On Shenandoah Avenue in the small town of Elkton, Virginia, through the arched wooden door of a brown cabin-like building stands Mr. J’s Elkton Express, the newest addition to the Mr. J’s Bagel franchise. Inside, an elk head is mounted on the wall with bagels adorning its antlers.
Mr. J’s opened its first location on East Market Street in Harrisonburg in 1990 — since then it’s been a popular morning stop for students and locals alike in the Harrisonburg area.
In 2020, Angela Dean, who worked as operations manager of Mr. J’s for 22 years, bought all of the Mr. J’s restaurants upon the former owners’ retirements. Dean said it’d been roughly 20 years since the last time Mr. J’s opened a new location, and she was ready to change that.
Dean first considered expanding Mr. J’s with a food truck or a freestanding location outside of Harrisonburg, which hadn’t been done before. She eventually discovered the Elkton storefront. At the site stands a large building with brown paneling and contrasting large white windows, centered with a medium-stained wooden entryway. Its “country feel” is a marked departure from the Harrisonburg locations JMU students are familiar with, Dean said.
Dean remarked that the building “looks like a castle,” and recognized the location’s potential to expand Mr. J’s customer base so it would be closer to Massanutten Resort and attract resort goers.
Previously a gun shop, Dean said the Elkton site happened to be the perfect shape and size to house a bagel shop. Dean was excited to finally have a freestanding location, as the other locations are in strip malls, and it gave her a little more freedom in the buildout and opened the possibility of doing outdoor events as well, she said.
When she began the buildout, the process was lengthened due to the lack of availability of the walk-in fridge and a part for the bagel oven, which were crucial to make the business run, she said. The part that was needed for the bagel oven took about four months to get, and the walk-in fridge was backordered for six months.
Dean and her husband led the buildout and designed everything in the location, which is something she’s never done before. Dean said the design of the Elkton location is different from the Harrisonburg ones.
“It’s more of a rustic feel, and it's a completely different setup than the other Mr. J’s,” Dean said.
Dean said she wanted customers to see the food being cooked and have the bagels displayed more easily, so she set the inside up with more of an open-kitchen style. The decor is also different, she said, and features lots of elk decor to go along with Elkton.
Eventually, on Jan. 20, 2023, the restaurant in Elkton opened and has been a busy and popular spot since, Dean said.
Among the differences between the Elkton location and the Harrisonburg ones are some of the menu items. Dean said the Elkton location gets more working adults and more school-aged children than the Harrisonburg locations, which has affected what sells in Elkton versus Harrisonburg. She said some menu items like lox don’t sell as well in Elkton, but sweeter bagels sell out fast.
Dean said Mr. J’s added a few menu items to satisfy the Elkton customer base, such as fried bologna sandwiches and scrapple. After scrapple was suggested for the Elkton location, Dean figured, “when in Rome, we got to do what they do,” although she herself isn’t a big scrapple fan, she said.
As for the bagels in general, Brianna Hughes, Dean's daughter who’s been working at Mr. J’s since childhood, said Mr. J’s bagels are different from most because they’re not boiled — a commonplace in the bagel-business, she said. Jennie Lam, a customer of Mr. J’s Elkton Express, said the texture of Mr. J’s bagels are a lot doughier and softer than other bagels she’s had.
“This recipe is 33 years old,” Dean said. “It's tried and true. I mean, I guess, it’s perfected.”
Taylor Secrist, a Mr. J’s employee of four years who’s worked at the Harrisonburg locations and now Elkton, said she’s noticed that more families come to the Elkton location as well.
With many Elkton restaurants being closed on Sundays, Mr. J’s Elkton Express is one of the few restaurants that has Sunday business hours. Dean said the Elkton location is very popular on Sunday after families go to church and sit down for “Scrapple Sundays.”
This won’t be the last expansion for Mr. J’s, Dean said — she intends to continue opening more locations around Virginia. Over the years, Dean said, she’s seen how Mr. J’s has been a big part of Harrisonburg, and she’s proud when people tell her that Mr. J’s is their first stop when they arrive in town. Dean said that “the staying power and the longevity,” of Mr. J’s is what makes her most proud.