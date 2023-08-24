JMU has recently unveiled a new climate science minor, created to help students expand their knowledge of Earth and its changing conditions.
The minor, which is open to students of any major, was co-created by Bill Lukens, professor in the Department of Geology and Environmental Science, and Mary Kimsey, a geography professor.
Lukens started at JMU in fall 2019 with the goal of enriching the university’s quantitative geology, climate and research curriculum, he said. To do this, Lukens used his experience as a paleoclimate scientist — meaning he specialized in looking at Earth’s ancient climate to make assessments on climate change across history.
In line with this, he established a research lab in 2019, crafted the lab course Archaeology 115. Lukens manages a research program that allows students to be in the field, perform scientific research and attend national conferences.
Lukens said the minor was made in part to help students be “savvy in decision-making” in future jobs and train them to respect Earth’s changing climate. He said the minor’s creation was inspired by heightened interest in climate change across all fields.
“We realize there’s a demand within the JMU community for this, and we’re hoping to fill that demand not just within the science majors or geology majors but really for any student who has an interest,” Lukens said.
Lukens and Kimsey presented the minor to a committee of geology and geography faculty members and collaborated with them to bring it to life. After getting the committee on board, Lukens and Kimsey examined other areas of study that could be applicable to the minor, resulting in it being available for all majors.
For example, Lukens said a business-focused person would be able to answer questions about the risks that climate and weather pose to specific industries.
“If I’m headquartered or operating primarily in coastal areas, what kinds of risks should I be thinking about? How can I assess these risks?” Lukens said. “Those are the kinds of information that you will get across a variety of the courses that we offer.”
The minor begins with an introductory-level course and a lab focused on either geography or geology. As students progress, they would begin taking more intense classes about the climate system.
The major requires 18 credit hours. Coursework allows students to perform climate-related research similar to their major that, with some classes such as Geology 115: Earth Systems and Climate Changes adds credits to their minor and major simultaneously Lukens said. A goal of the minor is to prepare passionate students with knowledge of the climate that can be applied to any profession, he said.
“My dream is that the minor will prepare students for a variety of future pathways,” Lukens said. “I imagine we’ll have students who are really interested in climatology, but we don’t have a climate major, so they’ll major in either geography or geology and have a minor in climate science.”
The majors that will have the most overlap with climate science coursework are chemistry, physics, geology, geography, engineering and biology, Lukens said, adding that liberal arts or humanities majors also intertwine.
Junior Casey Card, who’s pursuing the minor while majoring in Earth science, first heard of the minor geology classes last spring through professors and pamphlets. Card said she aspires to become a National Park Service employee, something she believes the minor will help her achieve.
Card said she thinks it was a good idea to make the minor available to all students since “they’ll be able to use it in their own fields to come up with solutions for our climate crisis.” She’s excited for the minor’s addition, which follows the steps of other schools such as Virginia Tech, U.Va., GMU and VCU.
“I think it’s filling a hole in geology,” Card said. “Climate science is such an important topic right now that it’s really just, like, the perfect timing, and I feel like a lot of people are going to be very interested in the minor.”