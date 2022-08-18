Chelsea Latorre, a former doctoral intern in JMU’s Counseling Center, didn’t partake in break room conversations at the Center too often. If she didn’t work through lunch with her office door closed most days, she felt she wouldn’t stay up to speed in the roughly 500 hours working directly with students — a number she estimated to span her 2019-20 doctoral internship.
So, for Latorre, the 9-5 became a 8-6:30, except for Wednesdays. Then, Latorre said her friend group at the Center would leave at 5 p.m., no matter what, to maintain some semblance of work-life boundaries. Her days typically approached 11 hours of appointments, administrative work, writing referrals and papers that come with being a graduate student.
As the Center’s staff stretches thin and student demand continues to rise three years later and on the other side of a pandemic, JMU is introducing new mental health initiatives ahead of the fall 2022 semester — although university leadership and counselors doubt whether the increased demand can be outrun, out-staffed or out-funded.
‘There just weren’t enough’
After two on-campus suicides and a shooting at nearby Bridgewater College all in one week during the early spring semester, JMU students bellowed for change mostly centered around the Counseling Center: more therapists, more long-term individual therapy and on-going conversations about mental health, not just after tragedies.
Then, after a third suicide in late April, this time a JMU student-athlete, Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, said in a press conference May 2 that “the ability to ask for help is actually strength” and that being vulnerable is the key to everyone’s health and wellbeing.
However, not all students asking for help from the Counseling Center have received their requested service since October 2019, when the Center began using its own professional judgment over a students’ requested therapy. In a July 6 interview with The Breeze, Miller said JMU’s mental health services are changing in lieu of the high student demand, which persisted beyond last year but came to a head last spring.
“When you’re facing exponential growth of a challenge,” Miller said, “you can’t keep doing, No. 1, the same thing over and over again and hope it’s gonna work, but No. 2, you can’t keep asking [the Counseling Center, the Dean of Students and the Health Center] to keep trying to solve this in the same way — because it’s not working.”
So now, to meet the students in the middle — those who previously may have been referred off campus — for a non-crisis situation, Miller said the Counseling Center will work with students to help them access their 12 free sessions on TimelyCare — a telehealth service available to all JMU students starting this year — and a Counseling Center staff member will show the walk-in student how to set it up.
Before TimelyCare’s installation, Miller said in February, following the suicides, the Counseling Center’s structured as more of a “mental health emergency room.” In July, Miller said this isn’t the ideal role of a counseling center — a mix of crisis and longer term, non-crisis consultations would be best, he said — but that crisis dealings are the reality of college counseling center visits nowadays. As such, counselors are forced to prioritize a student considering suicide over someone with relationship troubles or homesickness.
Heightened student distress was already infiltrating university counseling centers prior to the pandemic, but it made college students take sacrifices that further increased counseling demand, David Onestak, director of the JMU Counseling Center, said. As a result, he said, “I would estimate it to be almost like a decade of expected increases in complexity and risks occurred in two or three years.”
Latorre said across the board, university counseling centers can “really only offer short-term counseling” nowadays — a sentiment Miller echoed — in large part because many university counseling centers are choosing to open up more appointment slots for crisis patients they can see right away over non-crisis, recurrent patients to pace the student demand. Latorre’s friend who works at the University of Pennsylvania’s counseling center is among a 52-clinician staff — almost double the size of JMU’s — and one Latorre said is still struggling to meet the needs of just north of 28,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
There are currently 27 clinicians and six graduate assistants in JMU’s Counseling Center, according to its website. According to the International Accreditation of Counseling Services, campuses should aim toward having one full-time equivalent professional staff member to every 1,000-1,500 students.
“We can’t meet the needs of long-term counseling for 30,000 students when we’re only a staff of 20,” Latorre said. “I feel like even with increased staff … I think that just gives more access to students and students might be using that service more, but I don’t know if that opens up long-term counseling needs.”
On the other hand, JMU students interviewed by The Breeze overwhelmingly said they think the Center needs more funding in order to provide more therapists who can see patients long term — one saying “it’s the least [JMU] can do,” considering the tuition students pay and coming off the heels of a pandemic and the spring semester suicides.
Beyond JMU, similar sentiments exist among student bodies — especially exacerbated by the pandemic — that materialized months before the suicides JMU’s campus experienced in February. Saint Louis University students kickstarted an online petition in fall 2021 demanding more mental health resources, which has over 9,000 signatures. According to a December 2021 article from The New York Times, West Virginia University’s student government asked for more state aid for mental health on the heels of a student suicide early in the pandemic.
Miller said he previously thought the answer to the counseling conundrum was to add more therapists. He said that despite adding a “significant number” of counselors over a four-year span, since assuming the role of VP for student affairs at JMU in 2018, and an additional $1.2 million to the Counseling Center budget, it wasn’t enough to keep up with both the raw demand and severity of student cases.
“The Counseling Center and the Dean of Students and the Health Center and all these folks that are on the front lines of this were doing everything they could to try and address the concern [of high demand],” Miller said. “There just weren’t enough of them and we could not get enough of them.”
Stats amid crisis
The Breeze obtained the number of first-time walk-in student appointments at the JMU Counseling Center over the last three fiscal years — July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2022 — via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, which shows an 18.3% increase in first time walk-ins over that three-year period.
Taking into account the size of JMU’s student body — 20,080 undergraduate and 2,096 graduate students in fall 2021, according to State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) — around 8% sought first time walk-ins from JMU in the 2021-22 fiscal year, versus approximately 6% in 2019-20, based off of fall numbers. Fall enrollment has increased by only 2.65% from 2020 to 2021.
In 2019-20, 1,522 students went to the Center for the first time and 32%, or 524 students, received care beyond 3-5 counseling sessions — the range that most students are seen in JMU’s short-term care model, but if surpassed, students are either kept in the Center for long-term care or referred to an off-campus therapist if further counseling is requested by the student. The FOIA noted that “ some clients meet their initial goals w/in 3-5 sessions, and/or the semester ends prior to the client attending 5 sessions.” [sic] The following year, the Counseling Center saw 1,059 first-time walk-ins — a dip from the previous year — and 44% of students, 497, were seen past 3-5 sessions.
This past year, the Center saw a three-year high of 1,801 first-time walk-ins and a three-year low of 28% seen beyond 3-5 sessions. Furthermore, 128 students — some of whom may be counted more than once, Katrina Simpson-McCleary, associate director for clinical services at the JMU Counseling Center, said — weren’t assessed or serviced at their first walk-in from November to March 2022 while all first-time walk-ins were assessed in April and May. Simpson-McCleary said generally, the Center experiences fewer walk-ins as the semester winds down, so it serviced each student.
Matthew Martin, a therapist who worked on and off at the Center in multiple roles from 2014-20, said meeting the growing student mental health demand is “sort of an impossible task” considering the budget and manpower constraints many counseling centers are experiencing. Martin acknowledged Miller has opened up more positions and funding that supports therapists at JMU to better maneuver within the short-term care model that, Martin said, isn’t always conducive to deep, long-lasting changes with a client.
“I have always viewed the Counseling Center at JMU as a group of people that really do care and want to help but are so limited — I wouldn’t say ‘so limited’ — but definitely limited by the structure of the university setting,” Martin said. “It’s just hard to find ways to help in the ways that they want to help.”
Outside of walk-in hours — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the school year — the Counseling Center’s crisis response system fields phone calls. There were 460 crisis calls from Aug. 25, 2020, to Jan. 28, 2022, according to an email sent to The Breeze on April 25 by Mary-Hope Vass, JMU executive director of communications and university spokesperson.
From Feb. 1-21, 2022, the weeks surrounding two on-campus suicides at JMU, there were 18 crisis calls. Per the same FOIA with the first-time walk-in data: “Following traumatic events on campus, we do not limit the number of students accessing our services.”
Simpson-McCleary said the Center doesn’t usually limit care through the week following a traumatic event. Going longer, she said, puts further strain on therapists who are hearing the same stories over and over again.
Treatment in this timeframe, Simpson-McCleary said, is twofold: First, the Center asks, “Are you here in response to the event that happened?” Then, Simpson-McCleary said, the student is assessed for crisis criteria — serious harm or threat to self or others or recent sexual assault — and the student would be asked to return to the Center if they don’t fulfill either criteria.
The FOIA also noted that in November 2021, the Center began limiting the number of students receiving initial appointments during walk-in hours. Outside of walk-in hours, students are screened for crisis criteria. Before students are asked to return, they’re screened for crisis criteria, which, if present, the student is seen.
The Breeze also asked for crisis call data from before the pandemic — Aug. 25, 2019, to March 10, 2020 — but Vass said in the April 25 email that “no easily available records can be produced” because the center “didn’t have the current after-hour service at the time.”
A new direction
JMU sent an email to the student body June 30 revealing changes to students’ access to mental health care and initiatives designed to improve the school’s response to crises, some by easing the burden on therapists:
- TimelyCare — 24/7 crisis support, psychiatry and telehealth for all students with 12 scheduled free counseling visits for each student throughout the year.
- Kognito — a program providing interactive simulations that support student mental health, wellness and sexual misconduct prevention.
- JED CAMPUS — JMU will receive input from outside mental health contractors who’ll jointly develop a plan with JMU surrounding on-campus health and well-being over at least the next four years. The contractors will survey students this spring to get a baseline of JMU’s state of mental health, then collect more data through interviews for semesters following.
- Physical barriers at the top of parking decks along with “signs of support.”
- Fall Break is three consecutive weekdays, from Oct. 12-14, instead of sporadic one-day breaks like years past. The email includes Oct. 15 and 16 in the break, which are a Saturday and Sunday.
- All staff within the Office of Residence Life will be trained in safeTALK, an in-person suicide prevention course that, Miller said, teaches RAs how to reach out to someone thinking about suicide, overcome attitudes that act as barriers and how to talk openly about it.
- Additional staff hired in the Counseling Center and the Dean of Students’ office. Onestak said the Center added a third intake crisis counselor and two “generalist” positions who can do both individual and group therapy work. Miller said the Dean of Students office added a new coordinator position for Matthew Hunsberger, who will oversee a student services branch in the EnGeo building on East Campus.
Also referenced in JMU’s June 30 email was a “philanthropic gift” used partly to fund TimelyCare and Kognito. Vass told The Breeze the gift was $200,000 but couldn’t disclose the donor.
The Breeze also obtained the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Counseling Center budgets through an email sent by Vass. The total Counseling Center budget for 2021-22 was $2,780,046 compared to $3,750,871 for 2022-23 — a 34.92% increase. The largest portion of the budget is in personnel funding, like salaries and benefits. It increased 22.8% from $2,592,115 in 2019-22 to $3,183,381 in 2022-23.
The largest budget increase was in non-personnel funding, with other contractual services increasing from $40,973 to $420,532 — an increase of 926.36%. This would account for — at least in part — contracts with telehealth services like TimelyMD and Kognito.
For Giving Day 2022, which occurred Feb. 22, the Counseling Center received $15,353.66 from 183 donors, according to JMU’s Giving Day website. Although the Center had the fifth largest number of donors, it ranked ninth out of the total dollars raised. The Proud and True Fund — a fund that “directly supports JMU student-athlete scholarships and general operating budget” — was first in both number of donors, 518, and total dollars raised, $159,518.41.
According to the Giving Day website, donations to the Counseling Center provide more clinical services to students — with each $100 providing 2-5 individual or group counseling hours to students.
But the caveat with mental health, Miller said, is there’s no universal, one-size-fits-all solution to every students’ troubles, even if a counseling center has adequate finances. Rather, it’s a trial-and-error system to find what works the best for the largest number of students.
“I assumed someone else out there has the answer, and one of the problems is no one has the answer,” Miller said. “We have to try as many things as we can to figure out what will work in our community because just because it works somewhere else, doesn’t mean it’s going to work here.”
JMU’s solution, at least for now, is to turn to telehealth.
Outsourcing everyone the Counseling Center can’t service to community therapy like JMU has done in the past isn’t sustainable anymore, Miller said — those locations are filling up, too — and since adding therapists to the Center also isn’t lowering student demand, he said ramping up telehealth is the next best option, one that’s subject to change going forward depending on its success.
“I don’t know how to, say, put out an ad in The Washington Post and say, ‘Move to Harrisonburg and be a counselor’ — I don’t know how you do that successfully,” Miller said. “So you have to find a different way to increase your capacity, and telehealth is the way that we have all really decided [is] the thing that we need to try, and we’re hoping that will work.”
This year, JMU is partnering with TimelyMD, a nationwide telehealth provider that specializes in higher education healthcare, based in Fort Worth, Texas, to give students access to TimelyCare.
As a result of JMU’s $435,600 contract with TimelyMD, all students will have access to the following services through TimelyCare:
- 12 free scheduled counseling appointments over phone or video with a licensed mental health provider per academic year.
- TalkNow, a 24/7 on-demand support and crisis management service provided by masters-level mental health professionals.
- Psychiatric services that provide medical treatment for mental health disorders.
- Health coaching, which focuses on lifestyle changes and habits like sleep, exercise and nutrition.
- Self-help resources including follow-along yoga and meditation practices and pre-recorded videos on topics like goal setting and navigating conflict.
TimelyMD boasts on its website that over 200 colleges and universities and one million students have access to its services. Mallory Olson, media relations manager at TimelyMD, said usually, about 20% of students engage with TimelyCare during their university’s first year partnering with the telehealth provider.
With TimelyMD’s new partnership between JMU, Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), a combined — albeit approximate — more than 85,000 students have new access to TimelyCare this fall, increasing its customer base by roughly 8.5%. Taking into account the 20% use rate, over 17,000 students just from JMU, Virginia Tech and VCU will begin to use TimelyCare this year.
Olson said that’s a number TimelyMD is prepared to serve. TimelyMD has more providers in Virginia than in any other state, she said, and has recently hired more.
If a student still needs counseling after completing their allotted 12 free scheduled counseling sessions — TalkNow, psychiatry and other services don’t count toward those 12, Abby Waldron, TimelyMD’s client success manager working with JMU, said — TimelyMD works with the university counseling center to craft next steps. Whether that means a referral to in-person counseling, an extension of free TimelyCare services or otherwise, students won’t get left out in the cold.
“We would not, you know, kind of abandon a student at that point,” Waldron said. “We want to make sure that you still have that coverage.”
As with any medical provider, students are required to share private information with TimelyMD. Users are asked to fill out medical and family history before scheduling an appointment with a counselor, although most of it can be bypassed and filled out later. JMU students must also log in to TimelyCare using their Dukes email and verify with their JMU eID and Duo Mobile for two-factor authentication. Waldron said visit reports — summaries of scheduled counseling and TalkNow appointments — are created and shared with JMU’s Counseling Center.
However, Olson and Waldron emphasized that TimelyCare is HIPAA-compliant. Visit reports are only to be accessed by mental health professionals in the JMU Counseling Center, and usually, Olson said, counselors only review visit reports if there’s a safety concern. Professors, administrators and other school employees won’t have access to student mental health information.
TalkNow, another service through TimelyMD that provides 24/7 support and crisis care, can serve as a crisis line, Waldron said, but TimelyMD wants students to be proactive when reaching out.
“There is no problem too small or too big to bring to TalkNow,” Waldron said.
When students reach out to TalkNow, they describe the topic they want to discuss and then initiate a voice or video visit. On average, Waldron said, wait times are under five minutes. The typical call will last 25 to 30 minutes — but can last longer — and provides students with tools to “improve levels of mental health distress.”
Waldron said TimelyMD’s counselors and health coaches have a variety of interests and specialities listed through the counselors information on the app or website. From that list, students can pick from counselors they’re interested in and engage with the therapist’s specialties, like faith-based care, other languages and LGBTQ issues, among other topics.
Struggles and adaptations beyond Harrisonburg
Counseling centers both regionally and nationally are dealing with a similar predicament. Peter LeViness, director of counseling and psychological services (CAPS) at the University of Richmond, said CAPS has seen a 162.5% increase of students since 2002-03 — from 333 unique students serviced to 874 in 2021-22 — but the student body remained relatively similar.
LeViness doesn’t credit Richmond’s near-tripling of counseling demand to students being more depressed or anxious than in the ’80s. Nowadays, he said, there’s less stigma around getting help — a byproduct of Gen Z buying into the idea that it’s OK to express vulnerability, LeViness said, after his generation of counselors encouraged as such.
When LeViness was in college, he said national surveys showed about 20% of people with a mental health disorder sought help from a counseling center, while now, “I would guess” it’s closer to 50%-60%.
“More people with disorders are now willing to get help and that should be celebrated, not complained about,” LeViness said, who didn’t know where the Counseling Center was located while at Brown University for six years as an undergrad and in graduate school prep training almost four decades ago. “Interacting with all kinds of people on campus, having friends, I was on a varsity team, etc., zero people said, ‘I’m going to the counseling center’ — never was talked about in my presence,”
In 2018, Gregg Henriques, a JMU graduate psychology professor, said to The Breeze that protected self-esteems may be another catalyst of rising demands in counseling centers nationwide. As college students navigate life away from parents who might’ve coddled them during their childhoods — a ramification of a movement dubbed “self-esteem nation” that took off in the ’80s when parents bubble-wrapped their childrens’ self-esteem — Henriques said, students might be more likely to visit a university counseling center for guidance in their new, unsheltered normal.
Eventually, Richmond CAPS, like many other university counseling centers, had to make a choice: Do they open up more appointment slots for therapists to see more new students, or do they fill up the majority of their appointments with recurrent students? CAPS chose more open slots, and in turn to service more students — 30-minute consultation appointments launched in fall 2020, which students need to schedule in advance but are serviced the same day or day after registering, LeViness said — at the cost of extensive long-term care after having counseling weightlists hit 100 students.
As a result, LeViness said, Richmond CAPS hasn’t had a waitlist in two years but is seeing more students than ever before. Even so, CAPS is in the process of educating Richmond’s faculty to not just send every student in need of help to them so that it can maintain appointment flexibility, he said.
“My first couple years at UR, we were literally telling faculty and staff, ‘No problem is too big or too small. Just send them to the counseling center, and we’ll sort out what they need.’ Now we’re kind of saying, ‘Don’t think that way anymore,’” LeViness said. “If they’re saying study strategies, send them to academic skills first, don’t just send everybody to the counseling center. So we need to have help connecting students to the right place from the get go.”
The demand is also pressing at small, private liberal arts schools, like at Occidental College in Los Angeles. Home to just over 1,800 students as of fall 2020 and four full-time therapists, Occidental has seen a 15% increase in usage of counseling services among students over the last decade.
However, unlike many universities, Occidental hasn’t denied a student a meeting with one of its therapists, Rob Flot, Occidental vice president for student affairs and dean of students, said in the fall 2021 issue of its magazine, “Navigating Well-Being.” The article says, still, “some students lament that it can take weeks to land an appointment.”
Radford University, Christopher Newport University (CNU), Old Dominion University (ODU) and other Virginia schools have seen increases in demand for mental health services. Brian Lusk, the director of Radford University’s counseling center, said that despite a 24% decrease in enrollment, Radford saw a total of 500 students in the past year — almost as much as they saw three years prior with 3,000 more students.
Although universities are facing similar increases in mental health needs, each has a unique approach to navigate the demand. Like JMU, Coastal Carolina and ODU turned — at least in part — to telehealth resources for universities. Coastal Carolina partnered with TimelyMD about one year ago, with positive feedback from students, Lee Carter, assistant vice president for student wellness and health equity at Coastal Carolina, said.
“[Students] really liked the ease of using it — that they can use that kind of wherever, whenever,” Carter said. “We have a very large out-of-state population, so another thing that’s really helpful for us is students can use those services wherever they are in the United States.”
ODU recently partnered with a different telehealth group, Mantra Health, to expand its clinical hours. Liam Costello, a professional counselor at ODU, said the center has been in “triage mode” following a significant number of staffing changes. Costello said while they’ve hired more staff, and are hoping to hire more soon, much of their focus has been on the most immediate and significant mental health concerns, taking them away from the rest of campus.
Campuses with smaller student populations, like Radford and CNU, have staffed their centers and utilized unique approaches to address demand. With 8,998 students, Lusk said Radford has four full-time counselors, with five and eight clinical interns last fall and spring, respectively. Radford practices “concise sessions,” Lusk said, with the counseling center offering 12, 30-minute sessions or six, one-hour sessions a semester. Lusk said in the last two academic years at Radford, if a student calls into the center they are seen within 24 hours unless they choose otherwise.
“I’m really proud of that because, again, we are small, as I say, but we’re mighty in what we have and we do a really great job,” Lusk said. “No waiting list here … I don’t believe in that, that’s absurd. We can’t have waiting lists in mental health because mental health does not wait.”
CNU met demand by hiring more staff and trainees, and incorporating wellness into the university community by doing outreach events. Bill Ritchey, executive director of counseling and health services at CNU, said its counseling center has seen increases in the last five years. Ritchey said for about 5,000 students, the CNU counseling center has nine full-time staff — which is about 600 students per one clinician. Ritchey said for universities with larger populations like JMU, it’s hard to match accrediting standards of one clinician per 1,500 students.
Support above all
Regardless of campus size, small increases in depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation have contributed to college counseling centers’ heightened demand, but decreased stigma is the biggest driver, LeViness said.
In the most recent Healthy Minds Study — winter-spring 2021 — from the University of Michigan, which polls over 100,000 college students nationwide on their mental health behaviors, it estimated 41% of college students experience moderate or severe depression and 34% anxiety. This is up from 25% and 21%, respectively, in 2015-16. Additionally, in the 2021 study, 30% of students said they sought mental health counseling or therapy in the last year versus 23% in 2015-16.
The disorder increases, combined with the decreased stigmatization around seeking help, have left counseling centers nationwide and the therapists inside taking the brunt of the storm — often without the funding or resources to combat it, on top of student bodies demanding more.
Although the therapists on the front lines face a difficult job, Latorre, Onestak and Simspon-McCleary said the community within the Counseling Center is supportive.
When asked about her perspective of the job, Simpson-McCleary said she began to tear up. Her job is hard, she said, but it’s worth it.
“To be with someone and sit with them in their pain and really see them and then help them move toward something else,” she said, “that’s a gift.”
Latorre encouraged students to keep speaking up — change begins with feedback, and that change might take time, she said, but university counseling centers will remain in the dark about complaints if they’re not revealed.
“Keep voicing your concerns because people are listening and we know what you’re feeling,” Latorre said. “We’re trying.”
