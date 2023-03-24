The James Madison Center for Civic Engagement hosted the third session of its Freedom of Expression Information Series on Tuesday and discussed how discrimination and harassment are dealt with on both a personal and campus level.
Like the previous session, Malika Carter-Hoyt, JMU’s vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and chief diversity officer, facilitated the Zoom discussion and Arthur Dean, associate vice president for DEI, returned as a panelist.
Participants were asked to submit their questions prior to the discussion. There were 66 attendees in total — marking a 25-person increase in attendance compared to the previous two Zoom events.
Participants weren’t offered an opportunity to speak up unless explicitly invited, as was the case during the last session. Features on Zoom such as the microphone, video and chat were disabled.
Carter-Hoyt said freedom of expression is a principle important to her and the university. She said the sessions are intended to facilitate and platform for civil conversation on campus. Dean said leadership should set a precedent and “model the ability to freely express.”
Carter-Hoyt referenced the Johari Window, which was referenced in the prior session. The model involves reflecting upon one’s lack of knowledge to “conquer your blindspots.”
“Because we’re not all part of the same groups … we may not understand we don’t have all the same experiences,” Dean said of the usefulness of the Johari Window. “If we don’t put ourselves in places and spaces to hear … we can’t address those areas of our window.”
Dean said the university “strives to be an inclusive community,” citing Policy 1324: Discrimination and Retaliation Complaint Procedures. The policy outlines the procedures the university and its departments must follow when handling complaints of discrimination, such as the required impartiality of investigators and decision-makers.
Concerning the policy, Dean said JMU tries to create an environment that protects members of any group that is part of our community.
Carter-Hoyt and Dean said no one understands another's perspective unless one has either experienced or engaged in conversation with someone. Carter-Hoyt recognized this may be difficult when it comes to disagreements and contentious topics.
JMU’s nondiscrimination and equal opportunity statement served as another example of what JMU has done to create a more secure environment. Dean said the statement identifies protected categories of individuals across campus and has guided his work in DEI.
According to the statement, these protected classes include age, color, disability, gender identity, genetic information, national origin, parental status, political affiliation, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation or veteran status.
“In any of these [protected categories] … a group of persons can turn around and say ‘no, that’s not fair,’” Carter-Hoyt said.
Unlike in the past, “We are at the point in history that we can negotiate what we add,” she said.
“We are all on the shoulders of someone who went before us; someone who stood up for us,” Dean said. “Use your powers for good and open doors as we do at JMU … Open doors to groups that you are a part of and not a part of.”
Carter-Hoyt then introduced the questions submitted prior to the session. The questions dealt with how hate speech, harassment and discrimination on campus are dealt with.
Discrimination is largely defined by the individual and means something different to everyone, Dean said. Carter-Hoyt defined discrimination as “adverse action according to their protected class.”
Carter-Hoyt said JMU’s protected classes may not be all-inclusive, meaning greater collaboration and exploration of policy may be required.
Dean said the university tries to make information concerning the navigation of such speech widely available through means of the nondiscrimination and equal opportunity statement and resources on JMU’s website.
The university should promote its resources, Dean said, which will foster a sense of safety among faculty, students and visitors.
Carter-Hoyt said these issues deal with economic, legislative and “human” layers and said anyone is at risk of “smothering” speech.
“All of us are beholden to our policies, no matter who you are,” Carter-Hoyt said. “We can’t control what people feel. But what we can do is control our speech … and sympathize and empathize.”