Anthony Matos was sworn in as the chief of police for the JMU Police Department on Monday morning.
Ginny Cramer, the assistant director of media relations, said in an email that Matos was sworn in by Chaz Haywood, clerk of the Rockingham Circuit Court. Matos replaced Interim Chief of Police Kevin Lanoue.
According to a JMU announcement, Matos is a retired major from the Fairfax County Police Department and previously served as the director of Campus Public Safety Institute for the Consortium of Universities of the Washington Metropolitan Area in Washington, D.C.
Cramer said in the email that members of the Harrisonburg Police Department, university public safety representatives and Matos’ family were in attendance at the swearing in ceremony.
