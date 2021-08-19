Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) released a plan of action in the beginning of August for dealing with the ongoing spread of COVID-19. The plan outlines different prevention strategies involving mask wearing, physical distancing, cleaning and hygiene, COVID-19 testing and quarantine guidance that’ll be implemented within schools.
According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website, a state public health order made Aug. 12 requires all individuals over the age of 2 to wear a mask when indoors at public and private K-12 schools. This announcement from the VDH forced many Virginia schools to change their original back to school plans, including RCPS.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl explained in a recent school board meeting that the county will operate within the law, and until administration hears different from legislative services, students will be required to wear masks in schools.
“The hardest part about planning for the upcoming school year was all the last-minute changes with mask requirements,” Assistant Superintendent Doug Alderfer said. “The rules continue to change from the state about the requirements, which makes planning and communication difficult.”
The RCPS plan mandates that all students and staff are to wear masks at all times. This was announced to the public at the school board meeting that was held Aug. 9.
“If we brought kids back with optional masks and a student tests positive in that classroom, if that student didn’t wear a mask, then every student around that student has to now be quarantined for 10 days,” Scheikl said at the Aug. 9 meeting.
Scheikl went on to say that the masks prevent the schools from having to send kids home to quarantine in mass quantities. Scheikl said more than 200 students had to quarantine between April and May of 2021.
“One of the most difficult parts of all of this has been the constant changes we’ve had to keep up with,” Broadway High School principal Donna Abernathy said. “We’ve had to learn to become flexible and to roll with the punches.”
Compared to last year, one of the county’s biggest changes is that this year there’ll be a traditional five-day, in-person learning schedule per week. Last year, pre-K through first grade attended classes in person four days a week, and all other grade levels only attended classes in person two days a week.
In February, the Virginia General Assembly passed a bill requiring all public schools to offer in-person learning, five days per week. Abernathy said she sees the bill as a step in the right direction to protect the academic experience.
“I’m so excited to have all of the students back in the building,” Abernathy said. “We had 300 students last year choose to stay virtual and not come back to school.”
According to statistics provided by Alferder, 20% of all students in the county stayed home and continued their schooling virtually last year.
The RCPS safety plan goes into detail about what precautions the county will take in order to keep schools as clean and safe as possible. This includes buildings and more frequently touched areas such as bathrooms, hallways and stairwells being disinfected daily. Libraries will also be sanitized daily, with all returned titles being “quarantined” for 24 hours.
That work falls on the school systems, sanitation staff — a group Abernathy said the RCPS faculty are grateful for.
“The increase in sanitation protocols has added more to our custodian’s daily jobs,” Abernathy said. “We are very blessed to have the team that we do — they always make our school look clean and beautiful.”
According to the RCPS plan, teachers will be provided their own cleaning supplies to sanitize the frequently touched areas within their classrooms.
Physical distancing is also another important factor in the safety plan. The plan mandates that classrooms be arranged for proper social distancing, and any activity with increased exhalation will require increased social distancing or be moved outdoors when possible.
Field trips and assemblies will also be acceptable this year as long as all mitigation strategies are observed, according to the RCPS plan.
Alferder said the protocols put in place are what’ll be followed throughout the year, unless the state says otherwise. With Delta variant cases on the rise, Alferder said facing the possibility of shutdowns during the years, the county would operate the same as last year if it’s forced to take that route. Until then, though, RCPS staff say they’re looking forward to getting back to what the educational experience is meant to be.
“It is unfortunate that the Delta variant has caused the cases to jump and requires additional mitigation strategies,” Alferder said. “However, we are all excited about having students back in the building five days a week, and it is going to be a great year.”
