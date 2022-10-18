One person died in a car accident on South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to Michael Parks, Harrisonburg director of communications.
The wreck between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle occurred near the Steven Toyota at 2970 S. Main St., Parks said. The driver of the passenger vehicle died as a result of the crash. Parks was unable to release the names of those involved and said an investigation is ongoing.
South Main Street will remain closed to all traffic between Mosby Road and Pleasant Valley Road for an indefinite period of time.
This is a developing story. The Breeze will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Contact the news desk at breezenews@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter at @BreezeNewsJMU.