An officer-involved shooting broke out around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near 25 Liberty St. in downtown Harrisonburg after a victim was abducted from the 1000 block of Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg Director of Communications Mike Parks said. The only individual injured during the altercation was the suspect, Parks said.
Parks said Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at the address before the victim was abducted.
The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) pursued the suspect’s car until it reached Liberty Street, Parks said, which is when the shooting took place between the officer and the suspect.
After the shooting, Parks said the suspect was transported to U.Va. by helicopter and the abducted victim was safely retrieved from the car. Parks said, and there are no updates on the suspect’s condition at this time.
Parks said Liberty Street will be closed for “some time” as HPD conducts its investigation.
