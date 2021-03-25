For many students, virtual learning may have left them feeling disconnected from their teachers and peers. To combat this, K-12 educators have found creative ways to help students feel engaged while partaking in at-home learning.
Mary Strickler, an English teacher at Harrisonburg High School, got students involved this semester through a photo display project. This project was done in collaboration with JMU media arts and design students.
“I saw the students not being very creative,” Strickler said. “I felt like we needed to do something to get them moving out of their house and moving around. No one had really been documenting in this way, so I thought it would be neat to do something creative.”
The project, titled “Life in the Face of COVID,” allows students to choose photos they feel represent their experiences over the last year. These photos were assembled into silhouettes of the students, which were directly based off photos taken of them.
Mollie Moomaw, a junior at Harrisonburg High School, said she felt the project would be a good way to connect with others and express the feelings of isolation she’s experienced throughout this pandemic.
“I thought it would be a fun way to express myself and be a part of a community project during these challenging times,” Moomaw said. “I wanted my piece to reflect the isolated feeling that we have all been experiencing. Not being able to see family, hang out with friends and enjoy the activities we love has been hard, but I know that we can all overcome these challenges.”
Mia Constantin, a senior at Harrisonburg High School, used the project as an opportunity to display her interests prior to the pandemic, as well as the hobbies she’s developed during it.
“For my silhouette, I posed in a streamline position to showcase my strong ties to swimming,” Constantin said. “For the pictures I sent in, I focused on the many different things I did, or at least tried during quarantine, such as cooking, hiking and camping.”
Elisabeth Kvernen, a SMAD professor, has been leading the students through that process.
“I started talking to the teachers at Harrisonburg High School last fall about doing a collaborative photography project that would connect their students with my SMAD students here at JMU,” Kvernen said. “Mary applied for and received a grant from the Harrisonburg Education Foundation for the project, which enabled us to move forward with the idea.”
Kvernen said the process allowed her students to use the skills they’ve been working on in class.
“The [Fundamental Skills in Media Arts and Design] students have creatively combined the collection of photos [taken by the high schoolers] together into a silhouette shape using their new Photoshop skills,” Kvernen said. “They are now working on creating a sign that will include the poem and [biography] of the high school student.”
Once the silhouettes have been completed, they’ll be put on display at locations throughout Harrisonburg, such as downtown and on campus, for the public to view.
“Teenagers have been affected by this pandemic more than any of us,” Strickler said. “No prom, no graduation. I hope [people who see the displays] come away being more sensitive to what these teenagers didn’t get.”
Contact Gia Yoder at yodergg@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.