American boy who was murdered by a mob in 1955. Stier said that what most people recall about the murder leaves out that Till was tortured in a barn before his death — a barn that to this day remains unmarked.
Stier also touched on the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally, where white supremacists marched through the streets shouting racist and antisemitic slogans while brandishing Nazi imagery.
“Public memory of the Holocaust and of other difficult histories is a high-stakes competition for attention, resources and the very meaning of the past for people in the presence,” Stier said. “Charlottesville reminds us that we cannot and should not disentangle apparently disparate varieties of 20th century racism.”
Stier focused on what he calls “memorial activism,” a construct between politics, theater, media, history and society. He said what links all forms of activism is their performativity and the ways they enact memory.
He spoke on early Holocaust commemoration efforts such as a New York City Jewish protest in July 1942 in Madison Square Garden, then contrasted it to an American Nazi Rally in the same location three years prior.
“The same site can be used for radically different forms of commemoration,” Stier said.
Stier also touched on a monument built in the ruins of the Warsaw Ghetto in 1948 — the fifth anniversary of the uprising — calling it a “stage for some of the most important Holocaust commemorations.” In Stier’s words, “the earliest commemoration ceremonies in the postwar displaced person camps set the tone and form for most of the worldwide ceremonies to follow.”
Stier also spoke about taking selfies at commemorative sites. Pawel Sawicki, the director of the Auschwitz Museum Media Office, said not to demean all forms of self photography, as many times visitors indicate with captions and their demeanor that they’re aware of the gravity of the memorial and wish to simply add their own commemoration. However, Stier said, many cases cross the line.
To close, Stier said the memorial performance he showed brought the contemporary individual in close contact with the events and people being commemorated, to which they would have very little relationship.
“I think 21st century Holocaust commemoration could use many more individual enactments supported by memorial environments that are legible and convey some aspect of the real dramas they were built to commemorate,” Stier said. “Otherwise, the generations born long after will eventually find no access points at all to a past they find increasingly distant.”
Senior art history major Jennifer Weiss, the president of the Holocaust Planning Committee, said the committee spent a semester planning for the seminar. When it came to Stier’s speech, Weiss said it was impactful to hear someone speak on Holocaust remembrance, especially at JMU, as a Jewish leader.
“I was very excited about the fact that a speaker was chosen to discuss the subject of antisemitism and Holocaust remembrance,” Weiss said, “especially during such polarizing times.”
Weiss also said that as an art history major, Stier’s speech means a great deal to her because she learned about how art has impacted how society memorializes history and events through art and monuments.
“Memorial events are remembering a time and a place in the past, and in doing so, you bring issues to the present in more light,” Weiss said.
