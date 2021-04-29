At 7:30 p.m. each day, freshman computer science major Marium Farukh rushes to the dining hall. She goes before closing to get dinner she’ll need when she breaks her fast for the day at Iftar around 8 p.m. When she gets there, the majority of the food has already been eaten by other students, and she’s left with very few options of what students didn’t want. She’s frustrated, and now she has to rush back to her dorm before it’s time to say prayers and eat.
Ramadan is a Muslim holiday that celebrates Muhammad’s initial revelations of the Quran, the holy book of Islam. During Ramadan, Muslims practice fasting — one of the five pillars of Islam — from sunrise to sunset, breaking fast at Iftar, the meal eaten after sunset. Because Ramadan falls 11 days earlier each year, it falls April 12 through May 12 this year, the same time JMU students will be preparing for and taking their spring semester finals.
Alumna Farrah Khan (‘05) tweeted multiple times about her frustration with JMU’s lack of support for Muslim students during Ramadan. In her tweets, she talked about ways to support students celebrating Ramadan and how to spread the word. She made a list of how JMU can advocate for its Muslim students and create an inclusive attitude at JMU. Among her tweets was disappointment that she was unable to find any JMU social media posts about Ramadan.
“@JMU In short — do more, do better. After 16 years, I thought there would be change. 16 years of student and alumni voices — and still no mention of Ramadan on ANY social, which means there is less on campus, ” Khan said in one of her tweets.
Two days later, Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, sent out slides on Instagram and Twitter about Ramadan and how to be respectful and supportive of students celebrating the holiday. Khan, Farukh and freshman computer information systems major Hania Abbas said the timing of the post was a little late because it was already two weeks into Ramadan, but they said they still really appreciated the gesture. However, all three said they thought there are other issues to be addressed.
Khan said she believes it’s important for current Muslim students to feel acknowledgment and support — especially during finals. Khan said she believes that acknowledgment and support given by JMU has the potential “to equalize the grounds’’ and “to create that atmosphere of not just diversity, but inclusivity.”
In the nearly 20 years since she attended JMU, Khan said, the university should’ve implemented clearer policies and administrative guidelines for accommodating Muslim students during Ramadan to create such a culture on campus.
“Now that things have changed in 20 years, we’ve evolved, we’ve matured so much more as a general U.S. culture, and then certainly I know the community at JMU [has matured],” Khan said. “My expectation is that there would be more accommodations for students.”
The main issues Khan expressed were that JMU still hasn’t provided many options for dining before sunrise or after sunset, and options for taking finals early to accommodate fasting haven’t been clearly addressed by the university.
“The dining hall situation is honestly really annoying and frustrating to deal with because I’m a freshman and I live on campus, so it’s kinda like my only source of food,” Farukh said.
Farukh, Abbas and Khan each said they’d like to see JMU offer extended dining hall hours during Ramadan. JMU’s dining halls open at 7 a.m. and close by 8 p.m., which is often outside the range of times when Muslim students celebrating Ramadan break fast. While alternative campus dining options, like Chick-fil-A and Steak ‘n Shake, are available during the hours when those celebrating Ramadan can eat, Farukh said, they mainly have unhealthy options that she wouldn’t normally want to eat after over 18 hours of fasting.
“I wish they made the dining halls open to 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m.” Abbas said.
While dining hall hours have remained the same as they usually are during Ramadan, University Chair for JMU’s Student Government Association (SGA) Daniel Gardner said a to-go option has been available throughout the pandemic and was available for students celebrating Ramadan before the pandemic as well.
In response to this, Abbas and Farukh said they’d much rather have longer dining hall hours instead of using the to-go option. After talking with dining services, Gardner said the dining halls are currently understaffed, so longer hours aren’t feasible.
Abbas and Khan both said it was difficult to get breakfast the night before since most campus dining doesn’t offer all-day breakfast. Abbas said her solution for this was to have her parents send her food and to pick up food herself from the grocery store for Iftar. However, most freshmen have meal plans that can be expensive for some families, so that may not be a financially ideal solution since their punches are going to waste, both Abbas and Farukh said.
Katrina Tilley, SGA’s community engagement chair, suggested that JMU’s food delivery robots could be used for Muslim students who need food at times when dining halls aren’t open.
Yet, some Muslim students’ dissatisfaction with JMU administration isn’t limited to dining. In addition to wanting longer dining hall hours, Farukh said she wished there was a prayer room in or nearby the dining halls, which would make it easier for her and others to pray after eating. Many other universities have already taken these steps, including Penn State University, Rutgers University, Northeastern University and Ohio State University.
Tilley said she intends to bring up the issue of prayer rooms to the SGA.
Regarding finals week, Khan said students who are fasting should be allowed to take tests earlier in the day so they’d be less distracted by hunger.
“I know personally for myself by the time the afternoon rolls around or even midday… by around this time [12:45 p.m.], I’m pretty hungry,” Khan said. “So, if you’re testing on that empty stomach, blood sugar levels dipping, it’s nice to have that option if you choose to exercise it. I think it’s just another way that the school could show support.”
Mary-Hope Vass, director of communications and university spokesperson, responded when contacted by The Breeze with an email containing a university statement written by her and Miller that addresses religious holidays and Ramadan:
“Instructional faculty are reminded at the start of each academic year to provide reasonable accommodations to individuals to celebrate religious holidays. Students are encouraged to reach out to their professors to communicate about any accommodations they may need when observing Ramadan.”
Farukh said she understands JMU wants students to come to their professors about accommodations, but she wishes the university made it more clear to students that they’re able to change their exam times due to religious reasons. Farukh added that if she hadn’t been interviewed about it, she would’ve never known about the accommodation options.
“It almost makes me feel like I’m less of a student, like my religion and my practices don’t matter as much as, like, other students’ do and, like; it feels like they are almost ignoring that part of who I am as a student,” Farukh said. “I know it’s not just me — there’s hundreds or thousands of students who are observing this religious practice. It feels like they are purposely trying to ignore us and repress us. Like I said … it’s Islamophobic behavior.”
