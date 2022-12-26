There’s a “big disconnect” between Harrisonburg residents and JMU students when it comes to parties, according to Kathy Whitten, a 35-year resident of Old Town, a downtown neighborhood located in the historic district of Harrisonburg.
Whitten, who previously worked at the University Health Center from 2006 to 2013, said she’s always had student neighbors. Dealing with students and partying is a part of living downtown, Whitten said, but in the last two semesters, she’s noticed an increase in public display of alcohol, which has caused Old Town residents to become irritated and impatient with parties they believe to be noisy and out of control, she said.
When students move off campus for the first time — specifically those that move into residential neighborhoods — Whitten said they’re often experiencing their first taste of freedom and don’t know how to put themselves into the perspectives of their non-student neighbors, causing a lack of “common courtesy.”
Whitten said she and her neighbors on Mason Street have had decorations stolen from their yards and porches around Halloween, heard students singing “very obscure songs,” been woken up at 3 a.m. by loud music and have seen students urinating, trespassing and littering in their yards.
“I think our residents are tired, disappointed and fed up with student behavior when it comes to parties,” Dirron Allen, associate vice president for student life and involvement at JMU, said. “In my conversations with some of our residents, they have had incredible experiences with our students … When it comes to parties, they’ve also seen the other side of that where our students have been disrespectful, urinating in lawns, saying rude and cruel things to people, and it's disheartening.”
Whitten’s tipping point was a “rager” on Campbell Street that took place one Saturday afternoon in August.
She was on her way back home when she drove past the party and saw students “completely intoxicated,” she said, walking around with milk jugs full of alcohol and trashing the yard of the house the party was at. She saw roughly six police officers shutting the party down.
“When I saw the number of people that were there, it was rather shocking, to be honest,” Whitten said. “Two hundred people in the middle of your neighborhood kind of gets your attention.”
Whitten said she pulled over to thank the officers — from both the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) and JMU Police Department (JMU PD), she remembered — when a drunk female student walked past them and said, “F*** you, old lady.”
“I didn't say a word,” Whitten said. “I looked at the police officer, he looked at me [and] she went on by … just the level of disrespect.”
Whitten said in the Old Town neighborhood specifically, there’s a theme of Greek organizations and “off-brand” Greek organizations feeling like they’re “entitled to party” and “make noise to be obnoxious.” However, Whitten said she realizes this faction is only a small percentage of JMU students. Allen and Michael Parks, director of communications for the city of Harrisonburg, agreed.
“I’d hate for the entire student body — the entire university — to be painted with that broad brush, when we're only talking about a very small percentage of people,” Parks said.
Ryan Skees, a junior and member of JMU’s snowboarding and ski club, Boarderline, lives in the Old Town neighborhood and said his house throws parties every few weeks and often receives noise complaints from their neighbors. Skees said the police typically shut down his house’s parties, but that he and his roommates have yet to get in any real trouble.
Parks said the entire city has seen roughly the same number of noise violation calls as it saw pre-pandemic, but this year, they’re more common in the Old Town neighborhood than they were before.
“For [the city], the question we're considering is how much of this is an actual increase in activity over what we've seen historically in that area … but also how much of this is for the past two years because of [COVID-19]?” Parks said. “We just haven't experienced what we used to experience in the community, so is it a bit of a shock for getting back to some of the things that we traditionally see?”
According to data from HPD, Parks said from Oct. 8 to Nov. 6, there were 0-2 calls for noise violations across the city during the weekdays. Those numbers increased during the weekends, with around 5-10 calls on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays. During Halloween weekend, he said, the city received 24 calls for noise violations on Oct. 29., which decreased again the following weekend with roughly 10 calls. On a typical week, Monday through Sunday, Parks said the city receives around 35 noise violation calls for the entire week.
The city works to educate students before the semester starts on the permit process that’s required for gatherings of 100 people or more, Parks said, and the purpose of these permits is for the city to know where mass gatherings are and the organizer’s contact information. For parties with less than 100 people, Parks said the city asks organizers to call the non-emergency 911 number and register the party without an official permit. If the city receives a noise complaint for a registered party, Parks said they’ll reach out to the organizer in person or over the phone.
“The first thing we're going to do is we're going to try to work with you,” Parks said. “We're going to try to find a solution. We're not just going to get a call and immediately come and shut down a party. Now, if we do that, and then we have to come back when we get other calls, or the organizer is not taking those steps, then when we come back, it's going to be shut down and there's a very real chance we're going to start issuing citations.”
Parks said if the noise complaints are against a repeat offender, it’s likely the student will get a citation: a summons to court where a judge decides whether the student will receive a warning, fine or community service. Any unregistered parties with over 100 people will likely be shut down and citations will be given.
“We're not the party police,” Parks said. “We don't want to be showing up to every party and shutting everything down immediately. We want people to be able to have fun and enjoy their time in our community, as long as they're being respectful of the rules that are in place in terms of noise violations and their neighbors.”
Parks said the city has seen an increase in the number of students getting permits this year than in previous years and have heard more from property managers who are telling the city not to issue permits to certain addresses they own. Whitten said she’s called the police roughly four times this semester regarding JMU students and parties and has also been in touch with landlords.
“I call landlords and just say, ‘Look, as long as I'm up at one o'clock in the morning, guess what, you're going to be, too. You’re collecting the rent,’” Whitten said. “It gets their attention pretty quickly and they go, ‘I don't want to put anybody in this house that's going to cause a lot of trouble.’”
After the August party on Campbell Street, however, Whitten knew it was time to start addressing the issue head-on.
“I started calling people at JMU and our city leaders to just say, ‘Look, this is a really bad start to this semester. If this is what happens on the weekend when we're trying to welcome students back, how is the rest of the semester going to look?’” Whitten said.
Whitten and her neighbors met with JMU Chief of Police Anthony Matos, and later, she met with Towana Moore, JMU vice president for administration and finance, and Tim Miller, JMU vice president for student affairs, who all agreed that a larger town hall was needed.
The town hall took place Oct. 18 at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center and was run by a panel of representatives from Old Town, the city and JMU. City Manager Ande Banks, Director of Community Development Adam Fletcher, members of city council, and representatives from the Harrisonburg Fire Department and HPD joined members from JMU PD and university administration, including Moore and Allen, as well as local residents and JMU students, with the goal of addressing the issue and ways it could be solved.
“[The residents] want JMU administration to work harder with students to make it clear to them that [littering, trespassing and urinating on their lawns] is not acceptable behaviors, and they want the city — and especially our police department — to work harder on enforcing the rules, looking to see if there were additional rules we could put into effect and issuing citations more heavily,” Parks said.
Allen said the main solution discussed was for JMU to better educate students on how to transition from on-campus to off-campus living.
Parks said a group of students attended the town hall and made it known that bad behavior from a small group of students doesn't represent the entire JMU student body. One student speaking on the group’s behalf said, “I like to party, and I'm going to continue to party, but I'm mindful of the impacts that it has on my neighbors, and I'm going to be respectful,” according to Parks.
Whitten, Parks and Allen all said they believe the town hall was a positive step forward. Parks said it made the city aware of residents’ concerns and that police will be more mindful of activities happening in that neighborhood. Similarly, Allen said he left the town hall feeling hopeful and with a better understanding of the “stories and experiences” of residents.
“This is what we want,” Allen said. “To work together to find some great solutions.”
Whitten said she believes it’s important for both students moving into neighborhoods and full-time residents to introduce themselves and get to know each other to avoid problems.
“I think once you’ve looked somebody else in the face and said, ‘Oh, this is my family. We have three kids. They go to bed at 8:30 or 9,’ It’s going to be much harder to act like an idiot in the front yard playing beer pong until midnight or one o’clock in the morning because maybe you’re going to think about those people,” Whitten said.
Oftentimes, Whitten said there’s less cohesiveness in neighborhoods when there’s more short-term rentals and that these introductions between students and full-time residents happen less because there’s usually a revolving door of students living in downtown houses each academic year.
After the town hall, Allen said he recommended setting up a task force that’ll meet on a more regular basis. The task force recently met on Dec. 7 and is made up of residents, including residents who are also JMU faculty and staff; law enforcement officers from HPD and JMU PD; and staff members from the offices of Student Life, OSARP, UREC Health Promotion and the Dean of Students. Allen said the task force will work to provide short-term solutions and long-term strategies to continue addressing this issue, but that those haven’t been solidified yet.
Skees said the situation seemed to improve after the town hall but has recently become a problem again for his house. Skees said he and his roommates gave their phone numbers to their neighbors and told them to contact them if a party was too loud before calling the police, but instead, Skees said his neighbors have increased their calls to the police.
Whitten, on the other hand, said she believes the situation between residents and students has been better, but that doesn’t mean Old Town residents are going to let up.
“We need to be doing this conversation more often,” Whitten said. “It shouldn't be a one and done. It needs to be continuing to happen …This is a beginning and I have pledged to myself and to my neighborhood that I'm not going to drop the ball. We're going to keep checking in.
