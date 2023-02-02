JMU’s Faculty Senate heard two new resolutions at its Jan. 26 meeting — one calling for the Senate to condemn recent actions by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Heather Coltman, the other demanding more accountability and transparency in the faculty hiring search process.

The Senate also discussed R2 faculty compensation increase recommendations, passed a resolution calling for expanded support for the Office of Disability Services and donated $10,000 to The Pantry at JMU.