While indoor mask mandates are beginning to lift at JMU and other locations across the country, that’s not the case for the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT) and other public transportation systems.
HDPT masking requirements, and all other transit systems, are controlled by the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA), as the systems all receive federal transportation funding. TSA’s initial mask requirement went into effect Feb. 1, 2021, with the intention of expiring May 11, 2021. However, it’s been extended through Sept. 13, 2021; Jan.18, 2022; March 18, 2022; and most recently to April 18, 2022, according to the Federal Transit Administration.
TSA on March 10 announced the extension of masking on public transportation and transportation hubs through April 18 at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor,” the TSA statement said. “This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data and the latest science.”
Although masking requirements inside other Harrisonburg city buildings ended March 5, HDPT’s building is excluded due to the federal regulations that the transit department must follow.
Mike Parks, director of communications for the city of Harrisonburg, said in an email to The Breeze that once TSA announces the lifting of the transportation mask mandate, it’s likely that HDPT will follow.
Parks noted that it’s not definite that the masking requirement will end April 18, as it’s been extended in the past and could be again.
While Harrisonburg has no say in the transportation mask mandate, Parks said, the overwhelming majority of both HDPT staff and passengers have been “appreciative” of the mask mandate to keep themselves and others safe.
On top of the federal mask mandate, Parks said Harrisonburg has taken its own actions to protect the health and wellness of HDPT drivers and passengers.
Beginning in 2020, Parks said HDPT began temporarily eliminating fares to reduce close contact between drivers and passengers — though JMU students have never had to pay fares because of the contract HDPT has with the university. It hasn’t been determined when the fares will resume for other Harrisonburg passengers.
Additionally, Parks said HDPT regularly cleans its buses using special equipment to account for COVID-19 — a staff member wearing a backpack sprayer with an approved cleaning agent fogs the inside of the bus, covering all the touch points. For a time, the system passengers to enter through the door farthest from the driver to also help with social distancing.
“As one of our most public-facing crews, transportation drivers need to know that they can conduct their jobs safely,” Parks said.
Parks said that with positive cases dropping in the community and an increasingly high vaccination rate, especially among JMU students, Harrisonburg knows the city is approaching — if not already at — a time when masks will no longer be a necessity on the city’s public transportation. According to the CDC, the city of Harrisonburg is in the low-risk community level, with a seven-day average of 1.3 daily cases as of March 23, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) dashboard. As of March 22, there are zero active cases at JMU, with a 91.9% student vaccination rate and a 90.6% employee vaccination rate, according to the Stop the Spread dashboard.
Parks said that once the mask mandate is lifted, people who wish to continue wearing masks will be encouraged to do so. For passengers who don’t abide by the mandate while it’s still in place, Parks said Harrisonburg hasn’t wanted to place its drivers in a position where they have to be the “mask police.”
“They certainly have other responsibilities to be mindful of as we work to safely and efficiently provide transportation services to thousands of riders a day,” Parks said.
Parks said the city has taken steps to make sure passengers are aware of the mask mandate so drivers don’t have to enforce it. Additionally, Parks said many passengers take it upon themselves to make sure fellow riders abide by the regulation.
JMU junior Cherylyn Thompson rides HDPT buses that serve off-campus apartments and Inner Campus Shuttle (ICS) buses, which operate between Memorial Hall and Festival without leaving campus.
Thompson said that during her experience on both buses — other than the occasional person eating on an ICS bus — passengers follow the mask mandate most of the time. However, Thompson said a driver for an HDPT bus that goes to her off-campus apartment wears a face shield but not a face mask.
“I genuinely haven’t seen anyone else not wearing their mask,” Thompson said.
Thompson said she believes it would be easier for passengers to not wear masks on an ICS bus rather than an HDPT bus.
“On ICS buses, it’s easier to hide from the drivers, unless you get called out, because it’s usually really crowded,” Thompson said.
Junior Chris Ondoua rides HDPT buses to campus and back to his off-campus apartment each day and said he always sees the other passengers wearing masks, with the occasional passenger pulling their mask below their nose.
“[People] really care,” Ondoua said.
Ondoua admitted he once tried to get on an HDPT bus unmasked, after forgetting his mask at his apartment but was told by the bus driver that he couldn’t get on or ride without one.
TSA will communicate any updates on transportation mask mandates if and/or when they change, according to the statement released March 10.
Contact Kasey Trapuzzano at trapuzkm@dukes.jmu.edu. for more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.