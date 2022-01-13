Harrisonburg City Council passed a resolution Tuesday asking elected officials to bolster funding for the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD), but despite an apparent miscommunication between city leadership and the city’s health district, according to the health district, the financials aren’t the issue.
At Tuesday's city council meeting, City Attorney Chris Brown said the city was informed that the CSHD would be running out of funding for free testing within the next week or two. City council unanimously passed a resolution authorizing Mayor Deanna Reed to send a letter to outgoing and incoming elected representatives asking for money to support free COVID-19 testing in the CSHD.
This lack of funding would’ve coincided with JMU students’ return to in-person classes Jan. 18.
However, Jordi Shelton, the communications specialist for CSHD, said in an email to The Breeze that the health district isn’t “limited by a specific gap or lack of ongoing funding.” Shelton said the health district's ability to provide community testing events is based on the availability of health department and vendor staff, supply chain constraints and laboratory testing capacity.
Mike Parks, the director of communications for Harrisonburg, said the CSHD originally asked city staff to send a letter to elected officials urging for more financial support for the health district. Parks clarified the CSHD put out additional information Wednesday identifying their specific need in staffing and supplies, rather than a need in funding.
“The city is certainly pleased to hear that financial support is not the biggest burden that Central Shenandoah Health District currently faces,” Parks said. “We will continue to urge any that can to support the health district when it comes to staffing and supply.”
CSHD covers Rockbridge, Bath, Augusta, Highland and Rockingham counties and the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington and Buena Vista. CSHD has held free community testing events in Harrisonburg that Parks said allows people from Harrisonburg, Rockingham county and the surrounding counties to get tested.
“The past few events that have taken place … We've seen the need outpaced the supply to where we've been having to turn away people very quickly into the events,” Parks said. “Sometimes 30 minutes once the event starts, we've already reached capacity, so we know there's a great need in our community.”
Shelton said in her email to The Breeze that the CSHD “recognize[s] that these events have not been able to meet the testing needs of the community.” Shelton said the CSHD will continue to provide free community testing events at least throughout the month of January and that the CSHD recommends that people look for other testing opportunities on the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website.
Mary-Hope Vass, director of communications and university spokesperson, said in an email to The Breeze that JMU works with the city of Harrisonburg and Rockingham county to “monitor the health of the community and resources available.”
“JMU provides testing resources (separate from what is provided by CSHD) to its community,” Vass said. “These resources are provided [to] on-campus for students, faculty and staff to allow for CSHD to serve the remainder of the community. This is a way JMU can provide testing, while not taking away from the community testing at-large.”
Parks said a revised copy of the letter from city council would now be asking elected officials to provide support with staffing and supply chain concerns, and the city is hoping to send out the letter today.
“It’s an evolving process like [COVID-19] has been everyday for two years now,” Parks said. “With Central Shenandoah, who have been incredible partners for the last two years, this is what they're telling us today was best help them be able to serve not only Harrisonburg but the surrounding Shenandoah Valley communities.”
Contact Ashlyn Campbell at campbeab@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.