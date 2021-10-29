JMU’s Board of Visitors (BoV) met Friday morning with JMU Athletics Director Jeff Bourne for an emergency meeting called Oct. 26.
The meeting was immediately voted into closed session to discuss “contract terms and other legal matters related to athletics,” motioned by Vice Rector Deborah Tompkins Johnson.
Approximately 90 minutes later, the BoV unanimously approved the plan to move JMU Athletics from the FCS to the FBS and join the Sun Belt Conference.
JMU President Jonathan Alger provided the following statement at the meeting:
“The time is right for this conversation — the university is truly being recognized as a national university in multiple ways as we all know right now,” Alger said. “We’ve always sought to do things the right way as a university — certainly, in terms of athletics, for our student-athletes and for all of our students. And, we know that there is a continuing process, of course, that we have to go through here with a committee from the general assembly as well, so we are very conscious of that process and very respectful of it.”
JMU needs to get full approval from the Virginia General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission before finalizing the move. The next meeting the Commission will be in is on Friday, Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m. in Richmond.
“This morning was an important step as JMU moves forward in its consideration and evaluation of an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference,” JMU Assistant Athletics Director of Communications Kevin Warner said in a statement. “We are pleased by the vote of the Board of Visitors’ Executive Committee and look forward to the next steps of the process with the Virginia General Assembly’s Athletics Commission. While the excitement and anticipation builds throughout the JMU community, it is important to follow all required processes and we are thankful for the support.”
The BoV and JMU Athletics declined to give interviews following the meeting.
The Breeze will continue to update its readers as more information is provided.
