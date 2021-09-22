When Anthony Matos first stepped foot on JMU’s campus in fall of 1991, he was a “bright-eyed” freshman ready to receive an education. Now, 30 years later, Matos is returning as the newest chief of JMU police.
Matos, who replaced Interim Chief of Police Kevin Lanoue on Sept. 13, said “it’s a dream come true” to be back in the JMU community.
“The four years of my life that I spent at JMU were transformative,” Matos said. “I am proud and honored to be part of this community once again.”
Prior to being chosen as the JMU police chief, Matos was the director of Campus Public Safety Institute for the Consortium of Universities of the Washington Metropolitan Area in Washington, D.C., according to a JMU announcement. He’s also a graduate of the 141st Session of the Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officers Course and a retired major from the Fairfax County Police Department.
Charlie King, senior vice president of administration and finance, said he chose Matos because of his experience in both campus and regular policing, and because he’s an alumnus of JMU.
“He understands how we want our police to treat students, and he understands the campus,” King said. “Campus police work is different than regular police work, and [Matos] brought that expertise to the job.”
Matos said that in his policing experience, he’s learned that everyone wants to succeed, and no one’s trying to deliberately hurt others. If a crime does happen, Matos said, the police want to know about it to bring closure to those involved.
“Everyone has a different idea of what closure looks like,” Matos said, “but everybody has the same idea of an ideal to success … and we’re here to make that possible.”
Matos said he’s a “huge believer” in crime prevention and cited the history of policing as focusing on control rather than prevention. In teaching police departments around the world, Matos said he’s seen that police departments aren’t taking time to engage with their communities.
“Something I want to do and make sure with the JMU police department is … meet our community that we are engaging,” Matos said. “Without discussion and dialogue, then we’re just beating the drums of our own ideologies, and we’re not listening.”
As for policing JMU students, Matos said one of his biggest challenges is helping the community understand that the JMU police want students to be as successful as possible. Matos said he’s prioritizing getting reacclimated to the JMU environment and connecting to the community.
“We don’t wake up and say, ‘I want to arrest somebody today;’ we wake up and we say, ‘We want to prevent a crime today,’” Matos said. “But, the only way we can prevent crime is to gain that public trust; and the only way, I believe, to gain public trust is to become engaged with our community.”
King said Matos will have the opportunity to lead and make changes to improve the JMU police department. King said they’ve gone through retirements, and Matos will be able to hire new and effective campus police officers.
“I look forward to working with [Matos] to take the campus police department here at JMU to another level,” King said.
Jessani Collier, president of student government association (SGA), said over text that she doesn’t know much about the new chief, but said she hoped the new chief chooses to enforce “equitable and fair rule of law” in Harrisonburg.
“I sincerely hope that they’re a positive influence in the community in a medium that uplifts marginalized communities and brings peace to the Harrisonburg community,” Collier said.
Matos said issues like underage drinking and marijuana use are challenges for college campuses and that he doesn’t stand by anyone under the age of 21 drinking alcohol. Matos said education is important to preventing underage drinking and issues related to it. He also said he wants to work with the student body to slow down alcohol consumption.
“Alcohol is there — it’s part of the American society,” Matos said. “I get it, but it’s also necessary for young adults to understand that our choices have consequences.”
With simple marijuana possession being legalized for adults over 21, Matos cited the JMU code of conduct and said drug use isn’t permitted on campus.
According to the JMU Student Handbook, JMU will “continue to address possession, use, or distribution of cannabis on its property or as part of any of its programs or activities in accordance with federal law, regardless of changing state or local laws.”
The student handbook also says JMU won’t apply the drug policy to student use or possession of one ounce or less for students 21 or older if it isn’t a part of JMU activities or on its property.
Matos urged students who use marijuana to stop or to seek help if they can’t. Matos said he believes in the mental health and wellness of students and encouraged students to seek mental health treatment rather than using drugs.
“It’s okay to go call a counselor, a clergy person, somebody who has that specific training because we have a lot of pressures and a lot of stresses in our society today,” Matos said. “I don’t think turning to any drug, whether it be alcohol, whether it be narcotics, whether it be tobacco … is okay.”
King said Matos cares about the university and hopes the JMU community will reach out and involve him many different parts of campus.
The new chief said students will see him across campus, whether that be at sporting events or on his five-mile run every other day. Matos said he wants to be a part of keeping the university safe and ensuring the safety of JMU students so they can make a difference in the world.
“We live in such a divisive time, and when I walk across this campus, I don’t see it,” Matos said. “I see one JMU family, and if we can instill that type of spark, to go into this world and heal the wounds of the past and prevent the possible wounds of the future — that is what I’m looking forward to.”
