Over a year since schools shut down, parents, teachers and students in the community are eager to be fully back in person. But there’ve been many restrictions barring schools from being at full capacity, such as the six feet of social distancing originally recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to a study by the Clinical Infectious Diseases Journal, there’s no difference in transmission of COVID-19 between 3 and 6 feet of social distancing.
The study states that “increasing physical distancing requirements from 3 to 6 feet in school settings is not associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 cases among students or staff, provided other mitigation measures, such as universal masking, are implemented.”
Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said in regard to these new findings that “schools can’t open six feet apart — you just can’t; it’s not possible.”
Richards noted that transportation was a particularly challenging issue of the many faced in an effort to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
“Transportation has been a significant challenge,” Richards said. “[We were putting] maybe 12 kids on a bus per day … That may be fine in a wealthy part of the country … but that doesn’t count for Harrisonburg.”
The Harrisonburg City School Board’s laid out its plan to proceed for the rest of the school year, with elementary and middle school students returning to school in person April 26. There have been several changes implemented around the schools in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as students return. Addressing transportation issues, there will now be two students per seat allowed on school buses. Some changes within the school campuses include installing high-efficiency particulate absorbing filters and creating outdoor learning spaces to accommodate social distancing.
Additionally, Richards said the Board will continue to update its COVID-19 dashboard, require masks and create a “culture of shared responsibility” in reducing the spread. Richards considers this plan as being a “significant step toward the ‘normal’ we all miss.”
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) along with the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), have released their strategy for opening up schools based on the new studies.
The VDH and VDOE recommend in this new strategy to maximize social distancing to “the greatest extent possible” with at least 3 feet of social distancing except during certain activities, such as eating and playing sports, where 6 feet of distancing is necessary.
In addition to changes in social distancing guidelines, the VDH recommends using “layered prevention strategies,” including continuing to promote hand hygiene, cleaning facilities and contact tracing as well as isolation and quarantine. Laura Kornegay, VDH District Health Director, said this guidance is based on the retrospective cohort study by the Clinical Infectious Diseases Journal.
“Even this study speaks to the many layered prevention strategies … that are important for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in schools and other settings,” Kornegay said. “With this new guidance, we are balancing the important goal of getting kids back in school with the important goal of preventing disease transmission.”
