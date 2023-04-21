In two phone calls with The Breeze on Thursday, the Hardy County (W.V.) Sheriff’s Office confirmed the investigation into the Feb. 2 car crash that killed three JMU students and injured two is ongoing. The office gave no indication the investigation has a suspected end date. The Breeze has called several times since February.
The victims — John “Luke” Fergusson, Joshua Mardis and Nicholas Troutman — were all pledges of the fraternity Pi Beta Chi (PBX) and were driving along West Virginia Route 259 until the vehicle struck a tree after having been at Paradise City Club prior to the crash, according to a press release from Feb. 2.