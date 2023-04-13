JMU residence halls have experienced 13 “malicious” fire alarm pulls over the course of the past few weeks according to the JMU daily crime log.
JMU Police Chief Anthony Matos, answering a question from The Breeze about ultraviolet (UV) powder usage on fire alarms across campus, said in an emailed statement Monday that powder remains on skin for several days, and officers will randomly search with UV lights during suspected malicious activations of the alarm. The powder is intended to help the police department develop probable cause for an arrest.
“Due to the extremely dangerous nature of malicious fire alarm pulls, we will prosecute any individual who maliciously and intentionally activates a fire alarm system,” Matos said in the statement.
Sarah Dean, a resident advisor (RA) in Chesapeake Hall, said the frequency of these pulls is high, with six in the span of one week starting March 20. Dean said a similar pattern of malicious pulls happened last year, with 27 total pulls in Chesapeake alone.
“It wasn’t that bad at the beginning of [this] year, I don’t think,” Dean said. “For Chesapeake, it was only really bad the past two weeks.”
Dean said while the powder is visible in order to act as a deterrent, it would be easy for someone to cover their hands before pulling the alarm to avoid touching the powder. Dean said the powder isn’t effective if, for example, a student covers their fingers with a paper towel when pulling an alarm.
The malicious pulls cause inconvenience for Dean as an RA, she said, as well as her residents. Additionally, since residents no longer see a threat in the fire alarm going off, they’re not as willing to evacuate the building, Dean said.
“It gets frustrating because residents don’t really think it’s a big situation and they stop going out,” Dean said. “Most people just stay in their room, so if there was an actual emergency, people are less likely to actually evacuate.”
Dean also addressed the impact these pulls have on her mental state as a resident herself, saying they disrupt valuable sleep and study time.
When asked about the malicious pulls, Harrisonburg Fire Department Chief Matthew Tobia said while the fire department doesn’t play a role in the investigations, it responds to every fire alarm. If an RA or police officer declares no actual fire, then the fire department cancels its response, though it’s called as soon as the alarm is transmitted.
“We respond limited in an emergency mode,” Tobia said.
The malicious pulls are costly for the Harrisonburg community, as responding to a false alarm uses valuable resources, Tobia said, and it could cost precious moments for a life in danger elsewhere.
Matos said false alarms are a danger, and the “biggest cost is the psychological damage” of them.
“Community members begin to ignore the fire alarms on campus and do not evacuate their rooms,” Matos said about when false alarms are pulled. “This is against the JMU Student Accountability Process and Standards of Conduct Handbook; it creates an unsafe environment for others throughout our campus.”