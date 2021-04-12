The Well hosted a panel April 8 titled “Men and Violence: The Intersection of Positive Masculinity and Sexual Violence Prevention” to start off a series of events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The panelists included Gabriel Driver, graduate assistant in the Center for Multicultural Student Services; Ritter Clevenger, associate director for University Unions and Operations; Steve Grande, director of the Community Service-Learning Center; Andrew O’Brien, senior health sciences major; and Brent Lewis, associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Throughout the event, Chloë Dauer, career and academic advising graduate assistant, mediated the discussion and provided the panelists with questions and topics to address from each of their male perspectives.
Dauer kicked off the panel by asking each speaker something they wish they would’ve learned when they were younger about gender and masculinity.
Driver answered first, saying that “masculinity isn’t property — it’s more of an expression.” He elaborated on this point later, sharing how he tries to not fall into traditional gender roles, especially in the context of being a father and teaching his son.
“I do my best not to ground my personhood in dominance,” Driver said. “I’m excited to show him a different expression of security and that security is not about being in control.”
Clevenger also touched on his childhood, remembering that he wished he had a sister when he was a kid to help him learn about empathy and understanding. Additionally, he acknowledged that in his roles as a spouse, father and grandfather, he too can have an impact on how others view masculinity by “recognizing injustice” and educating himself on these issues.
Another discussion sprouted about the panelists’ masculine roles and how they differ depending on the environment and people who surround them.
“I’m just not one to conform to the norm,” Lewis responded. “I am one to challenge the notion of … this is how you have to perform to be a man.”
Grande followed up Lewis’ comment by encouraging people to challenge societal and gender norms. Regarding Lewis’ role as a challenger in his family, Grande said questioning expectations of masculinity creates "pathways for people to imagine something different."
Another central topic in the discussion was toxic masculinity and the promotion of positive masculinity. One issue that was focused on was societal expectations of boys at a young age, such as dressing in a perceived masculine way and excelling in sports. Grande and O’Brien said they wished they would’ve known that they didn’t need to play a sport to express their masculinity. O’Brien emphasized that it’s important to teach boys that unique interests are valid too.
“I feel like there’s so much more beauty in humanity that gets lost when we try to perform,” Grande said.
The panel wrapped up with a short conversation about how everyone can work to fight against toxic masculinity in their own lives by reflecting on their own actions. Additionally, Lewis reminded the attendees that this self-reflection is not limited only to men.
“I cannot leave this conversation without saying there are moments when I’ve seen toxic masculinity from women,” Lewis said. “That behavior is learned by everyone.”
Dauer concluded the event urging everyone to “hold up a mirror” to themselves and “think about how [they] can be a better member of [the] global community.”
