Two caskets sat at the center of the Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC) at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, one draped in an American flag — holding Campus Police Officer John Painter — and one draped in a Thin Blue Line flag containing Campus Security Officer J.J. Jefferson. The two Bridgewater College officers were fatally shot on Bridgewater College’s campus Feb. 1.
At the commencement of the service, Michael Miller, a pastor from Crosslink Community Church, spoke about Jefferson’s legacy. Miller said Jefferson lived a “life of impact,” exemplified by his willingness to serve his surrounding community. Miller also highlighted Jefferson’s “heart of service” and assured the crowd that he’ll be remembered, especially by those he interacted with at Bridgewater College.
“J.J. loved college students,” Miller said. “Many students are here today. He was tight with them. When he enforced the rules, he did so out of love to see students make better, wiser choices. He recognized the importance of the season of life college students are in and saw his role as one of guidance toward being better rather than punishment for being bad.”
Miller then called attention to Jefferson’s unwavering appreciation for others, oftentimes, he said, treating others better than he’d treat himself. Miller said Jefferson “knew no subordinates” and “knew no strangers,” a comment on the fact that Jefferson was humble and known to treat everyone the same — with the utmost respect.
“J.J. leaves a legacy, but not because he was some larger-than-life figure who was flashy and flamboyant in what he did,” Miller said. “He leaves a legacy because he was intentional to live in the moment and [made] the most of the moments God had given him.”
Charlie Longhorn, a retired officer who worked with Painter and interviewed him for a law enforcement position, took the memorial service as an opportunity to shine a light on Painter’s talents and work ethic. He explained that when he interviewed Painter in 2001, he was immediately impressed. The town council would soon agree with Longhorn’s assessment, appointing Painter in a unanimous decision as chief of police — an appointment Longhorn said he was “honored” to have made.
“I had to work hard to be a police officer,” Longhorn said. “Most of us did … not John. Everything came easy to John. If ever a man was meant to be a police officer, it was John Painter.”
Longhorn said Painter always offered his job his time and loyalty and always set out to finish what he had started, recounting an instance when Painter oversaw a “major incident” for 36 hours straight, waiting for suspects to be arrested and for evidence to be processed before letting himself sleep. Longhorn concluded by calling on the officers in attendance to continue serving the community in the way the fallen officers would’ve wanted.
“To my brothers and sisters that are still in uniform and are here today, we must serve other people, open our eyes to others’ needs and provide comfort,” Longhorn said. “Serve them, protect them, just as John and J.J. would want us to do. To serve and protect will take our minds from our pain and heal our grieving more than we realize.”
Courtney Painter, John’s daughter, approached the microphone wearing a black and blue ribbon pinned to her shirt. The shirt read, “my daddy is a hero” — a common sentiment of the day.
She explained that when her “world was turned upside down,” a certain passage by an unknown author came to mind. She recited it to the audience and said it was one of the first things she thought of following the initial shock of the Feb. 1 shooting.
“When I hear about a hero and the great things they have done, it reminds me of my father; he is the greatest one,” Courtney said.
Following other reflections given about John from friends and family, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) made a statement from the Commonwealth, emphasizing the strong friendship that had existed between the two men. He also asserted that the pain felt by the families wasn’t limited to the Bridgewater community but would be found in every corner of Virginia.
“John Painter and J.J. Jefferson were great men,” Youngkin said. “To their family members who loved them, we cannot know the full measure of your grief. Our hearts are broken for you. And on behalf of all Virginians, I express our deepest condolences. To the greater Bridgewater College family … I know you are a tight-knit community. What happened last week shattered not just that community but our Commonwealth.”
Youngkin said the shooting made him aware of how much the community asks of families and friends of officers. He acknowledged that they’re the individuals who live with the daily burden that accompanies the constant concern regarding the safety of their loved ones.
“That moment of uncertainty turned to overwhelming tragedy with your worst fears becoming reality,” Youngkin said. “Again, I’m lost for words to express the deep sorrow for your profound loss … Those who knew these two very good men knew they were great friends. As you’ve heard, they were called the ‘dynamic duo,’ and what a duo they were.”
Youngkin underlined the impact he could discern the duo had on the Bridgewater College community and urged the crowd to honor the sacrifices made. He finished by thanking “everyone in this room who wears a badge,” punctuated by the applause of those in attendance.
“So, today, yes, we remember with grief, two very good men,” Youngkin said, “two good men who died serving together; serving together as close friends, serving together doing what they loved — serving their communities.”
