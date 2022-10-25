One person died in a shooting on Monday morning at the 200 block of Community Street, according to a 5:01 p.m. Harrisonburg press release. The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is investigating the homicide.
According to the press release, at approximately 11 a.m., the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding an individual with a gunshot wound. HPD and the Harrisonburg Fire Department arrived on the scene to treat the victim, a 38-year-old male, who was later declared dead at the scene.
HPD believes the victim and the suspect knew each other and that the shooting was targeted, according to the press release.
Investigators are currently reviewing video evidence from the area and more information will be released as it’s collected.
On Tuesday morning, Harrisonburg sent out a press release with attached photos and videos asking for help from the community in identifying three persons of interest or their vehicles.
HPD asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police department and Detective Alan Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov. The HPD tip line can also be reached at 540-574-5050.
This is a developing story. The Breeze will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
