On the first floor of Rose Library sitting to the left of the entrance, 32 books about Afghanistan are shelved by the same individual who hand-selected them. Their placement is simple — one after another — but the events leading to this display’s existence are anything but.
“I volunteered to do it because I am Afghan-American and felt a need to do something in the moment,” Yasmeen Shorish, the head of scholarly communications strategies and an associate professor for the libraries, said.
Under the Biden administration, the U.S. began its final withdrawal from Afghanistan in April. Since then, the Taliban have taken control of nearly the entire nation.
Shorish began planning the display, “Read About Afghanistan,” in August, and it was first displayed Friday, Oct. 1. The selection is being featured online and in person, and Shorish said its aim is to inform and start conversations regarding the country.
“I wanted the theme to be about Afghanistan as a whole, with more of the aspects that aren’t so commonly discussed,” Shorish said. “I tried to find titles that represented historical works, but there are also titles about things that share more of the culture that is not commonly talked about.”
Shorish said she worries that the contemporary, culturally significant aspects of the Afghan people aren’t recognized in the same way as their tragedies.
“We have these books about the art and the culture and the poetry but also the political struggles and the threat to human rights that is currently being experienced under de facto Taliban rule,” Shorish said. “I just don’t want Afghanistan to only be defined by its trauma.”
One book included in the lineup, “Connecting Histories in Afghanistan: Market Relations and State Formation on a Colonial Frontier,” was written by Shah Mahmoud Hanifi, a history professor at JMU who specializes in the Middle East and South Asia. Hanifi said he has concerns about the way Afghanistan is being defined in the eyes of non-Afghans.
“It’s important for students to think not just about the information being projected about Afghanistan, but the political structures that are conditioning what we hear,” Hanifi said. “Most of the discussion on Afghanistan is through the voice of non-Afghans, and they tend to concentrate around certain issues, whether it’s terrorism or Islam. While that generates a lot of information, it also leaves a lot of other questions unaddressed.”
Shorish said she felt a responsibility to change pace from the current concentrated discussions and views on Afghanistan.
“In part, I felt an obligation to help provide a breadth of information,” Shorish said. “There’s a challenge with that, perhaps because so many books focus on narratives that I feel are overamplified. They mask the totality of the human experience of Afghans and the larger diasporic communities.”
Hours after its completion, the book display sat undisturbed. Mercedes Navarro, a sophomore biology major who said she frequents Rose library, noticed the display for the first time. While she’s “somewhat educated” on what’s happening in Afghanistan, she said, she’s not “100% knowledgeable.”
Navarro wasn’t alone in her hesitancy to discuss Afghanistan. Multiple other students declined to comment on the display, citing they didn’t know enough to share their opinions.
The display aims to challenge this line of thinking and open conversations about a broad range of topics. In particular, Hanifi commented on how the imperial controls over Afghanistan have impacted outside perception on the nation.
“What history highlights is how connected Afghanistan has been to its surroundings and the world,” Hanifi said. “This shows it to be international and cosmopolitan in ways that are the absolute opposite of how it’s portrayed. It’s amazing how the history of mobility and connections is erased because of the imperial desire to make it look that way.”
No country is defined by a single factor, Shorish said, and is instead a sum of many different historical and cultural components.
“Afghanistan is, like any country, a complex and heterogeneous place,” Shorish said. “We would be better served as a people if we were able to take all these things together and recognize the completeness of the situation. It’s not just violence, it’s not just oppression, it’s not just art — it’s not any one thing.”
Navarro said that she thinks for students who aren’t familiar with Afghanistan, this display is a good way to self-educate. She plans to read some of the titles included in the display and tell students passing through the library about it.
Shorish said she hopes readers of the display will appreciate the diversity of the Afghan story being told through the titles. Beyond this, she said, there’s a theme embedded in the display that she carries with her.
“There is a poem by Saadi Sharazi inscribed on the United Nations building that talks about the completeness of humanity,” Shorish said. “You can view humanity as a body; when you harm a limb, the whole body is harmed. This is a spirit that I think is critical to our survival as a species. I think we should pay more attention to this message and extend care toward one another so that we can realize the best parts of that concept.”
Shorish believes this message applies locally here in Harrisonburg.
“You’ve got many students on this campus who come from the Afghan diaspora,” Shorish said. “The Afghan community is also an American community.”
