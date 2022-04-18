Multiple cars were damaged in a crash Saturday night in Pheasant Run after a driver hit a bus stop and six other cars. The driver, Katelyn Soliz, was placed under arrest for DUI. No injuries were reported.
According to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), officers responded to a call at approximately 10 p.m. that a white Jeep Wrangler reportedly hit the bus stop and multiple other cars. Laura Munro, a sophomore who witnessed the crash, said the initial crash sounded like an explosion.
“Everything was telling me ‘Oh my god, it's a bomb,”” Munro said. “That's what it felt like. I was really scared for her because in my mind, I was like, ‘There's no way she's not injured because it just looked so bad.’”
Munro said she was in her backyard with her dogs when the crash happened. After putting her dogs away, Munro walked to the parking lot where the crash occurred and called the police.
She said it looked like the Jeep was stuck between a damaged car and a pole and the driver attempted to back out, hitting the pole, before turning to go down a different road. Munro said that once coming back around to the front of the entrance, the driver stopped as a larger group of people had come out of their homes.
Munro said she tried to ask if the driver was OK but received no response. After she walked up to the driver, Munro said, the driver appeared to be OK.
“She looked fine to me,” Munro said. “She seemed pretty fine, pretty calm.”
Daniel Bianco, a senior who lives in Pheasant Run, said his roommate said the crash sounded like a truck had broken and pipes rolled off. The parking lot where the crash happened was littered with bricks and broken glass the next morning.
Bianco said that by the time he went outside, first responders were pulling up to the neighborhood. Bianco said the police officers asked who the damaged cars belonged to and tried to find the owners.
Between the cars and the bus stop, the crash caused an estimated $25,000 total worth of damage, according to HPD.
