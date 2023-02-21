A swell of voices filled the cathedral, so powerful that at some points, you could feel the vibrations in your chest.
They sang “Morning Has Broken,” the uplifting hymn surrounding the crowd of nearly 1,000 friends and family who filled the pews, upper gallery and overflow section of St. James’s Episcopal Church to, as his dad said, “mourn the life that should’ve been and celebrate the life that was” of John “Luke” Fergusson.
Fergusson was one of three JMU students who died in the Feb. 2 car accident, along with Joshua Mardis and Nicholas Troutman.
Monday’s service in Richmond, Virginia, was just down the street from Troutman’s memorial the day before. Several people who attended the services for Mardis and Troutman over the weekend were also at Fergusson’s — for many, it was the third funeral in four days.
Throughout a procession of prayers, scripture readings and hymns, many of which were read by Fergusson’s friends, his family members took to the altar to share their memories of Fergusson. Luke’s sister, Elizabeth Fergusson, or Liza as her dad called her, was the first to speak.
Luke was the epitome of the funny older brother, Liza said. She remembers their annual gingerbread house-making competitions, and she remembers how he loved to teach people things.
“Luke taught me everything I know,” Liza said. “The moment you showed interest in anything he did, he was eager to teach you how to do it.”
She rattled off an extensive list of things he taught her: how to play Minecraft, Call of Duty: Black Ops, Texas Hold ’Em, Manhunt, Aardvark and Beyblades, how to cook fried rice, how to golf, how to drive and how to turn the brightness down on her Nintendo DS so their parents couldn’t see them playing under the covers.
When Luke taught Liza to drive, she said, he gave only one instruction before blasting music at full volume: “Just don’t use both of your feet.” He’d periodically block her eyes to “prepare me for sudden blindness.” He also yelled in pretend that they were driving through tolls and climbed on the roof of the car — going just a few miles per hour — to “simulate a Mothman attack,” among other shenanigans.
“That was what made Luke the best brother,” Liza said. “He made the scary things fun and never left me alone. He looked out for me. He shared his friends with me when I didn’t have many, bringing me to every hangout in the bunkhouse and basement.”
Luke welcomed everyone, so much so that their basement was always overflowing with people he just couldn’t turn away. And he always welcomed her, Liza said. Growing up, she remembers how he always included her in his favorite childhood activities: lightsaber fights, basketball games, singing the Victorious/iCarly mashup, buying Pokemon cards, playing in the snow and more.
“Luke, I’m forever thankful that you made the world less scary and everyone laugh all the time and didn’t take life too seriously,” Liza said. “You showed us all how to be a true friend and an amazing brother. I love you.”
John Fergusson, Luke’s father, described his son as “beautiful.” And although Luke exhibited a high level of intellectual intelligence, John said, his emotional intelligence was “off the charts.” He said his home was a hub for Luke and Liza’s friends, acting as a second home for them where they would play and hang out and make memories.
“He never bragged about his own accomplishments and was quick to brag about others,” John said. “He could sense when others were feeling down and worked to bring their spirits back up. It was these traits that made it easy for him to make friends … No one ever said an unkind word about him.”
John added that the accident earlier this month altered not just the lives of his family, but four other families as well. He acknowledged that this was the third memorial in the past four days, but that “today, it’s Luke’s day.”
John also said Luke’s humor was and is “legendary.” His jokes were “never delivered with any malice” but rather with a “great wide-eyed smile.” He also said that while at JMU, Luke was involved in multiple clubs and activities and worked toward his passion for sports communication, which led him to major in media arts and design (SMAD) at JMU. He loved the Washington Commanders and Lebron James.
“It was a bittersweet moment last week when Anne and I and Luke's friends watched Lebron James break the NBA scoring record,” John said. “His friends said he would have been blowing them up on his phone telling them that Lebron was the GOAT” — the Greatest Of All Time.
John finished with, “Luke, you are home. You are safe. And we love you so much.”
Next came Rev. Whitney Edwards, the priest at St. James when Luke was a child and his teacher and chaplain when he was a student at St. Christopher’s School, who said she had the “painful privilege” of delivering the service’s homily.
Edwards began by proposing the question of why scriptures say God places love on people’s hearts instead of inside them — she said that when tragedy comes, and hearts break, the love one receives can find its way inside to fill the gap. As she looked out to the crowd of hundreds who came to support the Fergusson family and remember Luke, she said she could see the love in the room.
“It is an honor to be part of such a magnificent tribe that loves you all deeply,” Edwards said. “We are bound to you all in the love that is pouring into all of our hearts, even as they are breaking.”
As someone who knew Luke well, Edwards put it simply: “He was such a good human.” One who was kind, generous, thoughtful and someone who could make his peers laugh, and never at anyone’s expense but his own, she said. These qualities made him a personal favorite student of Edwards, she said, as he was among his friends, classmates and other teachers.
“Journalism, like life, is all about relationships, and Luke, even as a teenager, had an emotional intelligence that drew him to make deep connections with people,” Edwards read.
LukeLuke was the voice of athletics live streams at St. Christopher’s School, where he went to high school, School, where he went to high school, and a revered commentator among his friends, like Trip Fishburne, who Edwards said enjoyed observing Luke watch and analyze football more than the game itself.
Edwards said she could go on and on about his memorable qualities, but ultimately, “Luke’s superpowers were his loyalty and his friendship.”
“Luke was as good a friend as anyone could ever wish for in this life. When you're Luke's friend, you are his family. His home is your home,” Edwards said of his friends’ sentiments. “He always had time for you, whether it was an hour or 10, if you could spare it — and you could. For Ferg, you always had time, because there was nowhere else in the world you'd rather be.”
For Luke’s friends, Edwards said, that meant hanging out and laughing as he suddenly danced the griddy for a crowd, Edwards said, because “if being playful made you feel included, then [Luke] would griddy in a minute.”
Edwards added that his friends admired his devotion to Liza and were prepared to be by her side.
“We know that we are no substitute for your big brother, Liza, but together we really want to try,” Edwards read on behalf of his friends. “We know we were super annoying and we promise we will keep being just as annoying forever and ever.”
As Edwards concluded her words before some closing prayers, she had one last message to share from Luke’s friends for his family:
“Thank you, they say, over and over,” Edwards said. “Thank you for raising such a humble and generous and amazing guy. Ferg is by far the best of us, and we are better because of him.”