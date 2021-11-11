When Daniel Bellerose came out in 2018, they felt isolated and experienced a lack of community support. There was only one LGBTQ group that met in Harrisonburg that Bellerose knew about, and it consisted of a small number of people who weren’t a part of their age group.
“When you’re early in the [coming out] process, going to something really intense, like a potluck where there’s like five people there, it’s kind of terrifying,” Bellerose said. “I definitely didn’t feel like there was somebody I could talk to or somebody I could kind of base my identity journey off of.”
Bellerose decided to change this, and the Friendly City Safe Space was born. Since February, they’ve worked to establish Harrisonburg’s first downtown public LGBTQ safe space. The goal of the space is to provide a location for queer people and allies to gather, get access to resources and feel welcomed to be themselves.
Bellerose said they got the idea to create the Friendly City Safe Space while they were a volunteer with the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center in Staunton, Virginia. They met with the center’s executive director at the time, Emily Sproul, who helped in the early stages of the Friendly City Safe Space’s development.
“Rural LGBTQ centers are rare, but they’re probably the most necessary location for LGBTQ centers because geographic isolation and social isolation are so big,” Sproul said. “Folks are growing up without any support or without any information on what it means to be LGBTQ and where to find resources and how to live a healthy and happy life as an LGBTQ person.”
After the Friendly City Safe Space gained some community support and partnered with local faith community RISE, the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center became its parent organization and, Bellerose said, everything snowballed from there. However, the Safe Space’s journey wasn’t devoid of hardship. Bellerose said the Space was prohibited from establishing the program at its first chosen location because the landlord didn’t support its mission and didn’t want pride flags put up. The Friendly City Safe Space was supposed to launch in August when JMU students returned to Harrisonburg for the fall semester, Bellerose said, but this setback delayed its opening.
Despite the challenges, Bellerose said the “little victories” are what keeps them going.
“The support that we’ve received has been so much bigger than the pushback,” Bellerose said. “I feel more energized by it than anything.”
The Friendly City Safe Space had its soft opening Nov. 6, and Bellerose said over 50 people from all generations came to the event to see what the program offered. The Safe Space has a lounge, LGBTQ resource library and mental health room. There’s also a self-expression closet for those who wish to experiment with their gender expression and free safe-sex resources available in the space. The Friendly City Safe Space is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, but Bellerose said the Space plans to expand those hours as the program grows.
Bellerose is accompanied by a leadership committee made up of seven people who help manage the Friendly City Safe Space. Jennifer Iwerks, former assistant director for Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) programming at JMU, said she got involved with the Safe Space in June and is now a part of its leadership team.
Iwerks said establishing this kind of space in Harrisonburg is important because it provides wider visibility for the LGBTQ community in an area where queer people may not feel as welcome. Growing up in a rural town in North Carolina, she said LGBTQ identities were never discussed, which made it difficult when she came out later in life while in graduate school.
“Coming from a similar environment, it feels extra close to my heart,” Iwerks said. “It’s just really meaningful to get to be a part of creating something that can help counteract that negative culture and can create a safer and loving and more affirming space.”
The Friendly City Safe Space is also made up of over 40 volunteers. Bellerose said those who sign up to volunteer must go through a five-hour Safe Zone training and get a background check before they can begin. Allison de Blois, a graduate student in JMU’s counseling program, said they heard about the Safe Space through social media and signed up to volunteer in October. They attended the soft opening and said it was an “emotional” experience to witness the historic moment.
“I really hope to bring my best self and be able to help others in the best way possible in the space,” de Blois said. “For me, personally, it would be great to just continue to build community.”
Bellerose said there are still many plans in the works as the Friendly City Safe Space gains traction. They said the leadership team hopes to start hosting support groups, workshops and seminars by the end of the year. As a part of the Safe Space’s mental health room, Bellerose said they’d like to have a counselor who specializes in LGBTQ identity development present for anyone who may need those types of services. Bellerose said the program held events — like a concert, pride karaoke and drag show — earlier this year and that these types of events will begin again in December or early 2022.
Iwerks and Sproul said they hope to see the Friendly City Safe Space grow and become a prominent part of the Harrisonburg community.
When looking back to their past, Bellerose said they never could’ve seen themselves making an impact on their community in this way. Bellerose said that if they were coming out at this point in their life, they’d feel comfortable to go to the Friendly City Safe Space for resources and support — and that’s a “huge step.”
“My whole life, I’ve wanted to do something kind of big and impactful,” Bellerose said. “The Friendly City Safe Space is the first step toward empowering queer people to be brave in this town very publicly, and I think that’s huge.”
Contact Kamryn Koch at kochkr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.