John “Luke” Fergusson and Wilbur Hayes became friends in fourth grade while attending St. Christopher’s School and continued to grow closer throughout high school.
Their friendship blossomed after Luke invited Hayes to his river house for the first time, he said. The river house in Deltaville, Virginia, was the main hangout spot for their friend group, Hayes said, and often served as a place they’d vacation to as well.
His favorite memories of Luke are from their times at the river house, including one day when they were 8 years old fly fishing on the river. Hayes accidentally hooked Luke’s little sister, Liza, on her wrist.
“We just spent so many nights staying up until, literally, like, sometimes til the morning,” Hayes said. “He was a night owl.”
Hayes described Luke as his “first mate” on the boat when they explored the waterways in Deltaville.
“A lot of times we would go out there and Luke would out-fish me or something, which was, just, like, kind of unheard of,” Hayes said. “He would out-fish me but … he’d be too humble to come back and say anything about it because he knew that I cared about it.”
Hayes has vacation photos with the Fergussons at their river house instead of vacation photos with his own family.
“There’s too much good stuff to talk about,” Hayes said.
Hayes described Luke as a “very wise person.”
“His emotional experiences that he had been through and the advice that he gave you, it was almost like he had lived multiple other lifetimes,” Hayes said.
A lot of people might describe Luke as quiet, Hayes said, but he’d really think about his words before he said them. Luke listened to people instead of just talking all the time, Hayes said, and he always gave great advice.
Robert Hancock, Luke’s friend and roommate this year, said Luke was introverted but hilarious, and that he’d always be there for you. Even though Luke was quiet and reserved, “you knew he had your back,” Hancock said.
“You didn’t even realize how much he was … a good dude,” Hancock said. “He was super humble, he wouldn’t make it a big deal or anything.”
Hancock said his dad always joked around and said Luke was his favorite son.
Luke was selfless, Hayes said. He was a “stand-up dude” and always went out of his way to help someone, even if he didn’t really know them, Hayes said.
“It’s rare that you can meet people like that and know them so well,” Hayes said.
Trip Fishburne met Luke through Hayes and Nick Troutman, who also died in the accident. Fishburne said his connection with Luke was one like no other.
“I don’t think I’ve ever immediately connected with a person so much,” Fishburne said. “I felt like within a day of knowing him, I could basically talk to him about anything.”
As other friends describe him, Fishburne said Luke was “the most humble person.”
“He never bragged and he didn’t like to talk about himself. He wanted to hear about how you were doing, and I like talking about myself, so that was nice,” Fishburne said. “He was no judgment at all, no matter what — that type of person.”
Fishburne said Luke often surprised his friends with jokes out of nowhere when the quiet, listening friend became the source of laughter.
“Nick was always super, super loud, and Ferg was always very quiet and very calculating in everything he said,” Fishburne said. “We’d have these hilarious one-liners where he didn’t speak much, but every time he spoke, you laughed so hard.”
Hayes said Luke was a “really good” sports journalist and was active with the media publications at their high school. Hayes said Luke was always trying to get him to watch sports with him and teach him about them.
“It would just amaze me because I’d be watching a random NFL football game and he would know every single player,” Hayes said.
Likewise, Fishburne said Luke was “super passionate” about sports and knew every statistic — talents he could’ve used as he talked about making sports journalism his career.
Hancock said when they lived together, it was common for him to go downstairs and see Luke watching a Washington Commanders football game. Fishburne echoed this and said he found Luke watching the game to be more entertaining than watching the game itself. And despite his otherwise reserved demeanor, Fishburne said, Luke would get “so rowdy” watching the Commanders, especially if they won.
“He would throw the pillow at the TV, throw his can on the ground,” Fishburne said. “If your team was playing the Commanders and somehow the Commanders won — because they weren’t a good team — you would hear about it from Ferg.”
Three days before the accident, Hayes said he was with both Luke and Nick at Redpoint, cooking burgers and tortillas on a sheet pan over a bonfire.
Since the accident, Fishburne got two tattoos in honor of Luke and Nick to serve as reminders to “keep going.” On his left wrist is the date of the accident, and on his right thigh, both his friends’ initials are inked.
Fishburne said he’s found a large support system made up of people who Luke and Nick also impacted, even if they only had a few encounters with them.
“That makes me so proud, just knowing that they touched other people’s lives the same as they did with me,” Fishburne said.
A good person and student
Anne Fergusson, Luke’s mom, said her favorite thing about Luke was “everything.” He was exceptional, Anne said, a good person and funny”
“He could find the humor in almost anything,” Anne said. “Even when the situation sometimes didn’t call for humor, he could find humor in it.”
John Fergusson, Luke’s dad, said Luke was always in a good mood and was a good student.
Anne said Luke always loved Star Wars, Legos and lightsabers and grew into loving sports and the Commanders.
“He never gave up the lightsaber thing,” Elizabeth “Liza” Fergusson, Luke’s sister, said. “He would go down in our basement and he’d be down there with his friends a little bit, like, over winter break and they’d be having lightsaber fights. It was really strange, but it was funny.”
John and Anne said Luke loved McDonald’s and recalled a time back when he was 3 or 4 years old talking about the fast-food restaurant.
“He just didn’t understand why we would want to go eat anywhere else,” John said. “He would say, ‘McDonald’s — they got hamburgers, they got fries, they got everything. Why would you want to go anywhere?’”
John said Luke and Liza were close and that she’d always get excited when Luke came home from JMU.
“He’d literally dropped his bags on the floor and Liza would go, ‘OK, time for us to go to somewhere,’” John said. “She was normally going with her friends or sometimes by herself, but as soon as he dropped his bag, she was going with him and it wasn’t a question … even if he didn’t want to, he was gonna go with her.”
Charlotte Matherly & Shirin Zia Faqiri contributed to this report.