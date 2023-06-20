Student Ambassador and rising sophomore Grace Treml said she first noticed an unknown appliance in sample residential rooms during campus tours she led this past spring.
The first thing she noted about the appliance, Treml said, was that it closely resembled a microwave. Treml said its presence piqued the interest of touring students and parents, but she and other Student Ambassadors remained confused why they were in the residence halls because microwaves have been prohibited from being in students’ individual rooms on campus.
This appliance, a two-door refrigerator, freezer and microwave combination, is called a “MicroFridge” and will be made available for rental during the 2023-24 academic year to on-campus students for $209.99, according to a contract JMU signed with MicroFridge’s Virginia contractor, Melvin Corp., obtained by The Breeze.
“Everyone should do this,” JMU Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller said. “It’s a pretty good price. It’s reasonable.”
While Miller acknowledged JMU could’ve done a better job making Student Ambassadors aware of MicroFridges initially, he said the appliance will be advertised more during summer orientation — which will occur throughout the rest of June and into July, when the students visiting have all committed to JMU. The contract, signed Feb. 7, is a renewable three-year deal between JMU and Melvin Corp. It gives Melvin Corp. exclusive rights to provide Microfridges to students. According to the contract, Melvin Corp. will provide JMU with a complementary Microfridge for every 15 MicroFridges rented by students, and the MicroFridges will be managed and maintained by the Melvin Corp. throughout the year, like if/when a MicroFridge needs to be swapped out of a room.
Injuries caused by moving fridges in and out of residence halls during move-in week made MicroFridges an appealing option for JMU, Miller said, as they’ll be delivered to students’ rooms prior to their arrival.
“Almost every day, there was at least one injury where the piece of metal on the bottom of the fridge cuts a hand or leg or something like that,” Miller said. “They're heavy, they're awkward, you know, they're not fun for families to move either … Almost every family talks about the fridge being the worst part of moving, and if you can not have to move that and move that out, I think your life's better.”
Melvin Corp. Vice President of Marketing and Operations Jason Melvin said students can rent out one MicroFridge for one academic year. To ensure safe operation, he said employees test each unit prior to students’ arrival.
Only one MicroFridge is permitted per room, and it’s required to be plugged into the wall. One additional personal minifridge is also permitted. Miller said communal microwaves won’t be disposed of in residence hall common areas.
Melvin said MicroFridges take fire safety into account through a patented smoke sensor in every unit.
“It's incredibly efficient energy-wise, [the smoke sensor is] a great safety feature,” Melvin said. “And it also has some other bells and whistles,” like USB charging ports located in the front of the microwave and a three-prong plug adaptor.
JMU is just the latest Virginia school to bring Microfridges to campus. They’re also available for students at Virginia Tech, VCU and U.Va., Melvin said.
Melvin said MicroFridges will also result in less end-of-year waste. There will be fewer students who get to the end of the year and can't figure out how to get a refrigerator in a car, he said, because the MicroFridges will be picked up by Melvin Corp.
If a student wants a MicroFridge after move-in day, Miller said he is sure Melvin Corp. would be happy to help, and he “can’t imagine them turning anyone down.”
“I'm excited,” Miller said. “I like the fact that we're adding a service to students.”
Grant Johnson contributed to this report