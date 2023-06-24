Early Saturday, the pews of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg filled with friends, family and former students waiting to pay their respects to Emeka Anaza.

The associate professor in JMU’s Hart School of Hospitality, Sport and Recreation Management (SRM) “unexpectedly” passed away June 10 in his home, according to an email sent to students shortly after his death. He was 41.

“Dr. Anaza will be deeply missed, leaving a rich legacy of impacting everyone through his research, service, and gift of teaching sport management and recreation management courses,” the official JMU Instagram page for SRM said in a recent post.

Around 9 a.m., the crowd stood as the service began. Reverend Silvio Kaberia motioned for the casket to be carried to the front as a hymnal played in the background.

Anaza attended service at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church each Wednesday evening and Sunday morning, Kaberia said. Kaberia also said Anaza was a devout Christian who “believed in a higher power.”

“When I heard [Anaza] had died, I could not believe it,” Kaberia said. “I had seen him in the church only a few days ago.”

Tears rolled down the eyes of guests as Kaberia spoke.

Afterward, Catholic attendees were invited to take communion together, forging a community of hope among such a loss.

Anaza’s brother then spoke about his legacy, mentioning his commitment to his students. He said Anaza touched the hearts of many students he’s worked with.

Anaza’s brother paused for a beat to wipe the tears from his face. Then, he said, “Everything he did, he did with passion.”

“As an educator, Dr. Anaza strived to exemplify excellence,” Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg wrote in Anaza’s obituary, “and thus challenged both his colleagues and students to exemplify excellence in their academic endeavors.”