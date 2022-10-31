CORRECTION: Nov. 1, 2022, 9:22 a.m. — The previous headline and version of this story incorrectly stated the trial would start on Nov. 21. The grand jury will convene on that day to confirm probable cause. The headline and article have been updated to reflect this change.
Nine months after the shooting at Bridgewater College that killed two Bridgewater campus police officers on Feb. 1, Alexander Wyatt Campbell’s hearing was finalized Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham general district court, certifying the case as presentable for a grand jury.
Campbell is currently facing charges of aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated murder of multiple persons, murder in the first degree and use of a firearm in felony first offense.
Judge John Stanley Hart Jr. declared probable cause on all matters and for the case to go to the Rockingham County circuit court on Nov. 21, when a grand jury will convene to confirm probable cause.
Five witnesses were called to testify at Wednesday’s hearing: One, Ryan Cunningham, was a student at Bridgewater College, and the other four witnesses were law enforcement officers.
Cunningham recounted the day of the shooting where he’d walked out from Memorial Hall on campus and saw campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson walk toward Campbell, who was struggling with a large black duffel bag toward Flory Hall.
“Please stop, we need to speak with you,” Cunningham said he remembers one of the officers saying as they approached Campbell.
Campbell then put down his duffel bag and reached into his jacket pocket when the officers asked for his ID, according to Cunningham. That’s when he saw Campbell pull out a handgun.
“I kinda do a double take … I see him raise it [the handgun] up … I heard pop, then pop pop, then pop pop again,” Cunningham said. “I saw Officer Painter collapse on the ground … I see him [Campbell] standing over Painter with his gun still raised.”
Cunningham said he saw Jefferson on the ground but didn’t see him fall and that the shots were fired before Jefferson fell. That’s when he ran.
“I just start screaming frantically for people to get inside,” Cunningham said.
Detective Brooke Wetherell of the Harrisonburg Police Department also gave a statement during the hearing.
Wetherell said she’d heard on the radio that Campbell was spotted near North River and had crossed the shallow water to the island in the middle. She said a group of 10 officers, including herself, moved forward with cover, eventually arresting Campbell. Wetherell recounted that Campbell had blood coming from his forearm.
Wetherell said she remembers Campbell saying, “I did everything I could to make this right.”
Campbell had asked Wetherell if he could know the names of the officers he killed so he could apologize to their families.
“I bet they’d want to know your f***ing name too,” Wetherell recalled responding.
The Rockingham County commonwealth attorney, Marsha Garst, asked Wetherell if Campbell was responding clearly, to which Wetherell said yes, he was.
Campbell’s court-ordered defense attorney, Gene Hart, raised mental health issues and possible undiagnosed schizophrenia at Campbell’s Feb. 16 hearing.
Special Agent Arthur Justin Wouters from the Virginia State Police (VSP) said Campbell’s duffel bag and blue coat were recovered on the south side of the river. A handgun and a lock pick kit were in the blue jacket. In the duffel bag was an electric doorstop, a magazine with 14 rounds still in it, a shotgun with five shotgun shells and another shotgun, along with an air rifle with a hole in the stock. Wouters also said bullet fragments were found in the bag along with a single shotgun shell.
Special Agent Heather Marshall, also from the VSP, said VSP investigated a room in the basement of Memorial Hall where an electric doorstop was set up so that an alarm could go off, along with the doorknob gone.
Inside the room, Marshall said, there were three hanging bags with food, laundry and ammunition. A calendar was also found hanging, believed to have belonged to Campbell, detailing a daily journal of paths of where he’d went on campus, which halls he did his laundry on campus in and more.
Garst said in her closing statement that Campbell was gathering intel before Painter and Jefferson interacted with him.
“When you’re shooting someone in the face, that is intent … Those are lethal, lethal wounds,” Garst said. “He is smart and tactical … These are kill shots … He shot a man in the back.”
Hart had no closing arguments and denied comment after the hearing.