On June 30, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) broke the streak.
He announced nominees for the Board of Visitors (BoV) of universities across Virginia, including five new members for JMU. Governors cyclically appoint members to higher education boards, and with Virginia’s one-consecutive-term limit, this can shift education initiatives from year to year. As Youngkin is Virginia’s first Republican governor since 2014, this could shift education initiatives across the commonwealth, and the BoV itself.
Youngkin’s own education initiatives — a cornerstone of his campaign and time in office to date — although mostly focused on K-12 programs, have been met with different reactions from Virginians. In particular, his executive order forbidding the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) has sparked discourse, and he’s faced lawsuits over his email tip line that allows parents to report public school employees who teach CRT and other “divisive” topics, according to multiple articles from The Washington Post.
JMU’s BoV is a 15-member governing body that impacts all areas of life at the university. The board makes decisions on tuition and finances, student life, academic affairs and more. While being on the BoV isn’t a political office, some new members expressed interest in carrying out Youngkin’s education initiatives, while others had points of disagreement.
The Breeze spoke with the new members about why they chose to come, or return, to JMU as a board member, their goals for their terms and what they hope to bring to the table.
Richard “Dickie” Bell
Richard “Dickie” Bell (’88) didn’t have the traditional college experience — and he’ll use that to serve on JMU’s Board of Visitors.
He graduated about 20 years later than planned, and his time in college was “fragmented,” he said. After attending Old Dominion University for one year in the mid-1960s, he left and served in the U.S. Navy for six years. When he finished there, he went straight to work because he couldn’t afford to go to school. He then went to community college, then came to JMU — called Madison College at the time — but found it challenging to pursue his education while working.
“It was difficult because I was at the age where I had to support myself and provide for myself, and I found it hard working full time and going to school,” Bell said.
Later on, after getting married and starting a family, he found his way back to JMU at his wife’s encouragement once he could afford to finish his degree.
Bell is a retired educator and retired Republican member of Virginia’s House of Delegates. In his 10 years in Virginia government, Bell served for several years on the House’s Education Committee, and as its vice chair for part of that time.
The biggest problem facing public education, Bell said, is money; “It’s a battle” each year to get the necessary funding. He said his No. 1 goal on the BoV, is to make college more affordable.
“I just don’t believe that we should ever deny an education to someone who wants and deserves it due to affordability,” Bell said.
During his time in the House of Delegates, he also advocated for virtual learning, even before the pandemic. This is something he disagrees with Youngkin on, he said, because he believes virtual learning should be a part of everyday education.
“I was a proponent to expand virtual education, not because I think everybody should be forced to learn virtually, but I think there are a lot of students who do better when they can learn virtually,” Bell said.
Bell also said he advocates for higher pay for teachers, and he supported and passed a bill recognizing American Sign Language (ASL) as a foreign language. At JMU, sign language courses are currently listed in the Communication Sciences and Disorders department. Bell said he’d be interested in bringing ASL into the foreign language curriculum. He also highlighted the need for transparency in education — “I think we serve the constituents better when we do it in the sunshine,” he said.
Bell will serve on the Academic Excellence and Athletics committees. He said he’s “always been fond” of JMU, and is open to change and solving problems, but “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.” He said he has a lot to learn, but for now, he’s brushing up on the BoV’s past meeting minutes and getting a feel for the “mood and the pulse” of the board.
Terrie Edwards
Terrie Edwards (’80) was a first-generation college student, the first woman to graduate college in her family. Now, she’s a Regional President for Sentara Healthcare.
Edwards’ first experiences in healthcare was at JMU while she was earning her bachelor’s degree in public administration. After completing a marketing project and an internship for local healthcare companies, she was sold.
“That was pivotal in changing the trajectory of my career,” Edwards said. “It got me interested in healthcare.”
Now, as health education programs are among the most popular at JMU, according to U.S. News, Edwards said she’s passionate about making sure healthcare majors and programs stay integrated at JMU.
Edwards placed an emphasis on student wellbeing and said her career in healthcare can help her serve the board to make that possible. She outlined her “ABCs” — principles she believes apply both to healthcare and academic administration. The A stands for access and affordability, the B for building a talent pipeline and the C for community responsibility, consumer focus and creating a healthy environment.
For her, those principles all serve the pipeline — helping students receive and make use of an education.
Edwards hopes to focus on leadership development, mental health and the promotion of healthcare careers. Also high on her list is listening to students, which she said she’s excited to have a student representative to the BoV, senior Xaiver Williams. She also said she’s interested in furthering Youngkin’s education agenda.
“It’s really exciting to me that our governor is so personally engaged in developing the next generation of leaders,” Edwards said.
For now, Edwards said she wants to help the BoV achieve its Strategic Plan, which outlines the university’s top goals for the next couple of years. The current Strategic Plan includes advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and increasing access, affordability, fundraising efforts and other priorities.
Edwards will serve on the board’s Advancement and Engagement and the Student Affairs committees. Like Bell, Edwards said she thinks JMU is on the right track.
“I don’t know of anything that I would want to change,” Edwards said. “I think it’s really a matter of understanding the goals and capitalizing on those.”
Suzanne Obenshain
Suzanne Obenshain, a Virginia Tech alumna, has lived in the Shenandoah Valley for over 35 years. She’s watched the growth of JMU, Harrisonburg and Rockingham alongside it.
“[My husband and I] watched JMU really change the complexity of our community, for the good and for the bad,” Obenshain said. “I personally think that it’s been mostly for the good, because I believe that we have a better economic community today … and that was because of the growth that we’ve seen at JMU.”
Obenshain’s husband, Mark Obenshain (R), has served as a Virginia state senator since 2004. Mark was on JMU’s BoV for eight years, spanning the Carrier and Rose administrations, and Suzanne served a term on Virginia Tech’s BoV from 2010-14, where she chaired the Academic Affairs Committee.
Obenshain said she reached out to Gov. Youngkin about the open position on JMU’s BoV.
“I thought a couple of his initiatives were very near and dear to my heart,” Obenshain said.
She said she’s particularly passionate about Youngkin’s lab schools initiative. This includes starting college partnership laboratory schools, which allow public or private universities with approved education and teacher training programs to open K-12 schools. Earlier this year, the Virginia General Assembly allocated $100 million toward starting lab schools, according to The Richmond Times Dispatch.
“As the governor launches his desires, then I can bring his ideas back to the university and work with the administration in order to make JMU one of the best schools in the commonwealth,” Obenshain said.
Obenshain also said she wants to keep tuition affordable. “Affordability is critical,” she said, and she’ll be looking for opportunities to cut costs.
She also emphasized the importance of working with the local community and considering how JMU affects the area around it.
“I want to make sure … that we’re making good decisions that impact the greater community,” Obenshain said, “not just the JMU community.”
Obenshain will serve on the BoV’s Audit and Finance and Physical Development committees.
Michael Stoltzfus
Michael Stoltzfus thought he’d never come back to the Shenandoah Valley. Born and raised in Harrisonburg, he attended Blue Ridge Community College and Eastern Mennonite University, then left the area at age 20.
He went to Harvard Business School, moved around and lived in various countries, but after six or seven years, he said, he realized why his parents settled and started their family in Virginia.
“I’m impressed upon the beauty, just the sheer beauty, of the Valley — that’s the first thing,” Stoltzfus said. “Second thing is that I find that we have a remarkable community … and I just find it to be a really wonderful place to call home.”
Stoltzfus said he’s bringing practical business experience to the board, and takeaways from Harvard’s Executive Education programs, which he’s attended almost every year since 2001 and where he said he learned how to apply leadership, financial, marketing and operational frameworks to his work.
He said he looks forward to working with his friends on the BoV, of which he has several, and growing JMU and Harrisonburg in tandem.
“When you think about our local economy, and when you think about the local institutions that have the most impact, not only on our economy but kind of how we think, how we move forward as a community, it’s JMU,” Stoltzfus said. “That will have a very impactful difference on the future of our community.”
When asked about affordability for higher education, Stoltzfus said he’s “in search of” an answer for the issue — he said increased tuition rates “have been decades in the works,” but he doesn’t think there’s a “silver bullet” solution. In business, he said, often the idea is to “create value” and not invest money in things that don’t serve the business. In addition, businesses have to compete with others.
“There’s this structure that I see that has to do with creating value and competing and ultimately, both of those needs, both of those interests, have increased the cost [of higher education],” Stoltzfus said.
He doesn’t have a set vision for the end of his term in 2026, but instead views his position on the board as being part of a whole.
“It’s kind of this continuation of what I believe is a well-run institution,” Stoltzfus said.
Jack White
Jack White didn’t go to JMU, but “don’t hold that against me,” he said.
Growing up, White watched his parents “leapfrog” their education, taking turns getting their various degrees. His dad got a PhD in divinity and a law degree, and his mom got her Masters in family therapy. His parents grew up in the segregated South, White said, so their success instilled in him an excitement for education, which he’s carried into his legal career.
“It kind of showed me that education can be a great equalizer,” White said.
White went to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Pepperdine University of Law. He spent five years in the Army and was a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. Education-wise, he said he’s represented all types of schools and has worked with the Justice Department on school safety issues. White said he does this because he believes education has “a special place” in the U.S. that empowers people to contribute to society.
When it comes to JMU, White says the university’s mission statement — to prepare students “to be educated and enlightened citizens who lead productive and meaningful lives,” according to JMU’s website — is right up his alley.
“Well, that’s in line with everything that I’ve seen all my life,” White said, “so I don’t have to be a graduate to get in the core of what JMU is all about.”
White said he admires JMU’s ambition to provide a high-quality education, “not just to make them a bunch of nerds who have highfalutin degrees,” but to help students become contributors to society.
He said he’s interested in several higher education issues like Title IX and name image likeness, as well as JMU’s new athletic conference. But for him, the first step is to learn how JMU and the BoV operate.
White also said he wants to focus on advancement and increase JMU’s “footprint” so more people know about JMU. He’ll serve on the Academic Excellence and Athletics committees alongside Dickie Bell, as well as the Governance Committee.
At the end of his term, White said he wants JMU to be a source of pride for alumni, as well as a place that respects and encourages discussion and different ideas.
“I want it to be a place where the free flow and exchange of ideas is welcome,” White said, “and different ideas are respected and different people are respected.”