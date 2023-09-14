Harrisonburg is in the third week of a severe drought warning.
According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, a federal database that tracks drought levels, the city is experiencing a severe short-term drought, the third level — a "two" — on a five-level scale that uses several indicators including precipitation and moisture. Affected areas include Harrisonburg and some of Rockingham County.
Wayne Teel, a professor in the department of Integrated Science and Technology (ISAT), has done extensive work with water around the world and said water is a major concern in the Shenandoah Valley, where he said it’s common to have shortages of it.
Even with the heavy rainfall this past weekend, Teel said it would take many months for the area to be “recharged.”
“This is not a short-term problem,” Teel said. “It has to be considered a longer-term problem, and we have to continuously monitor our water use until we get the baseline of our water supply back up to normal levels.”
In an email to The Breeze, Mike Parks, director of communications for the city, said Harrisonburg Public Utilities issued a drought warning — a period where fire frequency increases and reservoir levels are low — after the Department of Environmental Quality designated much of the Shenandoah Valley area to be in a drought warning stage.
The city shared an infographic Aug. 31 on X — formerly known as Twitter — Instagram and Facebook outlining steps residents are recommended to take to conserve water, such as taking short showers over baths, avoiding letting water run and not over-watering lawns.
Parks said there are no mandates to save water; the social media post states voluntary actions Harrisonburg residents can take.
In an email to The Breeze on Sept. 12, Mary-Hope Vass, JMU executive director of communications and university spokesperson, said the school will “continue to share the information that comes from the city of Harrisonburg.” Vass said once the city told JMU the area was designated to be in a drought warning, “the university took voluntary steps to significantly reduce irrigation consumption across campus.” Vass said campus-wide irrigation, including sprinkler systems, has had a “significant reduction” in use but did not know specifics at the time.
Vass also said messaging has been shared on social media, to help “encourage those on campus to be mindful of their water usage.” The university reposted the city’s Aug. 31 infographic on X.
According to a poll on The Breeze’s Instagram, 41% of 92 respondents said they had not heard about the drought warning.
Hannah Hill, a senior communication sciences and disorders major, said that she had not heard about the drought warning, but she already had some experience saving water.
“I don’t usually take super long showers, so I think maybe taking shorter showers is a good idea,” she said, adding that some people she knows will sometimes turn off showers between washing their hair.
Because Hill had not heard about the drought beforehand, she suggested the university try “getting the information about the drought out there through other methods such as Potty Mouth, a student newsletter posted in restrooms, or through university emails.
“Sometimes I feel like we do live in a college bubble,” she said, “where we don’t access a lot of media outside of where we immediately are.”
Teel said he encourages people to recognize and limit their water use and to “pay attention to uses that are not always visible.” For example, Teel said sprinklers are left on for hours at a time, blasting water in high volume. Another action Teel recommended was to limit time spent running tap water.
Teel said people who live in more urban and residential areas may “fail to recognize what the most significant uses of water are.”
However, Teel said he believes voluntary water reduction “is sometimes not enough to get through to the leaders who make the decisions about water use.”
For instance, he said, if the people who run the daily operations at facilities management don’t actively tell their staff to conserve water, they will do their job and water the grass. Teel said leaders have to enforce the reduction of water.
Reduction of water use, especially sprinkler usage should take place to help mitigate the effect of the drought, he said.
“You have to look at … how [water is] used, and what are the factors in making sure we keep it healthy,” he said, “and make sure we don’t overuse it at the expense of the environment.”