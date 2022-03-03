Mask mandates are on the outs at JMU, and varied opinions across the JMU community are in.
In an email sent to students, faculty and staff March 2, President Jonathan Alger said JMU will begin a “phased approach to relaxing mask mandates in designated campus spaces,” effective March 7.
In phase 1, Alger said, masks will be optional in many indoor spaces — including residence halls, dining facilities, the University Recreation Center (UREC) and public spaces in all buildings such as atriums, entrances, hallways, lounges, conference and meeting rooms and office spaces, by choice.
As of now, Alger said masks are still required in instructional spaces — including classrooms, clinics, labs and studios — on public transportation, in health care settings like the University Health Center (UHC) and in accordance with requirements at external locations. The next phase will expand unmasking to instructional spaces, according to an email sent out to students, faculty and staff Feb. 21 from the Office of the President.
Alger said this change in masking mandates is based on the low number of daily cases and JMU’s high vaccination rate.
There are 17 active cases at JMU, according to the Stop the Spread dashboard as of March 1. Active cases include all students and staff who’ve tested positive in the past 10 days either by the UHC or JMU Athletics.
JMU also discussed lifting its indoor mask mandate Feb. 18 at the Board of Visitors (BoV) meeting.
Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, said at the meeting that he expects JMU to adjust “mitigation strategies on campus soon.” Over 90% of JMU students, faculty and staff are fully or partially vaccinated, according to the Stop the Spread dashboard.
“Everyone wants to know more about masks and what’s going on with that,” Miller said. “We are talking about that as a leadership team, as an institution. [We’re] also talking to our students and our student leaders about it.”
Miller said the university is hearing from “all parties on all sides” regarding masking.
“I would say that for every message I get saying, ‘I would like to stop wearing a mask,’ I get another message saying, ‘Please don’t make masks go away,’” Miller said. “[Both] sides are all very convinced that their perspective is the right one — all the others are wrong. Being in the middle of that can be challenging.”
Other universities in Virginia are also discussing lifting their indoor mask mandate. The University of Virginia (U.Va.) announced its plans to lift the university’s indoor mask mandate, with a few exceptions, effective March 21. Students, faculty and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in “most university owned and leased spaces” — including office buildings, recreational facilities and venues. Health facilities and classrooms are exceptions to this change.
Additionally, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) recently signed a ban on mask mandates into law for K-12 public schools in Virginia, effective March 1.
During the Faculty Senate meeting Feb. 24, faculty senators voiced concern for the possible lifting of the mask mandate by passing a resolution calling for JMU to stay its hand in removing the existing campus mask mandates.
Karen McDonnell, communications director of the Faculty Senate, said in an email to The Breeze that the resolution was put forward by Tara Parsons, associate professor of justice studies, who co-wrote the resolution with justice studies faculty senator Heather Scheuerman. McDonnell said the vote was 34-4 in favor of the resolution.
The resolution urges JMU administration to “preserve the campus-wide mask mandate for the remainder of the spring 2022 semester” for two reasons. The first reason, the resolution said, is that “many JMU faculty are parents of children under the age of 5 and thus remain members of unvaccinated households.” The second reason, the resolution said, is that “vaccinated persons who are older, immunosuppressed or have other underlying conditions remain at a higher risk of severe outcomes.” The resolution said many JMU faculty members have these risk factors or reside with people who do.
If JMU decides to lift the mask mandate, the resolution urges that academic spaces be an exception to this change. The Faculty Senate defines academic spaces as “classrooms, where students and faculty are often required to be in close proximity for extended periods of time, as well as academic gatherings of faculty and/or students.”
However, if JMU is unable to make academic spaces an exception to this change, the resolution says faculty must be allowed — according to their own personal risk factors — to require mask wearing in their classrooms or be able to transition to online learning to ensure the safety of the faculty.
Parsons said in an email to The Breeze that her reasoning behind the resolution was simple: Both she and her husband work on JMU’s campus and return home every day to two children under the age of 5, so lifting the mask mandate “substantially raises [their] household risk level.” Additionally, Parsons said, the justice studies department lost a faculty member, Terry Beitzel, to COVID-19 last year.
“[His] absence remains stark in our department,” Parsons said. “It is my expectation that JMU would do everything it can to protect the rest of our JMU community from this grief. It is palpable.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidelines on masking for COVID-19 on Feb. 25. The updated guidelines lay out individual counties across the U.S. as being at either low, medium or high risk to COVID-19. According to the CDC, the city of Harrisonburg is in the high-risk community level, while Rockingham County is in the medium-risk level. Roughly 70% of the U.S. population falls into the low- and medium-risk categories and can now decide whether to unmask. At last week’s City Council meeting, the city of Harrisonburg lifted its state of local emergency.
Mike Parks, director of communications for the city of Harrisonburg, said the likely reason Harrisonburg’s positive case numbers are higher than surrounding areas, such as Rockingham County, is because Harrisonburg has been hosting local testing sites at Hillandale Park twice a week — something none of the surrounding communities in the Central Shenandoah Valley have been doing.
Parks said Harrisonburg’s community level is expected to decrease to medium risk once the CDC releases new data this Friday, March 4.
“Positivity numbers that we’ve seen continue to trend down,” Parks said. “The expectation for when the Omicron surge is going to end here in the city, we believe we will be in that medium range.”
Tammie Smith, spokeswoman for state health commissioner at the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), said in an email to The Breeze that the VDH has “adjusted its mask recommendations to align with the CDC community levels updated guidance.”
“It is time to turn our efforts to minimizing the impact COVID-19 has on our health, our healthcare systems and our society, while focusing our efforts on protecting those who are most at risk of severe illness,” Smith said.
Following the release of the new CDC guidelines, senior Kathleen Coladonato said she’s hopeful the indoor mask mandate will soon be lifted.
“I believe we are ready to move forward from the mandate,” Coladonato said. “Once the mandate is lifted, I will trust JMU’s decision and unmask.”
Sophomore Ali Egan also said she doesn’t think masks need to be required indoors anymore. Egan said that if the mandate is lifted, she’ll unmask unless she sees an increase in cases or feels sick herself.
“With restrictions lifting, it should be up to each individual [for] what they want to do,” Egan said. “If someone prefers to wear a mask, that’s OK. It is all personal preference.”
Junior Noah Zarou said that while he’d unmask if JMU lifts the indoor mask mandate, he tends to think there would be an increase of sickness spread across campus. Despite that, he said he remains “indifferent,” adding that he hopes JMU does “whatever is best for the community.”
Erin Maloney, a junior nursing major, said she thinks it’s especially important for unvaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks regardless of whether JMU lifts the mask mandate. Although Maloney is vaccinated, she said she’ll continue to wear her mask indoors on campus either way.
“As a nursing major, I’m going into hospitals around immunocompromised people, and I think it’s important that I am not spreading [the virus],” Maloney said.
Contestingly, senior John Archibald said he recently tested positive for COVID-19, and it made him reconsider masking situations. Archibald said he hopes the indoor mask mandate stays in place for now.
“I believe I got [COVID-19] from being at school,” Archibald said. “I had been vaxxed, but it was still the sickest I have ever been in my life … I certainly wouldn’t want anyone to get [COVID-19] from an environment they should feel safe [in], such as on campus.”
Archibald said that if the indoor mask mandate is lifted on campus, he’s still going to wear his mask — not for himself, but for the safety of other people.
“I’m showing that I care about and love my community here at JMU by wearing a mask,” Archibald said. “It’s not that hard, Dukes.”
Alger said the university will “continue to monitor the public health situation and remain nimble and adaptable to meet evolving needs.”
More information about additional changes will be released as conditions evolve.
