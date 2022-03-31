Content Warning: Sexual harassment, sexual assault and other forms of sexual violence are explicitly discussed throughout this report, often in highly detailed language. The report also includes descriptions of abuse, blood and pornography, and repeated use of the word “rape.” Mental health is also discussed.
Chapter One: Push for policy
Drip. Drip. Drip.
Her cold brew iced coffee sat on the table of the conference room, sweating. For hours, droplets of condensation pooled around the Starbucks cup as she faced her alleged rapist.
The former JMU student, who’s requested anonymity and will be referred to as CW, remembers the sand. The way it infiltrated her eyes, her nose, her mouth as her assaulter pushed her further into the ground. He eventually got up and started walking away — sex on the beach “isn’t that good, anyway,” she remembers him saying.
Jenna, a current JMU student using a pseudonym to protect her identity, remembers the blood after her assaulter left — five or six toilet papers’ worth “that were drenched in blood.” “People always say I’m lying about that,” she said, but “it was not my period, I can promise you. It was stinging. It was bleeding.”
Vanessa Nkurunziza, a senior at JMU, was on spring break when a man came up to her and followed her back to her room. Sarah Butters, who withdrew from JMU, was also on spring break when her assault happened — the three men filmed it.
And for Brooke, a current JMU student using a pseudonym to protect her identity, it happened at a fraternity party her freshman year, when a senior pressured her to go home with him.
When CW and her assaulter started kissing, they fell down. He began asking about sex. “I don’t want to have sex,” she said to him, but he continued to pressure her.
“The next thing I remember, it was the assault,” CW said. “I’m on the ground [and] can’t move, and I was just completely frozen and experienced, you know” — she hesitated to say it — “rape.”
In the hours after her assault, CW walked through the hotel, crying. Her assaulter would later be found not responsible by JMU. The Breeze asked CW’s alleged assaulter for a comment via Facebook — he never responded.
Jenna reported her assault to JMU’s Victim Advocate office but never filed a formal complaint. Brooke never went to the university with what happened.
None of these women are alone in their stories.
A waiting game
More than one in four college-aged women will experience non-consensual sexual contact during their time in college, according to data from The Chronicle of Higher Education. At JMU, that’s approximately 2,800 undergraduate women.
Sexual misconduct is an endemic problem across the entire U.S. higher education system — JMU isn’t alone, or unique. Approximately 176 out of every 1,000 undergraduate women in college experienced “completed sexual assault,” according to a 2015 study from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS). Approximately 54 out of every 1,000 undergraduate women experienced rape, according to the same BJS study study.
A study conducted by the U.S. Justice Department in 2000 stated that “college administrators might be disturbed to learn that for every 1,000 women attending their institutions, there may well be 35 incidents of rape in a given academic year. For a campus with 10,000 women, this would mean the number of rapes could exceed 350.”
At JMU, those instances are handled in part by the Title IX Office, which tries to make JMU “a learning, working and living environment free from gender and sex-based discrimination including sexual harassment and sexual misconduct,” according to its website.
The name of the office refers to Title IX, the civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funding; sexual assault and harassment fall under that banner. JMU is a public university, receiving about $115 million in state funding to its general fund for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
When someone goes to the Title IX Office at JMU and files a formal complaint, they’re offered several options, including adjudication, an alternative resolution or supportive measures, among other possibilities.
At JMU, case files are generated by the Title IX Office anytime the office is informed of an incident of sexual harassment or sexual assault. The gap between case files and adjudicated cases is growing steadily wider — in the 2022 fiscal year, 74 case files were generated, yet only three cases were adjudicated.
After filing her report with Title IX in December 2017, CW chose to adjudicate and move forward with a formal case review — a hearing — in the hopes of getting her assaulter off campus. The adjudication process is run by the Office of Student Accountability and Restorative Practices (OSARP), JMU’s judicial wing.
In the following months, CW worked with an adviser, who guided her through case procedure, and a JMU victim advocate, who provided other resources and emotional support. Both the complainant and the respondent are given the opportunity to bring in an “adviser of choice,” according to Title IX policy documents.
While JMU doesn’t provide advisers itself to the parties involved for most of the case investigation and review processes, the university will provide an adviser for cross-examination if a party doesn’t have one.
CW waited months to receive an official hearing date for her case. It wasn’t scheduled until March, nine months after her alleged assault.
The hearing, which didn’t occur until spring break had come and gone, started at 5:30 p.m. and continued until 2 a.m. the next morning, according to CW and records from her case review — nine hours of statements, witnesses and deliberation from the board deciding her case.
That night, she sat in a waiting room — a separate one from her alleged assaulter — with several friends. Finally, OSARP Director Wendy Lushbaugh showed CW into a small conference room. When she walked in, her alleged assaulter was already there, sitting at one end of a long table. CW and her victim advocate sat at the opposite end.
The meeting began with a basic explanation of the hearing procedure. Then came opening statements, all presented to the hearing board for the case review — a group of JMU employees assigned to adjudicate a case based on evidence from both sides.
CW went first. She shared her opening statement with The Breeze. The statement, which she wrote out before the hearing, recounts the assault in vivid detail and its effects on her life ever since.
The statement reads, in part:
“After I said I didn’t want to, he backed off for a little while, but then he would start pulling at my clothing again and I would reiterate my decision not to have sex. This happened at least three times, according to both my memory and [the respondent’s] own responding statement, with [the respondent] growing more coercive each time. I remember exact quotes as if they are songs that have been stuck in my head for months, things like ‘Don’t you want to help me fulfill my dream of sex on the beach’ and ‘You’re saying you don’t want to but it seems like you do.’”
Later on in the statement, CW continues:
“I was obviously incapacitated, and [the respondent] should have known that. There would have been no reason to question whether or not I could consent. By definition, I could not have in that state. Even if I had been completely sober, I verbally objected to having sex multiple times. I have no idea how there could have been miscommunication when I literally said ‘I don’t want to have sex tonight.’”
CW closes her opening statement by saying she’s found support through her friends and therapy at the Counseling Center, but the experience affected her greatly. “I hope that this hearing will allow me to move forward from that night so that I can feel safe at this university again and focus on the reasons why I came here,” she writes.
The respondent then gave his opening statement, and the hearing proceeded — without her having the chance to rebut inaccuracies she said were presented in his opening statement, CW said.
In an OSARP hearing, the two parties aren’t allowed to speak directly to one another, CW said, but there are loopholes. She and the respondent each wrote questions for each other, which they directed to Lushbaugh.
“They say that you can’t be directly cross-examined by your rapist, but you kind of are,” CW said, “or at least that is how it was for me at JMU.”
JMU denied The Breeze's request for comment on CW's case, citing that the university doesn't comment on specific cases.
When former President Donald Trump stepped into office, Trump-appointed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos set out to effectively rewrite the way Title IX policy plays out in higher education. Notably, colleges were no longer required to deal with assault that occurred off campus, and live hearings and cross-examination were added as a part of the adjudication process.
The policy was justified by saying “that a complainant can equally benefit from the opportunity to challenge a respondent’s consistency, accuracy, memory and credibility.”
Lexie Burns, a member of Students Against Sexual Violence (SASV), said cross-examination in a hearing “can be just extremely traumatizing to have to bring up events and be questioned about it.” In Burns’ position as co-leader of SASV, she’s responsible for delegating tasks, assigning people to do presentations and handling other executive positions.
SASV is a campus coalition “working to end sexual and power based violence through education, policy reform, and empowerment,” per the organization’s Facebook page.
SASV looks to improve how the JMU administration handles sexual violence and create initiatives to advocate for policy changes, several members said. The organization also offers support to survivors of sexual violence, but members of the organization don’t have to be sexual assault survivors to join.
Burns said she believes that sometimes, the JMU administration as a whole has been involved in situations where funding comes first — like with a diversity training, she said.
“I do genuinely hope that JMU can take a stance and stand with it and truly support all of their students,” Burns said.
Ultimately, she said that even though the administration is willing to help SASV find ways to “increase comfort and safety and have more access to resources for survivors,” she said she believes there’s still a long way to go.
“Although there are some things that we cannot change, there’s a lot of areas in which we can improve upon,” Burns said.
At a hearing, following each party’s testimony, questions from each party are directed to the chair of the hearing board, who then approves or denies the other party’s ability to answer the stated question. No room is given for direct examination, only for cross-examination.
In CW’s case, she said, questions were directed to board chair Lushbaugh, who then assented or dissented to their use.
After questions, the hearing proceeded to witness statements. Although CW had several witness statements written in her favor beforehand, she had three witnesses attend the hearing in person, which she and the respondent cross-examined. They followed the same procedure for the respondent’s witnesses.
CW said the respondent’s witnesses had said they didn’t remember much from the night of the assault and couldn’t “say with certainty” that the assault didn’t occur.
The respondent summoned four or five character witnesses, whom CW said she was allowed to question. But as of 2018, character statements — that speak to one’s personal character — are no longer qualified as deciding factors in OSARP cases at JMU. In an email from OSARP to the student body in September 2018, after CW’s case, OSARP wrote that “the use of character statements are only to be used after a finding of responsibility has been made in a Sexual Misconduct Case Review.”
Finally, CW and the respondent gave their closing statements.
Then, they waited. For one hour.
He heard the verdict first, she said. Lushbaugh then ushered CW and her victim advocate back into the conference room to deliver the decision.
The board found CW’s alleged assaulter not responsible for sexual misconduct, with no disciplinary measures assigned. CW said she couldn’t hear anything else when Lushbaugh read the verdict.
“I literally felt like I was in a wind tunnel or something,” CW said. “I felt so, just, out of my body all over again.”
Eventually, CW had to interrupt. “I need to go,” she told Lushbaugh, and she left the Student Success Center (SSC), where the hearing had been held, at 2 a.m. the morning of March 29, 2018.
Following the certification of her loss, CW said her no contact order was dropped by the university. She now had no protection from him.
If a student is found not responsible, JMU can no longer impose sanctions against that student, the university said — this would include no contact orders. However, JMU Title IX coordinator Amy Sirocky-Meck said supportive measures are always on the table. Tim Miller, JMU vice president for student affairs, also has been researching no contact orders that don’t have to do with sexual assault.
Out of 46 sexual harassment or assault cases adjudicated at JMU since 2015, 20 of those resulted in findings of responsibility for the respondent — a little less than half. In that same time, three students have been expelled due to findings of responsibility, and nine students have been suspended.
Brooke said she didn’t immediately realize her assault for what it was.
She was at a frat party in the spring of her freshman year. He was a senior.
She was sitting in a bedroom with a bunch of other people when he sat down next to her and introduced himself. After they’d talked for a few minutes, he asked her to go home with him. When she said no, he kept pushing.
“He kind of just kept pushing it to where I was like, ‘OK, I guess,’ ’cause, you know, you get asked so many times and you say ‘No’ so many times, and then you’re like, ‘OK, whatever,’” Brooke said.
She eventually went back with him, and he started to do things she said were “very weird” and not “typical” — “things that you should definitely ask the person before you do.” But he wasn’t asking.
Eventually, she said to herself, “fuck this,” and called herself an Uber to go home. The next morning, she recalled feeling shaken up. But even then, she didn’t know why she felt that way. She’d been pressured to have sex many times before, so she didn’t think his attempts to coerce her were abnormal. If anything, she said, that night made her realize how “careful” she needed to be.
Brooke didn’t think what had happened was sexual assault because she’d agreed to go home with him after being coerced — it wasn’t like what she “traditionally” thought sexual assault to be.
Over the years, her perception has changed.
“I realized that if it makes you uncomfortable and you didn’t want it and they do that anyways and they didn’t ask for consent, then that is sexual assault,” Brooke said. “That’s when I realized how much broader it is.”
Brooke never went to the Counseling Center, Title IX office or other resources on campus. She said this was mostly because she didn’t think much of what had happened. She was upset about it for a day, she said, but then pushed it out of her mind.
Today, though, Brooke says she doesn’t think the Title IX office would’ve taken her seriously had she filed a complaint.
“I just don’t think it would be worth, I guess, all the time and energy that goes into it,” she said.
Brooke says she’s OK, that she’s “over it” — but it’s affected her relationships ever since. Her sexual boundaries are “a mess.”
She attributed her experience — and her initial denial of it — to “frat” culture and a lack of education around topics like sexual assault and consent. She said many men don’t realize what actually constitutes assault or that “no” means “no.”
“They just think of sexual assault as rape,” Brooke said. “They just kind of think, like, ‘Oh, I’m not raping anyone, so I’m in the clear,’ when it’s not that black and white.”
Brooke said more education and training could make JMU a safer place for students. She was a First Year Orientation Guide (FROG) this year, and she said FROGs attended three 16-hour training days.
The training spent nearly eight hours working on the FROG dance, a dance routine that FROGs perform every fall during freshman orientation week.
It spent “maybe 45 minutes” on Title IX.
That training session introduced the Title IX Office and how to get help if needed, Brooke said. A better way to address it, she said, would’ve been to establish how not to sexually assault or harass someone.
Brooke also said she believes FROGs had to conduct a discussion with first years that was meant to facilitate conversation, at least in part, about consent. Although they were supposed to discuss consent, Brooke said she doesn’t remember receiving any training on how to conduct that conversation. Another FROG agreed.
Despite concerns from FROGs and RAs about the depth of the training, JMU maintains that it mandates “hundreds of hours of training” for FROGs but recognizes that it’s always a work in progress, figuring out the best way to teach this issue. Every year, JMU said, it reviews and revises its training — Miller isn’t sure what it will look like this fall, even, due to the changes. Resident advisors return to campus “multiple days” before other students and receive instruction, some of which is focused on how to respond if a student “would come in and say something happened.”
“I see what they were trying to do, but they just need to go about it in a better way,” Brooke said, mentioning that The 8 Key Questions was mandatory but conversations about sexual assault weren’t. “It just gets kind of brushed off and glanced over.”
JMU defines consent in its Title IX and OSARP policy documents as an “outward demonstration through understandable words or actions that convey a knowing and voluntary agreement to engage in mutually agreed upon sexual activity.” Consent cannot be obtained “by physical or verbal coercion that is express or implied, which includes the use of intimidation, threats, force, or duress.”
The policy also states, “Consent cannot be obtained by ignoring or acting in spite of the objections of another, by previous consent, or by taking advantage of another person’s incapacitation or physical helplessness where one knows or a reasonable person should have known of such incapacitation or helplessness.”
In CW’s case, after seeing all evidence presented, the hearing board in her case ruled that, “The evidence was conflicting or inconclusive as to whether or not the reporting party was capable of giving consent due to incapacitation.”
After losing her case, CW appealed. She lost again.
Chapter Two: 'A very taxing process'
JMU Policies 1340 and 1346 are the university’s primary protocols concerning sexual misconduct (1340) and sexual harassment (1346). However, their similarity — with minute distinctions lying mostly in subtle, definitional differences — can quickly become a web for those who have been sexually assaulted or harassed to navigate.
Amy Sirocky-Meck, director of the Title IX Office and the university’s Title IX coordinator, recognized that web in a 2020 interview with The Breeze. Sirocky-Meck is tasked with interpreting national policies from the U.S. Department of Education.
“If someone is hurting, if someone has experienced harm, I don’t want them feeling like they need to figure out what policy this falls under,” Sirocky-Meck said. “I want them to know that the university has many resources and options that exist to provide support.”
JMU’s Title IX Office, the JMU Police Department (JMUPD) and the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) all say they strictly avoid victim-shaming and -blaming. But according to several student members of the JMU organization Students Against Sexual Violence, confusion and fear of judgement are often a reason for those who have experienced sexual harassment or sexual violence to not come forward.
Hannah Pollock was 15 when she experienced sexual violence; it was the summer. It happened on a beach; it was her first time.
She was spending time on a family vacation with her now-ex boyfriend and his family when he raped her. When it was over, her boyfriend told her she shouldn’t be upset.
“He told me that I shouldn’t be upset because if I didn’t want to do it, it meant I didn’t love him,” Hannah said, “and that I definitely wanted to because I should have said no if I didn’t want to.”
Hannah began crying, and in response, he grabbed her by the arm and threw her down a flight of stairs.
Hannah continued dating her boyfriend for several months after the assault. Then, people began to notice bruises; her doctor noticed vaginal tearing.
And when Hannah decided to confide in people about what happened, she was met with questions — if she had already been kissing him, making out with him or touching him before it had happened.
“You could be making out, you could be right about to have sex, completely naked, and you could still say no because you don’t want to do it,” Hannah said. “We need to have autonomy over our own bodies.”
Hannah said she chooses to look at people like puzzles — everyone has pieces, she said, and sometimes they get taken away.
“We’re supposed to be in control of our own bodies,” Hannah said. “We have autonomy over ourselves, and when someone does that to you, they take that away from you and they squish it.”
Hannah never formally reported the incident, but she said what she went through empowered her to make a difference.
“I mean, I can’t go back and change it, but I would,” Hannah said. “I want people to know that they’re not alone, and I think that a lot of people feel that — I did. Even though when you look at the statistics, it’s one in four women, you still feel so alone.”
In line with Hannah’s decision, SASV doesn’t encourage sexual violence survivors to report their cases because, SASV co-leader Gray McDevitt — a sophomore at JMU — said, the reporting process can be both “traumatizing” and “stressful” for the individual who’s experienced sexual violence.
The university said it's intentional about staying in contact with survivors, allowing them to respond how they'd like before moving forward with a formal process, or making some other choice about how to proceed.
"Its a traumatic process for both parties to be going through that," Sirocky-Meck said. "We want to make sure that they feel that they have a resource."
As a consent educator for SASV, Hannah said, part of her responsibilities include educating fraternities and, more recently, clubs, sororities and other organizations on what consent is by attending meetings or chapter events and giving a presentation.
“We just want people to be aware of what everything is, what it all means, and know that if you think that it’s happening to you, that you’re heard,” Hannah said.
Hannah said that for the most part, the members of the groups SASV talks to are receptive — she said she thinks they want to be informed, and she’s only encountered a few groups “who did not want to be there, it was like the end of the world.”
“Recently, a lot of things are changing and whether that’s — I hope it’s because of us — but I think that people really want to know what’s going on and what everything means,” Hannah said.
She said it often boils down to “what people don’t know.” She chose to share the story of her sexual assault, she said, because “it really makes a bigger difference … when you hear a real story versus just someone talking at you about stories.”
SASV outreach
Members of SASV hold weekly meetings every Friday that Tim Miller, the vice president for student affairs, regularly attends. McDevitt said it was Miller who suggested meeting weekly, as opposed to the monthly meetings the members were originally holding. Miller said he offered to meet with the group as often as they wanted, including on a weekly basis.
Hannah said that while sometimes it can be hard to set up the meetings with Tim Miller because “he’s a really busy guy,” SASV now meets regularly on Fridays with Miller and, Hannah said, “he’s ready to help.”
“He wants to do everything he can,” Hannah said. “He wants to know everything we’re doing, in a good way. He wants to be there every step of the way, supporting us.”
Vanessa said they’ve presented several ideas to him but that it’s been difficult to “get the ball rolling” on their agenda.
“He’s all smiles at the moment,” Vanessa said.
And while Lexie said Miller has been willing to work with SASV, she said she notices that initiatives sometimes “get pushed back a little bit.” Along with Hannah, Burns attributed this, however, to his busy schedule.
“I do think there is a genuine effort and attempt to work with us,” Lexie said. “Does it always go perfect 100% of the time? No. There’s always areas in which we can improve.”
Through SASV’s efforts to work closely with Miller, Burns said, the group's priorities lie with the survivors.
“Even as we work alongside him,” Burns said, “we are still going to do our best to, overall, do what we believe is right for survivors at the end of the day and whatever will make campus the best place for survivors to feel safe.”
At these meetings, SASV members discuss and plan advocacy work for various changes and options for survivors who were sexually assaulted, such getting JMU to offering a survivor advocate available for 24 hours per day.
Miller said he was "impressed" with SASV's advocacy work and connections they've made with groups like Greek Life.
Miller said he has a "really fruitful relationship to be able to talk through what's on their mind."
“I would love for there to be no sexual assault on campus, obviously, but I think what would be great is to work with the places like to have everyone kind of informed on consent and informed on advocacy … and to also have more accessible resources,” McDevitt said. “I’ve had so many people reach out to me all the time about, like, ‘If I want to report something, where do I go? If I was sexually assaulted, what do I do?’ That just proves that there are not enough resources or information out there about what to do if something happens to you.”
SASV member Vanessa Nkurunziza was assaulted on spring break in 2020. She was visiting Texas with her friends and had met a man at some parties in her hotel. The next morning, around 11 a.m., she was walking to the front desk to get a burrito when the man started walking with her, both to the front desk and back to her room.
He started to come on to her, and she tried to fight him off, saying she’d lost her phone and needed to go get it.
“I don’t really know what the fuck was going on,” Vanessa said. “It was kind of a lot of dodging him.”
She hugged her knees to her chest and averted her eyes as she spoke to The Breeze. Her voice, already quiet, got ever softer.
Afterward, she said, the guy asked if she was “gonna to be OK,” but she hadn’t given consent beforehand. When she told her friends what had happened, they shrugged it off.
“They were like, ‘Well, that was the vibe,’ like, ‘That was so interesting,’” Vanessa said. “I feel like they just didn’t take it as seriously as I was internalizing it to be.”
Because she was on break and it wasn’t a JMU student who assaulted her, Vanessa chose not to come forward to the university about what had happened.
For those who do attempt to come forward, McDevitt said, the justice process at JMU for those who’ve experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment is often a disorienting, ever-murky system.
Potential sanctions
The reporting processes for alleged acts of sexual misconduct or harassment are identical, according to the policy documents. Any activity that could constitute sexual misconduct or harassment, the university says, should be reported directly to the Title IX Office.
The formal complaint is filed, and if the complainant chooses to go to adjudication, a ruling on the case is reached via a live hearing by OSARP and is often overseen by Lushbaugh, the OSARP director. Those hearings, called case reviews, are typically conducted virtually, but either party can request that the case review be held in person. The hearings used to be mostly in person, but Sirocky-Meck said the pandemic prompted the change that they’ve found works well.
After reaching a decision, a written document is issued determining responsibility or the lack thereof, any disciplinary action and any restorative action for the complainant’s Title IX rights.
The hearings, several SASV members said, have taken place in the evening and continue late into the night. In some cases, McDevitt said, survivors used to attend meetings starting at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. that didn’t conclude until 4 a.m.
Wendy Lushbaugh said in an email to The Breeze that her office has worked “diligently” to start case reviews earlier in the day — she claims that they haven’t had a case start after 5 p.m. since April 2020. Lushbaugh said case reviews used to begin after 5 p.m. as a way to avoid interfering with students’ class schedules.
Additionally, OSARP now — as of fall 2021 — provides faculty with information letting them know students may need excused absences in order to participate in case reviews. This change, Lushbaugh said, “has been well received by faculty” and has meant that “students have been given permission to participate in these case reviews.” When asked if professors can reject accommodations requested by students, Lushbaugh said OSARP and the Title IX Office do their best to work with faculty and haven’t had to reschedule yet based on professor rejections.
“We offer for [faculty] to tell us their insights,” Lushbaugh said.
Students are still required to work with their professors to make up missed work.
“It's a very taxing process overall and just really drags out a survivor's experiences and causes them to relive trauma,” Burns said. “Resources are available, and are made available, but even that is just a very grueling process.”
The process is also time-consuming — the survivors who spoke with The Breeze reported that the timeline from report to verdict can vary, even up to yearslong timelines. While both CW’s and Kinsey’s hearings occurred approximately nine months after their assault, CW’s hearing came about three months after her report and Kinsey Watson’s was scheduled about six months later.
Lushbaugh said this is due to the amount of information that needs to be covered during the process, writing in her email, “There are many steps to the process, and it is very important to OSARP that both parties feel they were able to provide all relevant information regarding their case.”
If a student is found responsible for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment, they may be suspended or expelled for violating Student Standards of Conduct. The student’s transcript will be marked with a notation, which will be automatically removed by the Office of the Registrar at the end of the suspension; notations in cases of expulsion are permanent. For confirmed instances of sexual harassment, OSARP may honor a request for removal after three years for “good cause shown.”
In 2015, Sarah Butters, a former JMU student, filed a Title IX lawsuit after she said JMU mishandled her sexual assault case in which her assaulters were punished with expulsion after graduation.
Butters was assaulted in March 2013 on a Spring Break vacation in Florida with other JMU students. According to her complaint, she was “visibly intoxicated” by the late afternoon and went back to her condominium complex. She was then invited by three JMU students to join them in their condominium complex.
As the day progressed, Butters was cornered into the bathroom, where the three men removed her bathing suit top and began sexually assaulting her. Throughout the assault, Butters protested — repeatedly saying that what was happening “was not alright,” said “no” and “stop.”
Her assaulters recorded the assault on a cell phone, where it ultimately spread throughout the JMU community following spring break. According to the complaint, students addressed Butters on a daily basis about the content of the video.
Butters met with several people at JMU for months, trying to navigate the situation. In that time, her financial aid was revoked for failing classes. Ten months after the assault, Butters officially signed paperwork to move forward with a hearing.
Ultimately, all three men who assaulted Butters were found responsible for the sexual assault and harassment. Following the hearing, Josh Bacon, the director of OSARP at the time, told Butters that their punishment would be “expulsion after graduation.” This would make it so the three men couldn’t walk for graduation, join any student organizations or come back to campus following graduation, though one of her assaulters who hadn’t graduated was allowed to stay on campus indefinitely to finish his degree.
According to the complaint, Bacon told Butters there’s “no protocol in place to ensure that the three men did not return to campus following graduation,” but if she saw them she could call the JMU Police Department.
Her lawsuit against JMU was eventually dismissed by District Judge Elizabeth Dillon.
Decisions may be appealed based on three criteria that may affect the matter’s outcome: procedural irregularity, new evidence not “reasonably available” at the time of dismissal or determination of responsibility or any conflict of interest discovered among Title IX officials associated with the case.
CW appealed the decision on non-responsibility for her assaulter — she lost her appeal, as well. The finding of non-responsibility remained.
These outcomes and remedies of a Title IX case are intended to “help both the Reporting Party/Complainant in moving forward and the Responding Party/Respondent in learning,” Lushbaugh said in an email to The Breeze.
OSARP encourages “a student who experiences sexual harm to utilize any resources on or off campus that they feel is right for them,” according to Lushbaugh’s email.
Yet, even with that goal, that doesn’t mean the process is easy for those going through it, survivors who spoke to The Breeze say.
Title IX: A ‘full-time process’
“I was never one to keep silent.”
Kinsey (’21) was raped by a JMU student during a study abroad trip in Italy on May 19, 2019. In her personal narrative, “I Died in Italy: Now Everyone Knows It,” on her website From The Reporting Party, Kinsey recounts hard facts from her case and reflections through the process — including the words above.
Kinsey declined to retell her story to The Breeze. If, she explained, she retold the story and left one moment out, or if one detail of the story changed, she’d no longer be a credible source and could be sued. Therefore, factual details on her case and experiences are taken from her published personal narrative.
“I am being so careful,” she said in an interview with The Breeze. “I just don’t want to risk him doing any civil suits.”
She said that her rapist, who was a JMU student on a different study abroad program visiting a friend at the time, was staying at her friend's house in Rome. They were all going out with a group that night, and instead of taking a 25-minute train ride back to her apartment, alone, at the end of the night, she said she asked her friend if she could stay there.
“I’ve always been vigilant, like, I’ll never go out alone … careful of what I wear, which is ridiculous,” Kinsey said. “I [didn’t] want to, in Italy, take [transportation] back [to my apartment] by myself. God forbid something happens. Obviously, something did.”
It was the first time she met the man who raped her, she said.
“Despite my repeated cries of ‘No’ and pleas for him to stop, he aggressively and painfully forced his fingers inside me over and over again,” Kinsey wrote, “mocking me with his words as he raped me.”
Three days after her rape, she confided in her professor about the assault knowing the professor was a responsible employee — someone who’s obligated as a JMU employee to report instances of sexual misconduct, including sexual violence.
At JMU, all teaching faculty and Office of Residence Life staff are responsible employees.
When Kinsey came back from her study abroad, she said, she visited an advocate, who she loved, who helped her get set up with Title IX.
Kinsey submitted a formal complaint in August, and the hearing with OSARP happened in February — the day before Valentine’s Day, she said in her interview with The Breeze. Most of the fall semester and part of the spring semester had gone by before her hearing started.
Her evidence used throughout the hearing consisted of four components: over a dozen witnesses statements from family members, friends and students on the study abroad program; text messages that showed Kinsey’s distress after the rape; text messages from the man apologizing and saying to Kinsey that she must think he was a “monster;” and two letters from her therapist that diagnosed Kinsey with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
“The Title IX process is like a full-time process, like that’s a job, staying on top of that, also making sure the deadlines are in,” Kinsey said. “It definitely was a very hard junior year.”
She was only sleeping two to three hours a night, Kinsey said to The Breeze, and in her narrative, she wrote that she used to love dreams because they allowed her to escape from reality, but eventually, they became her worst reality.
Kinsey said she was able to receive accommodations if she needed to skip class, get a homework extension or come in late during the reporting process through The Well and that all of her professors were “super chill” — “luckily” she was able to receive them, Kinsey said — but she called going to class everyday hell.
“I’m like, seriously? I need to write about this book when I’m trying to get my attacker off campus?” Kinsey said.
When she saw her assaulter in King Hall — at the time, the ISAT building — for the first time following the rape, she said one option of several she was given by Title IX was that he could go out the front door and she could go out the back so they could avoid running into each other.
If they had been in any of the same classes together, Kinsey said, she’d been told that her rapist could be asked to leave the class but that he could deny the request. Otherwise, she said the faculty member could be contacted and instructed to keep them on separate sides of the classroom.
Potential extensions, something that can be asked for during the process by either party or the Title IX investigator, added to Kinsey’s frustrations. She said to The Breeze, “You just never know how long it’s gonna last.”
And for Kinsey, there were other little frustrations that added up — the hearing itself lasted 10 hours, starting at 7 p.m. and going until 5 a.m. the next day, Kinsey said. Since, at the time, hearings could only happen after 5 p.m. on weekdays to avoid class schedule conflicts, she attended her hearing after a full day of class, anticipating another full day ahead after. Even though Kinsey said she skipped her classes the next day, she said that by the end of it, she lost “so much” emotion toward the situation.
“It’s not like giving up,” Kinsey said. “I just let it go. It’s so out of my control how JMU handles this stuff, so I kind of just stopped feeling it all.”
In the last week of February 2020, Kinsey received her hearing results from JMU, she said in an interview with The Breeze, defeating odds statistically stacked against her. She won.
Her rapist had been held responsible. He was suspended from campus, he didn’t appeal the case and Kinsey graduated before he could return to JMU.
But Kinsey didn’t walk away from the adjudication experience unscathed, especially in having to directly face the man who assaulted her.
“Going through this for 9 months was straight hell,” Kinsey wrote on her website. “Horrible. I was constantly reliving my trauma. My rape. I read my rapist’s words as he lied about that night. I sat in a room with my rapist for 10 hours.”
Talking about the reporting process for sexual assaults at JMU and how the cases are often dealt with afterward, Hannah Pollock, another SASV member, put it simply.
“They suck.”
She refers to the process as often being “exceedingly long” — and she said that even though that might be how the process goes in the real justice system, it shouldn’t be like that at school.
“I think that everyone that I know who has been through it said that it was the worst experience they had,” Hannah said. “There’s no care for victims at all.”
From what Hannah’s heard through friends, she said her friends who went through hearings felt like the person who was being accused “was getting all this help” and being “pushed forward through it … helping him or her figure it out.” On the other hand, Hannah said she’s heard that while this is happening, the victim has “no idea what to do, waiting.” Much of that critique lines up with criticism of Trump-era Title IX policy.
Too broad, too narrow
In 2016, as President Barack Obama was readying to leave office, the Republican party’s presidential platform specifically promised to overturn his Title IX policy. Quoted by Inside Higher Ed, Republicans considered it to have bruised the “country’s legal traditions” as something that “must be halted before it further muddles this complex issue.”
By the time Obama had won the presidency in 2008, Title IX had endured decades of transformation. Once a humble act which prohibited sexual discrimination in education, it became a full-fledged framework on how to handle campus sexual assault. Now, “deliberately indifferent” institutions could face financial penalty — so long as the case was “so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive” as to deny the victim the benefits of education.
Yet, taking over at a time when more than one in five college women were victims of assault, the new administration aimed to tackle the issue aggressively. In 2011, the Obama administration released its Dear Collegue Letter, clarifying definitions of sexual assault and outlining the process for dealing with complaints.
Among many guidelines, schools were to appoint a Title IX coordinator — JMU’s is Title IX Office coordinator Amy Sirocky-Meck — who provides training for its staff and, most of all, be “prompt, thorough, and impartial” in investigating cases; that could potentially include off-campus assaults as well.
Kinsey and CW were all assaulted overseas during university-sanctioned study abroad trips. Under the Dear Colleague Letter, universities could pursue those cases.
Importantly, the letter enforced the Office for Civil Rights’ (OCR) power to withdraw federal funding from those institutions who disregarded sexual assualt claims.
Thus, an era of investigation ushered in. In a historic first, OCR released a list of 55 schools that mishandled cases. In a bid for transparency, the list was made public. These institutions included Ivy League Colleges and lesser known campuses.
Such added pressure paralleled other changes. Laid out in the Dear Colleague Letter and later guidance, OCR required schools to publish grievance procedures, discouraging character witnesses and cross-examination. Investigations also required the use of a “preponderance of evidence” standard: a claim must be accepted if there’s a greater than 50% chance it’s true.
Many criticisms surrounding the Dear Colleague Letter were that its definitions of sexual assault were too broad and its due process too biased, tending to side with complainants.
When President Donald Trump took over the White House, he stayed true to the Republican platform. Under the administration, former Secretary of Education Betsy Davos revoked the Obama-era guidelines for Title IX, promising new rules to come, which were announced in 2018 and imposed in 2020.
The definition of sexual assault was narrowed and cast as a free-speech concern. According to the released policy, “a prohibition on any unwelcome sexual conduct would sweep up speech and expression protected by the First Amendment and require schools to intervene in situations that do not present a threat to equal educational access.”
It goes on to say: “Title IX does not stand as a Federal civil rights law to prevent all conduct that ‘makes me feel uncomfortable.’” In essence, the legislation prioritized more serious transgressions, freeing institutions of responsibility for lesser violations — even those contributing to a hostile environment.
When unveiled, the proposals garnered over 120,000 online comments, many of which criticized the legal direction. In many ways, it was broadly felt that the law would serve more to protect the accused.
Colleges were no longer required to deal with assault that occurred off-campus — where many violations occur — while live hearings and cross-examination were deemed necessary. Acknowledging that the process can be difficult, the policy was justified by saying “that a complainant can equally benefit from the opportunity to challenge a respondent’s consistency, accuracy, memory and credibility.”
Kinsey and CW, had their assaults occurred under the Trump administration’s rules, wouldn’t have been able to pursue adjudication through JMU’s Title IX Office.
In 2021, a court would strike down cross-examination as a requirement.
Meanwhile, in a near-reversal to Obama’s policies, the accused are to be presumed not responsible until proven otherwise. No longer did schools have to follow the preponderance of evidence standard, while a “clear and convincing” standard was encouraged. Donna Harper, JMU’s vice present for access & enrollment, said JMU chose to continue to work under the preponderance of evidence standard according to “the legal recommendation.”
Equally, at the start of an investigation, institutions have the responsibility of providing both the accused and complainant with a detailed explanation of any allegations. A lawsuit against JMU exemplifies the reasoning behind this — Alyssa Reid, a one time faculty member at the university, sued in 2021 for not being informed about the accusations against her, prior to her hearing in 2018.
In the 2022 fiscal year, the university sent out four notifications of sexual harassment and three notifications of sexual misconduct, according to data provided by the university.
Like Obama-era policy, Trump’s Title IX has been both uplifted and protested. Where Obama’s legislation has oftentimes been seen as too broad, today’s version is criticized as lying at the other extreme.
Similarly to his 2016 Republican counterparts, now-President Joe Biden ran on a platform of once again reforming Title IX. According to Politico, while significant action is yet to happen, the administration plans to make new proposals public in April — OCR has already taken the first step in the process this past February. These changes will most likely focus on reworking the Trump Administration’s policy.
Susan Stone and Kristina Supler, two lawyers who often represent or advise students involved in Title IX cases, said that moving forward with potential changes to Title IX policy from President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, there will likely be changes to cross-examination and due process in cases.
“The general expectation within the legal community — and of course, this is speculation — is that there will be some rollback in the due process measures currently in place,” Supler said. “But how that actually plays out and what it looks like is, of course, anyone’s guess at this point.”
As if by a cycle, history repeats itself.
Chapter Three: When it happens
Jenna, who is using a pseudonym, said that after she had sex for the first time, she thought about what she’d tell her friends who hadn’t had sex yet what it’s like. Her answer?
“Sex is really violent.”
It hadn’t dawned on her yet, she said, that sex wasn’t supposed to be like that.
After returning home from a party on Hallo-weekend in the fall 2021 semester, Jenna said she received a text from a guy she went to high school with. They had many mutual friends, she said, and his text to her said he was in Harrisonburg at the time and that she should meet up with him.
Jenna said she had feelings for him in high school, so she thought it was going to be fun.
When they went to her bedroom, Jenna said he was still trying to drink more and that she was done drinking.
He put a scary movie on her laptop, she said, and after 5-10 minutes of watching it, he paused it and asked Jenna if she’d ever wanted to make out with him. She said yes, and they started to make out.
Eventually, Jenna got up to use the bathroom. She said to him that they could make out all night, but they couldn't have sex.
When she came back, he was waiting for her, naked. She said she was laughing hysterically at this point, saying, “What are you doing?”
She said she told him she was on her period, which while true, she said she also knew that people don’t have sex on their period, with the “limited sexual education” she said she had.
After telling him she thought it was going to be messy, she said, he said that wasn’t an excuse and proceeded to go into her bathroom, grab a towel and throw it on her bed, saying that she’ll “be on this.”
“At some point, I was like, I’m going to be really bad at this if we have sex because I’ve never done this before,” Jenna said. “And when he figured out I was a virgin, it was like this animal instinct … had taken over.”
He told her she should know what to do from pornography, throwing his phone across her bed with Pornhub open.
She was running out of ideas.
When they began to have sex, she said, he kept trying to insert his penis into her vagina and it kept being rejected — “you’re doing it wrong,” he kept telling her when his penis wouldn’t go inside of her.
“And this just kept going on and on and on,” Jenna said, “and I was in an immense amount of pain. But I thought this is what was supposed to be happening.”
During the assault, Jenna said he asked her if she wanted to be choked by him. She said she told him she didn’t want to be choked. He assured her she would like it, she said, and proceeded to choke her while she flailed her head.
At some point, Jenna found out where his car was parked and said she told him his car was about to be towed, which made him stop and leave.
Afterward, she said she went to the bathroom and noticed more bleeding than normal. She said she knew bleeding her first time having sex was normal, but it was much more than she anticipated.
When Jenna tried to have sex for the first time with her now-boyfriend several weeks after her assault, the same thing started to happen again, but this time, she got mad at him — Jenna said she was waiting for him to start yelling at her and that he didn’t understand why she was mad at him for not yelling at her. She also began to bleed “way more than you should have afterwards.”
In response, Jenna went to the University Health Center (UHC). During her visit and from her experience there, she said the UHC diagnosed her with vaginismus, a painful condition in which the vagina muscles tighten before something is inserted into it, according to the National Health Service (NHS). She said she’s unsure of whether she had it before the assault or if the assault is what caused it, as the NHS attributes some causes to “a bad first sexual experience.”
She said that at the UHC, the doctors asked her if she had been assaulted and “without a thought in the world,” she said she told them no because she hadn’t processed what happened yet. Her experience there was “extremely helpful” and everyone there was “very understanding,” she said.
By the time Jenna began processing the assault, it was finals week. She said she was a “total wreck” and emailed the JMU Victim Advocacy office, worried that she’d fail her finals. In an email response back, the office staff told her that since it was finals week, her professor may not be able to do much but that she could talk to her professors to see if she could reschedule her finals for next semester.
Jenna said that although she ended up taking her finals that week because she didn’t want to use that option, she said her experience with victim advocates was “very helpful” and “a good experience.”
Victim advocates got Jenna in contact with the Counseling Center, she said, and she’s been regularly attending sessions ever since. She said the Counseling Center has been “more than accommodating” for her.
Since Jenna hadn’t processed her assault as assault until a month later, she said she wouldn’t have gone through with reporting the assault because she doesn't believe she had enough proof.
“Had I gone to the crisis center or whatnot, that would have most likely shown up and been substantial proof and something could have happened,” Jenna said. “I didn’t figure it out ‘til a month later, and so all the proof was going to be gone, so I really didn’t have a shot at winning a court case.”
Education and prevention
As part of the work by the campus health promotion office — led by director Veronica Whalen Jones — incoming freshmen, transfer students and graduate students must participate in online training programs through the learning platform Everfi.
JMU’s sexual violence prevention efforts are primarily housed in the University Recreation Center (UREC) within its Health Promotion office, led by Associate Director Veronica Jones. These efforts stand alongside other programs involving substance misuse prevention, wellness coaching and bystander intervention.
Prevention efforts were previously housed in the University Health Center’s (UHC) “The Well,” before UREC expanded its health and wellness services in fall 2021. According to UREC’s website, this integration came along “in an effort to increase reach to students and align with similar efforts” at UREC.
Three mandatory online programs are given through Everfi — an online education platform — for incoming students: AlcoholEdu, Sexual Assault Prevention and Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging. Students who don’t complete the courses by their deadline receive holds on their student accounts until the trainings are finished.
Human Resources oversees mandatory employee training on Everfi, which includes sexual harassment training, Title IX training and diversity and inclusion training.
Several UREC student employees gave different accounts regarding the Title IX training. Some are “pretty sure” they received training when they were hired but don’t remember much about it. A senior UREC employee has told Breeze staffers that senior staffers request that UREC student employees don’t give interviews without prior permission. Some UREC student employees who spoke to The Breeze requested anonymity because of that stipulation.
The health promotion team at UREC also trains first year orientation guides (FROGs) and orientation peer advisors (OPAs) — students who help new Dukes navigate their arrival on JMU’s campus — to have a discussion with their student groups about relationships and community well-being.
Freshman Jake Ancell, who uses they/them pronouns, said that during their freshmen orientation training, someone from the Title IX office tele-conferenced via a Zoom call and spoke briefly before Ancell’s OPAs discussed different scenarios and responses. Ancell said the other freshmen seemed “startled” that they were discussing sexual assault, and the OPAs didn’t seem comfortable either.
“It might have just been my OPAs or my situation, but they seemed a little tense and a little wary, I guess,” Ancell said. “I just remember wondering like, how they felt about it and if they were comfortable doing it in the first place.”
Ancell said they feel that it’s important that sexual assault is discussed and that resources are advertised but that the trainings felt forced. When it comes to the Everfi training, they said, other freshmen they know found it was annoying and they guessed that most people probably didn’t interact with the videos besides clicking through them.
Burns expressed a similar statement as Ancell, saying that “There’s no engagement, there’s no facilitation, there’s no way to prove that somebody is retaining this information.”
As she said, “[Incoming students] can just press play and go away and then just click the answers.”
One transfer student, Lydia Roger, said the only training she experienced was through online modules.
She said it was reassuring that the training was mandatory, but she knows several people who’ve been sexually assaulted and had a frustrating time trying to get help.
“Even though I appreciate that JMU would have [training] at the beginning, to not take action against people who are victimizing people — I think it reflects very poorly on JMU,” Rogers said.
While Burns appreciates that the Everfi training is required, she said, she finds its effectiveness questionable. She mentioned improvements to that system as something SASV is hoping to work on with Tim Miller, the JMU vice president for student affairs.
An improvement, Ancell said, would be to base the trainings in the experiences and understandings of survivors of sexual assault rather than people who can only infer about what it’s like. For survivors who have to go through the training, Ancell said, it might be inappropriate for them to be required to learn this information. Burns said the same thing, that bringing in trauma-informed speakers during 1787 Orientation would be a step in the right direction.
“I would imagine that probably would feel like quite a bit of a slap in the face to require a survivor to sit through videos about consent,” Ancell said.
Hannah’s qualm with the freshman training, she said, is that while she thinks the training is a good idea, she questions some of the framing she says is used. She alleges that the framing is often based around the idea of “be careful” — that mentality, she says, can unintentionally lead to “victim-blaming.”
Freshman Alexander Sturgill said he completed his sexual assault orientation training online and that the information he learned was helpful, though he hasn’t had to apply any of it in his first year at JMU. He said the training is useful in the long run, but he only remembers general information rather than specifics. Sturgill recommended an “interactive approach or something that sticks more into your head.”
“[It should be more than] just making sure that people actually learn it rather than just ingesting the information, but doing nothing with it,” Sturgill said.
What Burns asks for is “a way for people to come somewhere in a space in which they won’t feel judged for their previous or prior knowledge about sexual harassment.”
For those interested in going beyond orientation training, UREC offers an introductory “Sexual and Relationship Health” wellness 101 program. Students can also sign up for sexual health coaching facilitated by a professional sexual health educator if they have questions about their sexual health. These sessions give students the opportunity to “develop goals for achieving a positive and healthy sex life” and learn about topics such as performance anxiety, pleasure, sexually transmitted infection (STI) prevention, sexual decision making, relationships and more, according to its JMU webpage.
JMU also provides free safer sex supplies and educational information across campus, and students can also make online orders for safer sex supplies on UREC’s website.
Classes and student organizations also have the opportunity to facilitate Green Dot trainings for their members. Green Dot is a bystander intervention strategy with the goal to “prevent power-based personal violence” — sexual violence, dating violence and stalking — in the community.
On top of those required digital trainings and JMU’s extra offerings, freshmen are also supposed to receive training from their FROGs and orientation peer advisors (OPAs). Several survivors said the education the FROGs and OPAs provide to their first-year students, however, isn’t enough.
When Vanessa was a freshman, her first-year orientation guide (FROG) talked more about not losing your “mappy,” or campus guide than about consent, sexual assault or sexual harassment, she said.
“It doesn’t seem like it was given more emphasis than, ‘Don’t lose your mappy’ … it was sort of pushed in with the muddle of everything else,” Vanessa said. “There should be some type of serious allocation to the subject because [sexual harassment and violence] is so prominent, and it’s to the point where it’s a culture.”
Sunny Dasari, a senior at JMU and hall director for Huffman Hall, put it simply when asked for his thoughts as a previous resident adviser (RA) on the training and education new students receive:
“Absolutely the bare minimum.”
Dasari said the training doesn’t extend to a more than 30-minute-long Title IX and sexual assault training. That timeline of less than 30 minutes was confirmed by several current JMU freshmen. The training is “in the middle of a day jam-packed with lectures,” Dasari said, so most of the freshmen will be, in his experience, “tired and zoned out by the time you reach to a Title IX lecture.”
“They're not going to pay attention, and then they don't know what to do when they actually have to deal with the situation in real life because most of the time, they don't think it's going to happen to them,” Dasari said. “And then when it does, they don’t know what to do.”
Miller, on the other hand, said all incoming students complete the online Everfi modules to "familiarize themselves," and those are to be completed before the 1787 Weeks of Welcome.
Miller also said he doesn't believe "putting everyone in a room and talking to them for an hour is not an incredibly effective thing to do." He said in-person training for freshmen often changes each year
"We're gonna learn from what we did before," Milller said.
How often Dasari, as a resident adviser, sees sexual assault reports being submitted? He said it depends. According to statistics from RAINN, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting sexual assault, only 20% female college-aged student victims report their experiences. Burns said she believes “survivors do not come to speak out because it’s more trouble than it’s worth to go through OSARP or Title IX or to go through a legal system in which the odds are stacked against them from the beginning.”
Why students don't report
Katie (’21), who’s using a pseudonym to protect her identity, was an English major and now works as a consultant. She’s one of 61 people who donated to The Breeze’s FOIA request GoFundMe.
In her time at JMU, she said, she was sexually assaulted more than once and that almost all of her friends were sexually assaulted. She said she doesn’t think there’s a strong effort to make women feel safe.
“I just feel like a lot of the times, when there’s a lot of drinking going on … people are not able to give consent,” Katie said. “You shouldn’t be giving consent, and I think a lot of guys just don’t have a concept of, am I creating a situation that feels unsafe and … it comes across, as no one had to say no?”
Katie said she’s had men drag her into rooms and force themselves on her, and she said she’s had instances where she’s passed out and woken up the next day with no recollection of what happened the previous day and that someone else would have to tell her what happened.
She said she chose not to report her experiences with sexual assault for several reasons: she thought there could be other implications because there was drinking involved; she was worried because there may have been underage drinking involved; and she said she thought it might not get taken seriously because it “happens to everyone.”
In terms of making improvements on campus, Katie said, there needs to be more action.
“I feel like a lot of it kind of gets swept aside or you don’t really hear about what happens, and I think a lot of the times … it seems like they were held accountable on paper, but nothing for them really changes,” Katie said. “There’s not really any effort to prevent it from happening again.”
Dasari worked as an RA on the 2nd floor of Shenandoah Hall before his appointment as a hall director in Huffman Hall. During his time in Shenandoah, one of the freshman residents on his hall reported to him that she had been raped by another freshman resident in their hall in 2020. She told Dasari about the rape on a Zoom call over winter break. As a responsible employee — as all resident advisers are — Dasari helped his resident report the case.
When Dasari filed the report, he said, he collected specific information: when it happened, the details of the incident, what she remembered from the incident and what parties were involved. Once finished, he sent the report to a hall director, who then sent it over to OSARP. He also recommended other resources to the student who’d been raped, such as the University Health Center (UHC) for STD and pregnancy testing and the Counseling Center.
Dasari received an email from OSARP in March 2021 asking him to represent his resident as a witness in a hearing — a case review between OSARP, his resident who was raped and the accused rapist.
Dasari declined to comment on the OSARP process because, he said, he doesn’t know the step-by-step process, but the December to May timeframe of when the report was filed to when the hearing took place made him think that the university has room to improve in its handling of those timelines.
“A lot can happen in those five months,” Dasari said. “And especially with a case like this, it will be best to get it done as soon as possible so it allows the victim to heal instead of just bringing back old wounds five months later.”
Many of the problems Dasari sees with the sexual harassment and assault training freshmen receive are echoed in the training on those topics that Office of Residence Life staff — including RAs and OPAs — receive, he said. As someone who’s responsible for filing reports and who works closely with freshmen, Dasari said the training for resident advisers in regard to filing reports is mostly administrative, often lacking substance or trauma training.
“[It’s] just, how would you write the report?” Dasari said. “How would you go about adding every single detail? They don't really talk about the specifics on how to talk to someone who's a victim of rape or the specific line of questioning that you should use." In response, Miller said, resident advisers come to campus "for multiple days" to train before others arrive.
The RAs receive this information during their one-week training period before freshmen move in, Dasari said. The university conducts a three-hour long session to go over the administrative aspects of filing community reports, he said, as well as writing reports for sexual assaults, rapes and Title IX-related circumstances.
The training is helpful to a degree, Dasari said, because most resident advisers haven’t encountered situations like this before, so it’s a good “first step,” but he believes “we could do more.”
In his first month of his time as a resident adviser, Dasari dealt with a situation where a man was following girls around and trying to get into their rooms.
Dasari worked with a senior resident adviser at the time, and together they worked on filing a report. It was that exposure and work, Dasari said, that helped educate him on dealing with incidences of violence and sexual abuse. It wasn’t “training that helped,” he said, but instead “the examples of my more senior RAs.”
In his time as an RA, Dasari’s had other RAs ask him for help on how to write reports related to sexual violence. In his second year as an RA, other RAs were assisting freshmen with a sexual assault situation but came to him not knowing how to write the report — despite having gone through the JMU training for Office of Residence Life staff.
Dasari said the RAs helped them handle the situation, showing them how to talk with the resident and file the report. RAs come to Dasari with questions like these several times a semester, he said.
“I would say that it shouldn’t really be me that people should be coming up to,” Dasari said. “They should already know how to do it, and that’s where I feel like the training has failed … If people have to come to their more senior members first and say, ‘I have no clue on how to approach this,’ it’s not a question of confidence. It’s the fact that they just don’t know what to do.”
The Red Zone: FROG Week, freshmen and Halloween
Part of the danger in a lack of training, as several RAs and freshmen alleged, is due to the existence of the “Red Zone.”
The period from the start of each fall semester to Thanksgiving break, when first-year students are beginning their college experience, is considered nationally to be the most dangerous time for sexual harassment and violence in higher education.
The statistics are so great that the time period has been given a name. At JMU, 45% of all reports of sexual crimes from 2013 to 2022 occured within the months of August to November — the “Red Zone” — according to data from JMU’s Clery Act reports.
For several members of SASV who spoke to The Breeze, the “Red Zone” exists at JMU — even if they don’t know the phenomenon by name — due to the number of individuals who come to SASV saying they’ve been assaulted during that period. Although some were unfamiliar with “the Red Zone” term specifically, they weren’t surprised that, statistically, this is when most sexual assaults happen on campus. The members attribute this to events like 1787 Weeks of Welcome, or “FROG week,” and Halloween weekend, otherwise referred to as “Hallo-weekend,” being within this timeframe.
“There are some people, a lot of freshmen or first years who are coming in, and they’re like, ‘Oh, OK, like, let’s get to this party,’ or some people are like, ‘Oh, we don’t have classes,’ so the use of drugs or other recreational substances are typically higher, including alcohol,” Burns said. “And people just kind of, for like a week or so, just kind of go a little crazy.”
The problem comes, Burns said, in that the first-year students who are just moving in are going through a large uptick in independence and newfound control over their lives; they no longer have their parents looking over their shoulders.
“A lot of people might not know … how to have a plan for themselves — [they] shouldn’t need a plan — but to have a plan for themselves on how they’re getting home, how are they communicating with other people or friends to let them know where they are,” Burns said.
The “Red Zone” is not unfamiliar to the university, either: “It’s honestly why I say what I say at orientation in that first welcome — I talk very specifically about sexual assault,” Miller said. “I think the ‘Red Zone’ is something we live with, we know it is there, we have to figure out how to stop that.”
When Vanessa was a freshman, she invited her 16-year-old sister to visit her during Halloween and said that while her sister was visiting, Vanessa felt like she had to constantly be on alert.
Vanessa said the combination of an influx of individuals from outside JMU coming to visit, large groups, parties or other events and likely alcohol consumption creates a high-risk environment for sexual violence. Burns, also commenting on the high influx of students who visit during Hallo-weekend, said that with the mass number of people visiting over the weekend, it makes it harder to hold individuals accountable.
And while Hannah said FROG week is an example of a time ripe in sexual assault, ultimately, she said, “It’s kind of happening all the time.”
The week after this year’s Hallo-weekend, McDevitt said, SASV had already started to hear from people who had been sexually assaulted over that weekend.
SASV members helped Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, send out an announcement last fall via email before Hallo-weekend to remind everyone to look out for each other.
Burns said that in regard to the message-sending, “a lot of it is curating [their] own messages” to send to Miller to share with the public.
“We definitely appreciate being able to have some input and hope that it opens up other avenues for us,” Burns said.
On Oct. 28, Miller sent out the announcement, recognizing that many JMU students will choose to celebrate the holiday and ultimately reminding everyone to stay safe and make healthy choices.
“Students will choose many different costumes this weekend but no matter what a student chooses to wear, it is never permission for unwanted contact or harassment,” per the email from Miller. “Halloween is no different than any other weekend where yes means yes and no means no. Respect each other and take care of each other.”
SASV was given no public credit for helping Miller draft the email.
SASV members said sexual assaults aren’t just an issue for the first half of the fall semester — instead, Hannah said, it’s an issue “all the time.”
Burns said it’s “unfortunate” that institutions like JMU can’t promise the safety of their students. But, she said, one thing that doesn’t help survivors of sexual assault is the lengthy reporting and adjudication process.
“It’s unfortunate, the reality of how often these things occur and how so many people have the preconceived notion of being, ‘Oh, this institution may not help me that is an institution that is supposed to keep students safe and serve in their best interest, might put them through a more difficult and traumatizing time than they would have wanted,” Burns said.
Hannah has what she calls a “non-realistic” hope: “This shit should never happen.”
Chapter Four: Outside services
Sexual assault isn’t contained to JMU’s college campus. Its effects ripple out beyond the Title IX Office and OSARP into the surrounding community, often to the JMU Police Department (JMUPD) and Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD).
Sexual assault cases isn’t what overwhelms the JMU Police Department’s (JMUPD) Clery Act data, but the reports of these crimes are still a hallmark of the job. The reports even show that the national “Red Zone” pattern exists in Harrisonburg, too — something recognized by HPD.
Detective Aaron Dove with the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) wouldn’t confirm or deny whether he personally believes JMU experiences the Red Zone, but he referred to the numbers.
“Considering reports of all sexual assault categories reported to HPD over the past 5 years,” Dove said via email, “August had the highest total.”
No 'typical' case: How police work with survivors
For JMUPD, chief Anthony Matos said via email, the first protocol when it comes to a report of sexual assault is to ensure the safety, health and well-being of the survivor.
“Each incident remains different and independent and must be viewed through empathetic and caring lenses,” Matos said via email. “A skilled officer must evaluate the best procedures to ensure the survivor does not experience a re-traumatization of the initial incident.”
When a sexual assault is reported to HPD, Dove said, a detective is assigned to the case and conducts interviews, reviews electronic media, obtains search warrants to collect physical evidence and works with victim advocacy.
Dove said the detective regularly updates the Commonwealth’s Attorney, which handles sexual assault investigations, and the prosecution builds its case. HPD “commonly” coordinates with surrounding jurisdictions, including JMU if the crime falls within its jurisdiction.
The investigation process for a sexual assault case depends on the “specific factors of each case,” including the amount of physical evidence and the number of interviews conducted, Dove said. Investigations with only interviews and no physical evidence may be concluded in “days or weeks” after the report. Cases with more physical evidence require time to be forensically analyzed, which can delay the investigation by “several months.” Additionally, Dove said, the pandemic has delayed cases across the country.
Matos said there isn’t a “typical” sexual assault case at JMU — part of the reason why the length of each case, from the initial report to the prosecution and/or conviction of the prosecutor, can’t be summarized and why an average can’t be drawn.
HPD has a “good working relationship,” Dove said, with JMU to investigate sexual assault reports as part of the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) and Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT). To “better coordinate” with the university, he said, HPD began attending quarterly meetings with the Coordinated Community Response Team (CCRT) through JMU’s Victim Advocacy Services this year.
“This approach is victim oriented and eliminates unnecessary repetition of the sexual assault by the victim, provides immediate resources available to victims, such as advocates and counseling services, and provides the best approach for successful prosecution,” Dove said via email.
Dove wouldn’t comment on whether he believes the investigation process is effective. And when dealing with survivors, Matos said, JMUPD ensures that “all appropriate resources are offered” and that they provide all available information to survivors throughout the investigation and prosecution of a case.
The most challenging part of the process, Matos said, is preventing sexual assaults from occurring in the first place. With programs such as the “Green Dot” program and the “Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) System,” he said, JMUPD hopes to assist the Harrisonburg and JMU community in preventing sexual assault, eliminating predators and empowering the community.
“We will never re-traumatize a survivor and we will do everything legally in our power to bring their case to closure,” Matos said via email.
HPD has also demonstrated its “commitment to victims” by working alongside multiple professional agencies and resources to make sure a case is handled correctly, Dove said. Checks and balances from their partner agencies ensure that the “specific needs” of survivors are taken into account.
To those who are reluctant to report sexual assaults for fear they won’t be believed, Dove said he encourages them to come forward.
“We believe all victims of crimes and take someone on their word that they are telling us the truth,” Dove said via email. “HPD does not ‘victim blame’ or ‘shame’ or ‘judge’ anyone. Our responsibility to the victim, the offender and the court process is to corroborate information that was reported by the victim.”
Nicole Terrell, the director of the Victim/Witness Program in Harrisonburg, said she helps with “at least” a couple of sexual assault or other sexual crime cases with JMU students per semester.
The Victim/Witness Program is a part of the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office for Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg. Terrell said she normally only gets involved with cases that are being prosecuted, but the reports are higher.
“I think that there's a lot of people reporting, but in terms of what we can prosecute, that number is lower for many reasons,” Terrell said. “A way to bridge that gap would be for JMU to contact our office if victims still need resources, even if we don't prosecute because they obviously do.”
When helping victims of crimes, Terrell said the “number one” priority is always the person’s mental health and safety. Terrell helps victims by going to meetings, explaining the process and escorting individuals to court for hearings.
When it comes to going to off-campus police, Hannah said, she’s heard from people that they feel more comfortable going through them because they believe less bias is presented, since the sexual assaults happen on JMU’s campus.
Burns said SASV has had meetings with both JMU and Harrisonburg police chiefs to start lines of communication and to discuss trauma response and HPD’s processes to “handle things.”
SASV felt a need for a “better understanding,” Burns said, because many students may not be sure “what that process is” when reporting to the police.
‘A supportive presence’
But the police departments aren’t the only options in Harrisonburg for survivors looking for support outside of JMU.
Located on the second floor of the Ice House, the Collins Center has a long history of providing services to those affected by sexual harm in Harrisonburg and the surrounding area. After the October 1987 rape and murder of community member Shirley Graham Collins near Hillandale Park, outreach and prevention coordinator Jessica Balac said the community took action.
The center’s mission reads, “Promoting healing through compassionate and collaborative services to all affected by sexual harm.” Originally conceptualized as Citizens Against Sexual Assault (CASA) in 1988, Balac said the center has accrued a “multitude of services” over its 34 years of operation for prevention, education, advocacy and support with the help of partners like law enforcement, Sentara RMH and child protective services.
When a case of sexual violence is reported to the center, Balac said, staff procedure varies based on the situation. They could be meeting survivors at the hospital directly after an incident, advising callers over their 24-hour hotline or accompanying survivors to meetings with law enforcement.
“We are there to be a supportive presence for that person to help them navigate the very complex and stressful and often confusing process,” Balac said.
If legal action is pursued, the Collins Center will hold “support sessions” with survivors and connect with law enforcement and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office as the case proceeds; however, Balac said the center is not required to report a case of sexual assault to law enforcement if the survivor is an adult.
“We’re not law enforcement professionals. We can never say what absolutely will or won’t happen, but we can provide possibilities,” Balac said, “just sort of help talk with people so that they understand generally what the steps might be, so they can make an informed choice.”
And in addition to providing services to Harrisonburg and surrounding cities, Balac said the Collins Center also collaborates with JMU to expand education and advocacy. The center is part of JMU’s coordinated campus response team and is “well-connected” with the Counseling Center.
She said the Collins Center is often present to make referrals between the two offices. Depending on the processes students wish to pursue, whether on-campus or off, they’re given resources to help them do so.
“This happens a lot when we see JMU students, and we will connect them with on-campus services as well,” Balac said, “especially if it’s another student who committed an act of violence against them and they want to, for example, make a Title IX report or they just want to seek counseling and advocacy services on campus to help figure out what they have available to them at JMU.”
While the Collins Center serves many people in the 18-24 age range, it only records someone as a college student if they identify themselves as one. The organization is only notified by hospitals when a person who’s been sexually assaulted requests to have an advocate present. Balac said the center’s numbers don’t differentiate between college.
During the height of the pandemic, when many college students returned to their home towns, the Collins Center served 11 college students — the lowest number reported since 2018.
In 2021, the number rose to 20, while the highest numbers reported were still before the pandemic, with 25 students in 2018 and 49 in 2019.
The center also works with with members of Students Against Sexual Violence (SASV), Balac said.
Education and advocacy about sexual violence is “critical,” Balac said, because it affects the community as a whole — something she calls the “rippling out effect.”
“It affects not just them but people in their friend circle and their family,” Balac said. “It can affect our larger community, and being able to support one person helps them journey through that in a way that can minimize harm as much as we’re able to in providing that accompaniment and support.”
When a new case is reported, Balac said it’s especially important to acknowledge the survivor’s whole story and not just the “one little sliver” of sexual violence; their needs may span a greater range than just services associated with the incident.
“All of the facets that they can experience are interconnected for them — it is not so singular,” Balac said. “We hear that in their story, and we work with a variety of community partners … that help fill in the gaps they might experience across a range of needs.”
Balac said the work at the Collins Center and other organizations like it help minimize mental health issues stemming from sexual violence that may leave a long-lasting effect in both the individual’s life and on the community as a whole.
“We are sort of an access point for someone to seek help — and for that individual, all of the aspects of their health,” Balac said. “When you invest in the health of individual people, collectively it makes up a healthy community.”
Chapter Five: 'A safer space'
In Vanessa’s view, the university needs to understand the reality its campus community faces with sexual harassment and assault.
“I think for the most part,” Vanessa said, “JMU is sort of trying to distance themselves from instances and saying that ‘It’s not really, like, a culture that’s here, but it’s a culture that exists everywhere and it just happens to exist here, too.’”
Although rape culture exists everywhere, Vanessa said, it’s important to view it as something specific to each community.
“It’s invading and infesting each area differently, you know what I mean?” Vanessa said. “It’s hooking on to the environment differently, and so that means dissecting our culture and realizing the parts of us that aren’t that perfect.”
Right now, Vanessa said, it feels like JMU is just “checking boxes.” For Burns, her wish is simple: “that JMU can become a safer space for survivors, and honestly, people, just all walks of life.”
Miller said he feels that every sexual assault that happens is “a personal tragedy for the student.”
“We have got to lessen these, and we've got to figure out how to get on these,” Miller said. “I would love for no one to go through this again.”
Miller said he talks about this with “everyone he knows” — recently, at a national conference for people involved in student affairs, Miller said it was “one of the many” conversations discussing what the “silver bullet” is.
University communications
