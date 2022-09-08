With new changes at the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement, including new interim director David Kirkpatrick, comes the question: What’s next? This year, the Civic Center hasn’t slowed down but instead is supplementing its original offerings.
“Rather than steadying the ship, we are hitting the gas,” Kirkpatrick said.
With the mission of making civic participation accessible to students, Kirkpatrick said, the Civic Center acts as a nonpartisan entity that provides students with the tools and education necessary to develop into informed contributors to U.S. democracy.
In the past, the Civic Center has set up debates, brought in special speakers, provided voter registration assistance, helped incorporate civic engagement into JMU’s curriculum and hosted traveling town halls, during which local candidates for office would visit residence halls to provide students with information concerning their campaigns.
“We are passionate about making sure that students can share their voice and that they feel empowered by the democratic process to help them shape the things that impact their future,” Kirkpatrick said.
The Civic Center makes voter registration and voting itself accessible to JMU students, Kirkpatrick said, which is done primarily by encouraging students to educate themselves on the candidates for upcoming elections and guiding them through the electoral process.
Kirkpatrick added that the Center places an emphasis on helping students who have faced historic barriers that have kept them from voting and providing them with the necessary assistance to become engaged in their communities. This is done through three staff positions, he said, including, but not limited to Democracy Fellows, dedicated to facilitating the education on topics such as immigration, refugees and historically marginalized groups.
“As the executive director, I always ask myself: Whose voice is not being heard? Who is not represented at this table and how do we include them?” Kirkpatrick said. “These are core and animating questions for me as a leader and why I am proud of our initiatives in these areas.”
The Center’s mission encapsulates much more than just participation in elections.
“[Voting] is just a starting point,” Kirkpatrick said. “We want to see students think about the whole of their political life — the whole of their life as a citizen — being engaged as a productive citizen in their community, in their job, in their families and in the organizations that they are connected to.”
Located in Burruss Hall, the Civic Center is already providing students with plenty of opportunities to get involved. Whether through Dukes Vote, a student-led organization that aids in facilitating the processes related to voting, or Democracy Fellows, the Center is ringing in the academic year with plenty of opportunities for the members of the JMU community.
Goals of the Center
Beyond JMU, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) education agenda has made an effort to highlight the importance of emphasizing free speech and the facilitation of civic discussion, which acts as the core of the Civic Center’s pursuit. Jesse Settle, a Master’s student, worked as a Governor’s Fellow in Richmond, Virginia, over the summer, working directly with Youngkin.
“[Youngkin] wants to put more funding into schools, so I think that could impact the Civic Center,” Settle said. “Having those innovations in civic engagement and other kinds of education … would be something he would fully support.”
Youngkin’s approach to federally funded education hasn’t been free of controversy. Youngkin’s first action in office was to sign an executive order intended to dismantle the presence of “critical race theory” and other “divisive concepts,” according to the Associated Press. The Associated Press notes another point of contention that has risen — Youngkin’s email tipline established for parents to report schools’ “divisive practices." Some who oppose Youngkin’s policies have cited that critical race theory isn’t present in schools whatsoever and is rather serving as a “fear-mongering device,” according to NBC News.
In response to this issue, Kirkpatrick said that the Civic Center’s goals are universally applicable and aren’t intended to push individuals to be inclined to think in a certain way.
“I am grateful that our mission at the Madison Center is one that people across a broad political spectrum can rally around,” Kirkpatrick said. “How do we strengthen our democracy? How do we advance the common good? These are non-partisan goals that everyone can rally around.”
One of the Civic Center primary goals is to work with students. Over the summer, senior Xaiver Williams, student representative for JMU’s Board of Visitors, worked alongside Settle in the Governor’s Fellows program and had the opportunity to interact directly with the Civic Center since the Center facilitated the program, its application process and provided students with connections.
“The Fellows program is a natural extension of [the Center’s] work and provides an incredible opportunity for our students to learn from our political leaders in Richmond,” Kirkpatrick said.
One goal the Civic Center has cultivated under Kirkpatrick’s leadership is the strengthening of global partnerships to educate students, faculty and staff on the global discussion of democracy.
In the pursuit of fulfilling this goal, Kirkpatrick began his directorship by participating in a week-long, state-sponsored democracy summit in Germany on behalf of the Center, where the issue of civic engagement was discussed among German, Ukrainian and U.S. leaders.
At the summit, Kirkpatrick said that through the conversations, he and his colleagues were able to receive diverse insights on democracy and were put in a position where they had to think critically and creatively about their approach to encouraging civic engagement.
“In particular, Ukrainian leaders and friends reminded me of the pressing importance of our conversations,” Kirkpatrick said. “How should we structure our government? How do we keep our leaders accountable and our government transparent in its decision-making? How do we expand our collaborations across borders and languages to advance the common good?”
Over the past few months, the Civic Center has also opened a new voting location open to students at the Godwin Hall gym, conducted lectures and organized initiatives. Heading this effort is the Center’s Common Good Conversations, which Kirkpatrick said aim to create a safe space for students, faculty and staff to discuss potentially controversial topics in order to educate themselves. As of now, the Center has conducted one of these conversations concerning misinformation in the news media.
The Common Good Conversations, as well as the Center itself, seek to bring people from varied positions on the political perspective together and recognize that, in spite of differences, many people share exceedingly similar values, Kirkpatrick said.
He added that the Civic Center works to create an environment where all members of the JMU community feel comfortable expressing themselves and their political views.
“What I am really interested in is turning down the temperature and turning up the [emphasis on] the values and the common good that we share,” Kirkpatrick said.
JMU President Jonathan Alger said the Center fulfills a cornerstone of JMU’s mission to become a model of an engaged university through encouraging civic engagement. Beyond preparing students for the workforce, JMU aims to encourage students to become civically engaged, Alger said.
“It is important for us as a university to have a central coordinating body that helps with this work,” Alger said. “They help us to facilitate important conversations on issues of the day.”
The Civic Center’s roots are in the university’s name, too, Alger said. Named for James Madison, the father of the Constitution, civic engagement is in the university’s “DNA,” Kirkpatrick said.
Alger emphasized that, during the Constitution’s conception, the Founding Fathers acknowledged that the U.S. and its citizens were works in progress. The work to sustain and fortify the nation would be passed down from generation to generation, he said.
“This would be the work of every subsequent generation to pick up the torch and sustain and strengthen democracy,” Alger said. “We [the university] are one of those entities that deal with each subsequent generation … We owe it to our students to prepare them for that lifetime of engaged citizenship going back to the preamble. I would argue that the work is more important than ever as our campuses and our country become more diverse.”
Contact Eleanor Shaw at shaweo@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.