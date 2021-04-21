JMU researchers from the geography department, which has recently been recognized as the nation’s top undergraduate geography program, are preparing for a two-year study that’ll look into human impacts on the frequency and intensity of lightning. The American Association of Geographers (AAG) recently recognized JMU’s School of Integrated Sciences as one of two recipients of the 2021 Award for Bachelors’ Program Excellence in Geography.
“You really have to give the entire faculty credit for that,” Mace Bentley, a geography professor who was involved in applying for the recognition, said. “That’s the whole faculty from geographic science that has contributed to those rounds of application.”
Bentley said that departments from schools across the nation compete for the AAG award JMU was granted. The department went through four rounds of competition and faced reviews before being recognized.
Still ecstatic about the recognition, Bentley and his team are shifting their focus to the study funded by a $450,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). Bentley, who’s the principal investigator of the study, is teaming up with four other professors including Tobias Gerken (Integrated Science And Technology (ISAT)), Henry Way (geographic science), Dudley Bonsal (geographic science) and Zhuojun Duan (computer science).
The exploratory research will follow data from three cities — Washington D.C., Kansas City, MO, and Salt Lake City, UT — to study one “confounding” element of lightning: aerosols. Bentley said the team’s looking at cities in particular because they have major impacts on thunderstorms through the heat and pollution they create.
“It goes a lot beyond lightning,” Bentley said. “Thunderstorms produce hail, flooding rains, as well as lightning — there’s some real impacts on infrastructure. Cities are densely populated, so the impacts are high.”
The researchers plan on data mining the observational data sets already available through the National Weather Service, NASA AERONET robotic network and the National Lightning Detection Network. Bentley said research in this area is still very “cutting edge,” which makes the grant even more of an advancement.
“There’s still a very fundamental understanding of how these variables work,” Bentley said. “[It’s] still at the very ground floor. We’re hoping to advance that and publish and present on it as well.”
Examples of aerosols can be found in automobile exhaust, factory emissions and sea salt. Aerosols attract water, and each cloud droplet has aerosols at its core. Gerken said the research team is trying to understand the relationship between lightning and the amount of aerosols put into the atmosphere — something Bentley said is under-researched.
“We’re going to go back in time instead of forward in time, and we’re gonna build a historical examination of lightning and thunderstorm distributions, overlaid with aerosol properties, overlaid with atmospheric properties,” Bentley said. “We’re going to try and develop some correlations of those different data sets to hopefully inform modelers in the future.”
Bonsal, whose focus is in geographic information systems, said the research will eventually lead to a system where the data’s consolidated and can be used for other purposes.
“It’s not like you dive in and start making maps right away,” Bonsal said. “The data we’re dealing with has to be put in a database that we can work with pretty easily. It’s about how we can visualize this phenomenon and make the maps that can inform us about what’s going on.”
With the NSF grant, the program will be able to hire a set of undergraduate student researchers to participate in the study over the next two years. During the first year, there’ll be an anticipated six students: two from computer science, two from ISAT and two from geographic science. Bonsal said the students will have an opportunity to participate in a study comparable to graduate-level research.
“Early on, they’re going to be dealing with huge amounts of data and creating those data sets and making them analyzable,” Bonsal said.
Bentley said that the multidisciplinary aspect of the research will serve the group well and is a critical aspect of the study.
“We’re going to, of course, work all together,” Bentley said. “One of the things we want to emphasize is the fact that some of the best research comes out of interdisciplinary work. When you get a group like this together, it’s going to be a lot of really great brainstorming activities.”
An anticipated 12-15 student researchers will be included in the study over the next two years, Bentley said. Applications for student researchers are due May 7.
The research is set to begin soon after the student researchers are selected early this summer. Professors involved in the research, including Gerken and Bentley, anticipate insightful findings. Bentley said that departments across the school will be able to share the results in classrooms as well.
“There’s going to be a lot of big steps and then a lot of baby steps, and maybe even some steps where we step backwards every once in a while simply because that’s how projects like this progress,” Bentley said.
Gerken said he’s especially excited to be working with students because it’ll be the first major opportunity to do so since he began teaching at JMU in 2020. He settled into his role during the pandemic and said he hasn’t had an opportunity to focus extensively on research or meet many new faces.
“I hope it’s going to be a good way to connect with students, which has been more difficult over the last year because of the situation [with the pandemic],” Gerken said. “Not only do I think [students will find it] interesting and intellectually challenging, but they can also work on skills that are sought after such as data processing, working responsibly with data, teasing out information and, hopefully, telling stories with the data.”
