When Sunshine Brown visited JMU as a prospective Duke, the JMU Counseling Center promised help.
Brown said the staff at the Center told her “you can come in any time and talk to someone if you need to.” They also spoke highly of its in-house psychiatry service.
Brown gave a lot of weight to the Center, she said, because she was going through mental health struggles during her college selection process. Of the nine Virginia schools she applied to, JMU appeared to offer the best support.
Now a sophomore at JMU, Brown is encouraging her cousin, an incoming freshman, to find a therapist outside of the Center after her experience with its services last year.
“When I got there and I tried to use the services, it was a really big shock,” Brown said, who wasn’t granted access to the Center’s psychiatry services but instead was given a list of 20 psychiatrists in the Harrisonburg area. None were accepting patients at the time, she said, and they weren’t reachable by bus. “I went through this struggle for two months where I was not receiving care, when that care was promised to me before I came to JMU.”
Disproved assumptions
Frequently, students interviewed by The Breeze said their expectations for the Center didn’t align with what it offers — on either side of the spectrum. Some students, especially those who were seen by the Center, had their pre-visit expectations exceeded. Others, often those who went in expecting one-on-one therapy or long-term care, were underwhelmed or disappointed with a referral to other therapy options, like group counseling or off-campus treatment.
Students who have walked into the Center did say its staff is transparent that it services most students for an average of 3-5 sessions as indicated on its website, or they said they already knew that quota.
Technically, the Center doesn’t have a session limit, Katrina Simpson-McCleary, associate director for clinical services at the JMU Counseling Center, said. But, she said, most students end up being seen for around 3-5 to 3-6 sessions given the high student demand and JMU opting to keep appointment slots open for crisis-state walk-ins.
However, other messaging from the Center — for example, that it “achieves client satisfaction above 90% as indicated on evaluations,” — can be problematic in any visit that doesn’t meet expectations, Liam McCormack, a former JMU student who went to the Counseling Center in spring 2017, said.
“If I have a negative experience with the Counseling Center and all I’ve seen are good experiences, then it’s like, ‘Oh shoot, like, what’s wrong with me? Like, am I the problem? Am I the issue? What’s wrong with me that I can’t have a good experience with the Counseling Center like all these other people have?’” McCormack said. “Somebody who’s already suffering from mental health issues and probably negative views on themselves, to have to see that as well, I mean, that’s just detrimental. That doesn’t help anybody.”
McCormack walked into the Center as a freshman and said in hindsight, his expectations were higher than what they should’ve been. Upon being told up front by the Center that it offers short-term care, he said he doubted how it would help him. He gave up his remaining therapy appointments after three because he said they felt too generalized, but he said he doesn’t hold grudges against the Center for not receiving tailor-made treatment considering the Center’s student demand and resources to combat it.
Instead of being a solution to all of a students’ problems — which, McCormack said, he doesn’t think the Center was ever advertised that way — McCormack said the Center should be viewed by students as the first stepping stone to a problem’s eventual solution.
“A lot of students see it as like, ‘This will be the end-all-be-all,’ like, ‘I’ll get cured just by going to the JMU Counseling Center, and then when they don’t, they’re pissed off,” McCormack said, “but that’s not necessarily the JMU Counseling Center’s fault.”
Other students, like senior Ella Patton — Sunshine Brown’s roommate — had expectations exceeded by the Center. Patton said she was given an automatic referral to the Center through Victim Advocacy Services (VAS) after a man in her dorm walked into her room unprovoked and sparked previously diagnosed PTSD.
Patton said she ended up having almost a full year’s worth of weekly appointments at the Center in 2021-22.
“I thought [trauma therapy] couldn’t really happen at the Counseling Center,” Patton said. “I always kind of thought the Counseling Center was just for, like, ‘Oh, yeah, if you’re depressed or struggling, and it’s like a short term [visit]. It was a few therapists, counselors there who actually did specialize in trauma work and could do this kind of stuff. I mean, it was like full, pay-$250-a-session, real kind of therapy stuff for free at the Counseling Center.”
Emily Guin said she distinctly remembers the Center telling her last year as a freshman that, after her first Zoom counseling session in December 2021 that dealt with acclimating to college life as a first-generation student, the Center could see her again for additional appointments but that if she wanted long-term care, JMU “wasn’t the place for it.”
The Center offered to redirect Guin off-campus, she said, but that Zoom call ended up being her first and only therapy session. She said she felt better after it — good enough to not pursue off-campus help — but it wasn’t life-changing.
Guin said she believes the Center could’ve been advertised better as an option to first-year students before last spring’s on-campus suicides at JMU.
“I feel like at the start of the year, like it wasn’t really that well promoted that you can just go if you just need someone to talk to,” Guin said. “I went early in the day, so it was pretty quiet. Like, there wasn’t a lot of people there.”
Alexandra Vila, a junior, said her therapist at the Center initially told her that she’d be seen for about 10 sessions — roughly one semester’s worth — stemming from an abusive high school relationship; it had to be from the Center because her parents weren’t initially supportive of Vila receiving therapy, she said, so Vila didn’t think they’d pay for it. After 10 sessions, she started seeing a JMU psychiatrist as well, who Vila said officially diagnosed her with bipolar disorder and PTSD.
Vila ended up having around 36 appointments at the Center — not including the psychiatry appointments — from September 2020 to December 2021.
“The thought of, ‘I’m gonna have to leave the Counseling Center’ just completely disappeared from my mind,” Vila said. “Normally this isn’t how their process works, but I didn’t really question it. I was just really grateful that they were so supportive and helpful.”
Vila stopped appointments on her own terms after seeing the therapy’s benefit at a party in fall 2021 — it was a rowdy party that, Vila said, could’ve easily conjured triggering high school memories. She said she never felt unsafe at it.
Sophomore Alyssa Grosch was initially trepidatious to go to the Center last year because they thought, ‘What’s the point?’ of 3-5 sessions. But, as therapy continued without improved symptoms, Grosch said, it was down to two options: keep trying or take their own life.
Grosch ended up staying well beyond 3-5 visits — weekly appointments with two therapists in separate periods from September to April 2021 to treat a mix of anxiety, depression and ADHD, Grosch said — but their stint soured after bargaining with a therapist for four hours, where Grosch tried to resist being sent away from the Center five weeks before finals. They ended up being referred to a partial hospitalization program (PHP) at Sentara Rockingham Memorial (RMH) Medical Center for one week, six hours a day. Grosch skipped all of their classes to make it work. They said their grades were “already in the garbage can from being mentally ill.”
Grosch said they don’t remember if the Center prefaced at their arrival that it primarily provides short-term care because their mind went blank during the initial assessment, which was, they said, anxiety inducing — the Center asked if they had harmful objects around their house and if they intended to kill themself, among other questions.
When Amanda, a recent alumna who asked to be referred to by her first name only for privacy concerns, went to the Center as a sophomore in 2019, the Center initially pushed for her to join group therapy. At the time, she said, she was so overwhelmed that she settled for what the therapist recommended. But when she showed up to the group, she was the only one there.
“It was just me and two counselors, and they would just target all their questions to me … They were really trying. It was really sweet,” Amanda said. “For someone that’s anxious and has really bad anxiety, to be the only one in the room and to feel like, you know, you’re not alone, except you are. There’s literally no one else here.”
After that, the Center immediately agreed to give her individual sessions, which Amanda said were fine, but she didn’t match well with her therapist. At the start of every session, the therapist would ask what she wanted to talk about. If Amanda wasn’t sure, she said, the counselor would say, “Oh, it looks like things are going really well” and suggest ending the session early.
“I’m, like, saying, ‘Wait a second. I don’t know how to lead this, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t need it,’” Amanda said.
A while later, she tried another group session, which she said went better, and eventually tried individual counseling again in spring 2022 when her post-college plans fell through. She wasn’t going to classes and couldn’t get out of bed, she said.
“I was really struggling. I was a mess,” Amanda said. “And so, I went in and I said, ‘Can I please get an appointment because I am, just, I am really, really struggling?’”
A week later, she started individual therapy again, this time with a different counselor who she “loved.” Instead of just letting her vent, Amanda said, he provided her with tools, tactics and information and tried to fit in as many sessions with her as possible before she graduated.
Amanda said people often walk into the Center with the misconception that they’ll get help right away, but that first visit is really about assessment and scheduling. Most of the time, students won’t start their therapy sessions until about a week later, according to multiple students who spoke to The Breeze.
Not all complaints come from people who have been to the Center, David Onestak, director of the JMU Counseling Center, said. He cautioned people from drawing conclusions about the Center based on stories they hear from others.
Transparency wins out
Both students who do and don’t get seen say, overwhelmingly, the Center’s staff is kind-hearted and wants to help every walk-in patient. However, in spite of the staff’s good nature, students said it can sting when the help they think — or in some cases, know — they need isn’t granted.
Juno Sparger, a JMU senior, said she tried to go to the Center in spring 2021. It was a time when students were starting to come back in person, she said, so the Center was overrun and “a bit flooded.” After attending walk-in hours at the Center and seeing that there was a waitlist, she emailed the Center trying to find a better time since it was out of her way.
“I didn’t want to just wander in to get, kind of, rejected again,” Sparger said.
The email she got back didn’t offer her a time to return, but rather told her to try again later, she said, so she went to JMU Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) — a counseling center aimed at helping students and community members access affordable care from JMU graduate students in the process of obtaining their degrees.
Sparger said she’s thankful she had the patience and ability to wait and seek out other help after first getting waitlisted by the Center.
“If I was someone who desperately needed that counseling … I probably would’ve given up hope pretty quickly,” Sparger said.
Therapists at JMU strive to maintain the transparency many students grapple with. Chelsea Latorre worked at the JMU Counseling Center as a doctoral intern in 2019-20, the year JMU changed its policy to provide care dictated by its counselors’ professional judgment rather than the patients’ request due to increasing student demand.
She said she thought the backlash the Center received for making its own judgment calls was valid, but she “hated” having the reputation that the Center would tell every student, “You can’t come” because it wasn’t true for everyone. Latorre said that idea materialized among students after the change, as well as the false notion that the Center’s budget got slashed.
Likewise, Latorre said, she hated making a decision for the student. Frequently, she said, another staff member would back the therapist in telling the student, “This is what we can offer right now.”
“I felt like it was pretty important to be transparent with that client of, ‘This isn’t your issue, and this isn’t your fault, but maybe more of a system issue, and this is how our system is working right now,’” Latorre said. “[It’s] telling them, ‘I’m not trying to push you away, but I want to find another way to try to help you.’”
Tim Miller, JMU vice president for student affairs, said the Center’s decision to begin using professional judgment over a students’ request wasn’t because its budget tightened, nor were any staffing decisions — “[the budget’s] done nothing but go up, as it should.” That trend continues this year, as the Counseling Center’s budget increased by 34.92%, with an additional nearly $1 million allocated to the Center.
The budget for 2022-23 is $3.75 million, with 33 full-time staff members — a tie for the largest department in Student Affairs, according to Mary-Hope Vass, executive director for communications and university spokesperson. Resources have risen since 2018-19, when it was $2.26 million with 22 full-time staff members.
Despite this increase in funds, Miller said, JMU and most universities across the country are struggling with student demand and burdened therapists. The demand has caused Miller to call the Center a “mental health emergency room” in February and, more recently, turn to more telehealth offerings for 2022-23.
It started with facing the reality of mental health at JMU head on.
“You could never staff a counseling center enough to meet every single student’s needs every day of the year for four years,” Miller said. “That is not a realistic thing to do. I can’t imagine what that would look like.”
Some students are appreciative of JMU’s newest initiatives — including 12 free counseling sessions available through TimelyCare, a telehealth provider, and multiple new hires in the Center — but some say it’s too little, too late. Dakota Scott, a junior computer science major, said he believes much of this could’ve been implemented sooner.
“It is healing something rather than preventing it,” Scott said.
He said there are better ways to prevent mental health crises before they get serious. He suggested hiring mental health professionals to serve each department — that way, students who frequent East Campus for science classes wouldn’t have to make the trek to the Student Success Center (SSC). He also advocated for further mental health training for faculty. At his job in the computer science department, he said he’s proud that his team is able to handle tough conversations.
“We constantly have meetings of how to deal with not just the content side of things, but also how to interact with others, especially in emotionally tense situations,” Scott said. “I know that it’s not standard … to the same level across the board.”
Walk in, then what?
As long as there’s not a horde of crisis patients at the Center at once, Simpson-McCleary said a student will get seen at their first walk-in and then be evaluated via an initial assessment to determine the best course of action. First, the front desk staff greets the walk-in patient then asks for their student ID number after the student indicates they want to be seen. This is to see if they’re already a “student of concern” in crisis, Simpson-McCleary said.
She added that the Center will see someone regardless of when they walk in if they’re in crisis — commonly, if the student has experienced recent sexual assault or is deemed a serious threat to harm themselves or others.
The Center then asks for the student’s preferred name, Simpson-McCleary said, then they’re sent to review informed consent — meaning the service the Center provides is confidential. After that, the student fills out background information on a computer, “as much as they want,” Simpson-McCleary said, to share current and previous mental health struggles, different identities they have and substance use history, for example.
At the bottom of the background information document, Simpson-McCleary said, students are asked to let the Center know what they’re coming in for and what they’re expecting or hoping for. There’s also a text box to type more about their presenting concern, she said.
This all usually takes about 15 minutes for a student to complete, Simpson-McCleary said. Then, she said, students wait roughly 30 minutes before going into an office with one of the Center’s clinicians for a 20-90-minute meeting.
In the meeting with a clinician, Simpson-McCleary said, they ask about medication and mental health history, family information and caffeine intake, among other questions, in order to get an overall sense of who the student is. She said clinicians also evaluate “current risks to solve” — students’ thoughts of injuring or killing themselves, self injury, etc. If the student names or demonstrates additional risks after the background they initially filled out, then the clinician would ask more thorough questions than in a risk assessment. That questioning can determine what treatment a student gets, Simpson-McCleary said.
“At that point, then that clinician is making a disposition recommendation based off of all of those factors,” Simpson-McCleary said. “So if a student means that they want longer term treatment and they have the ability to access services off campus, we’re going to help support them getting connected off campus. If they’re only looking for medication, we’re going to help them get connected with someone that provides medication services.”
Steps after Center visit
Longer-term care, something many students who spoke to The Breeze want more of at the Center, isn’t determined by a set criteria because each case is different, Simpson-McCleary said. However, she said, it can typically get triggered by students with “complex trauma histories” and those with limited financial resources to see an off-campus therapist.
Ella Patton, the student who got long-term therapy through a referral from VAS, said a student can’t “finesse” a therapist into thinking long-term therapy is best off an initial assessment or by bluffing certain symptoms because the criteria gets determined as the therapist gets a good read on the student’s situation, sometimes over multiple appointments — “a very genuine process,” Patton called it.
For students who can’t get seen long term in the Center but may still need therapy, they’re frequently referred off campus. Liam McCormack, the former JMU student who went to the Center in 2017, said he was given a referral sheet to off-campus therapists following his two Center visits but said it “was a little overwhelming” to digest it all, so he didn’t pursue off-campus help.
McCormack said it can be scary for a student to tackle the next steps after finishing appointments at the Center without guidance. Simpson-McCleary said if a student isn’t given a referral sheet, it means they didn’t want one.
To help students transition from on- to off-campus therapy, the JMU Counseling Center employs two clinical case managers. Latorre said students can schedule an appointment with a case manager, who can look up community providers who accept the student’s insurance and talk through copay options to prepare students for one-on-one, off-campus appointments.
Marcus Hotaling, the director of the Union College counseling center and president of The Association of College Counseling Center Directors, said if students have issues with university counseling centers, to discuss it with center staff to try and resolve the problem.
“You go out and say, ‘They suck,’ you are now influencing one or more people from potentially coming in and getting help,” Hotaling said, “and it’s different, if you say, ‘They weren’t helpful to me,’ versus ‘They stink’ … because, again, student voices really carry — students listen to students.”
Stay tuned for the third part of this series at breezejmu.org.
Charlotte Matherly and Ashlyn Campbell contributed to this report.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, here are some resources:
JMU Counseling Center: 540-568-6552
National Suicide and Crisis Hotline: 988
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
JMU Office of Public Safety – Emergency: 540-568-6911
Sentara RMH Emergency Department: 540-689-1414
24-Hour Crisis Text Line: Text "HOME" to 741741