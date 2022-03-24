E. Lee Dyer IV and Cassidy Mechalske have joined the JMU community this semester as the new leaders of the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) department. Dyer fills a new position as the director of SOGIE, while Mechalske will assume the existing role of assistant director.
Dyer came to JMU after spending nearly five years at the University of Richmond as the associate director of the university’s Student Center for Equity & Inclusion. He brings a background in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), public administration and advocacy work for the LGBTQ community. Dyer said he was familiar with and fond of the work of Brent Lewis — JMU’s associate vice president for DEI, who oversees the student affairs DEI unit, including SOGIE — and saw coming to JMU as an exciting opportunity.
“I was looking to expand my career [and] go to the next level,” Dyer said. “When you think about this type of job or this type of population, I was very adamant about whatever the next role was. I wanted to be at an institution that was fully supportive of the role … [and] the work.”
Under Lewis’ leadership, SOGIE expanded in 2020 from a subset of programming in the University Health Center’s “The Well” to its own department within Student Affairs. As SOGIE grew, Lewis said in an email to The Breeze, JMU conducted a national search to fill the new director position Dyer now holds, which included students, faculty and staff throughout the process.
Mechalske is rejoining SOGIE as the department’s assistant director. She worked as a graduate assistant (GA) in the office last year until she completed her master’s degree at JMU in college student personnel administration.
“When I graduated, there wasn’t a position open to move into SOGIE, so I worked a little bit up in our dean of students office,” Mechalske said. “I have been at JMU the whole time, but [now I’m] returning to SOGIE — just continuing to do the work that I fell in love with as a GA.”
The leaders’ days are never like previous ones, which Mechalske said is one of the aspects she loves about the position. However, she and Dyer said their consistent priorities are building relationships with students and the JMU community and upholding the three main pillars of SOGIE: education, support and advocacy. In the brief time Dyer has been at JMU so far, he said he’s felt a mix of enthusiasm to get involved and nervousness to live up to “a lot of expectations” with SOGIE’s existing footprint on campus and its new departmental structure.
“I’m excited because I’m getting to come in and create and getting to know students,” Dyer said. “[I’ve been] getting to see that there is a wide range and a lot of representation of the community, so that’s really exciting.”
Still in the early phase of their leadership, Dyer and Mechalske said they’re working hard to build awareness about SOGIE with students, collaborate with other departments at JMU — like the Center for Multicultural Student Services (CMSS) and Greek life — and foster connections with students in a safe space where they can feel supported.
“I think the main thing is like building that community and, not to be corny … but understanding [that] community building for queer and trans people is essential to survive,” Dyer said. “Chosen family is a very serious reality in the queer and trans landscape, and so we want to be able to be a place where folks can find their tribe.”
Thomas Oxbrough, SOGIE’s student outreach coordinator and a sophomore at JMU, came to SOGIE during his freshman year hoping to learn how he could incorporate queer education in his future career goal of being a teacher. He volunteered as a peer educator and helped facilitate events, then took on his current position this year.
Oxbrough said he’s excited to work closely with Dyer and Mechalske, who he knew from her time as a GA. Oxbrough cited Dyer’s experience in higher education as a valuable asset to the department as it continues to expand and evolve.
“Lee is outstanding when it comes to bringing in that sense of intersectionality with a lot of these discussions,” Oxbrough said. “Lee knows how to be able to take a conversation to the next step further, and that’s what I really admire about him.”
As Dyer and Mechalske begin their work at SOGIE and JMU this semester, Mechalske said there’s much more to look forward to.
“I am very, very excited for Lee’s leadership and Lee’s vision,” Mechalske said. “It’s been fun to kind of be new together and to dream together and to lean on each other as we are navigating these building relationships, and so to see him come in and already have so many ideas has been really, really great.”
A staple of JMU is that Dukes hold doors for others, and as a new Duke, Dyer wants to share with the community that his door is always open.
“Please feel free to stop by because I know we’re not going to get everywhere and to everyone, and we know campus is busy,” Dyer said. “Always feel free to reach out to one of us or stop by the Lavender Lounge … We’re here.”
