New Creation, a non profit organization that works to combat human trafficking by creating work for survivors of human trafficking or those vulnerable to it, boasts an array of products — dish towels, candles, coffee, dolls, jewelry and scrunchies. But Sabrina Dorman-Andrew, co-founder and executive director of New Creation, doesn’t just see products; she sees stories, a different history for every product.
Everything New Creation sells was either made by a survivor of human trafficking or is fair trade. Their merchandise comes from around the world, Dorman-Andrew said, from Maryland, to Moldova, to Ohio, to Mexico, to India — the list goes on. According to its website, New Creation works to “creatively counteract human trafficking” and 100% of its profits go toward that mission.
Dorman-Andrew started the nonprofit with her husband, Steve Andrew. Dorman-Andrew said the couple didn’t have any experience with nonprofits before. Their interest in human trafficking advocacy began when they realized not many people in the U.S. discussed the issue — especially human trafficking in the U.S. — and they wanted to take action.
Dorman-Andrew said she and her husband began their research by talking to organizations that help prevent human trafficking. When the couple first started their journey, they connected with FreeKind — an organization based in Richmond that created the Prevention Project curriculum that New Creation now helps fund and implement in schools. Many of the organizations the couple worked with when starting their journey have since been dissolved.
“It points to the challenges and difficulties of working in this space,” Dorman-Andrew said. “Most people have no idea just how overwhelming it is trying to battle back trafficking.”
They also sat in on law enforcement trainings on sex trafficking — given by WellSpring Living, Shared Hope International, the Department of Criminal Justice, Safe House Project and International Justice Missions, to name a few — to gauge what the biggest issues were concerning human trafficking and what was needed locally to help combat the issue: jobs and public education, she said.
“It led my husband and I to really think about, ‘Is this happening in our community? What does this look like in the U.S?’” Dorman-Andrew said.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, the International Labour Organization estimated that there were 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally in 2021, with hundreds of thousands in the U.S. In Virginia, 6,352 victims of human trafficking were reported in 2020, according to National Human Trafficking Hotline.
The journey
At first, the couple sold products out of their home, starting in 2012 with paper bead bracelets made by women who escaped human trafficking in Uganda. They sold the products and sent the profits back to the Ugandan women.
But in 2014, wanting to do more, the couple purchased a storefront on South Main Street in Harrisonburg. Dorman-Andrew said it was previously a porn shop that had been sitting empty for years.
“We were very specific to want to take this property over because of its history, and we saw what its future could be,” Dorman-Andrew said.
The property cost $80,000, she said, which the couple didn’t have. So, they spoke to their church and told them that New Creation was what they felt “called to do.” The couple asked for donations to help start the nonprofit, which enabled them to buy the property within 30 days.
“I think that’s always been the foundation of New Creation,” Dorman-Andrew said. “It’s not always about us or our team. It’s been the community stepping in and standing with us. So, from the onset of New Creation, it’s been a community effort to do it, and I think that’s always kept people engaged.”
She and her husband initially expected renovations to take six to eight weeks, but it ended up taking about 14 months because the building needed a lot more renovations than expected. Over that time, Dorman-Andrew said hundreds of volunteers stepped up and helped complete the construction.
Now, Dorman-Andrew said New Creation works in “two lanes” to combat human trafficking. Globally, New Creation works with 60 artisan groups to create jobs for those affected by human trafficking and those vulnerable. According to its website, 80% of those rescued from human trafficking are re-trafficked if they lack employment. Locally, New Creation works on educating the community to raise awareness and educate students about human trafficking.
Dorman-Andrew said what’s really important about New Creation is the way it makes people come close to a difficult issue.
“When we first started talking about the issue of human trafficking, people would just shut down,” Dorman-Andrew said. “It’s paralyzing, it’s scary, the statistics are hard. It’s the fastest growing criminal industry. People want to keep it at bay … There’s days I wish I didn’t know the things that I know.”
Since Nov. 29, a new mural painted on a shipping container behind the store reads “Looking Good World Changer.” The mural can be seen from busy South Main Street and was meant to gain passersby’s interest, Dorman-Andrew said.
Before the pandemic, New Creation had a spot in Agora Downtown Market. Dorman-Andrew said the spot was helpful for getting customers familiar with New Creation’s message and products while directing customers to its main storefront on South Main. During the pandemic, though, New Creation was unable to support the Agora location. Now, Dorman-Andrew said she hopes the mural will bring in customers.
“We thought it would be a great way to, kind of, beautify this area of town that’s all car lots and so forth,” Mandy Lawson, communications director at New Creation, said.
Dorman-Andrew said she came up with the message to show love to New Creation’s customers and let them know that they’re “changing the world” by showing support to the business.
“I wanna use it as an art installation,’’ Dorman-Andrew said. “I wanna use it as a way we can love our community.”
To execute her vision for the mural, Dorman-Andrew hired Jimmy Bruce, owner of Age Old Sign Co., who regularly paints signs for businesses. Bruce, who said he painted New Creation’s sign for the outside of the store prior to the mural, has been a Shenandoah Valley local since 2007 and has painted signs for many businesses in the Harrisonburg area, including Golden Pony, Ruby’s and Water Street Vintage & Bohemian.
To secure the funds to pay for the mural, Dorman-Andrew said New Creation looked to the Arts Council of the Valley (ACV), a non profit organization dedicated to cultivating the arts in the Shenandoah Valley. ACV gave out “Creative Inspiration” grants for the fall 2022 funding cycle to advance community-based initiatives in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, according to an ACV press release.
ACV gave the grant to New Creation to create “a fun social media destination for the nonprofit.” The grant was given to seven recipients, totaling $9,200, according to the press release.
The shipping container is not only an art installation, but inside are wholesale products that New Creation sells to over 80 businesses across the U.S. New Creation sells products from established organizations such as Women’s Bean Project, Hon’s Honey, Prodigal Pottery and Hope’s Landing.
However, some of New Creation’s merchandise comes to the storefront directly from the makers. Women in Chisinau, Moldova, make dog bow ties and bandanas, “Daydream” dolls, headbands, scrunchies and many other products for New Creation. Dorman-Andrew said one in 10 women in Moldova are trafficked, so she felt it was important that New Creation partner with them.
“We realized if we can’t sell more products, there are women who don’t have jobs,” Dorman-Andrew said.
The need for the Moldovan women’s product base to expand came with the pandemic. She said when New Creation was the only market in the U.S. for the Moldovan women’s products, it wasn’t providing them enough income to support themselves and their families. Since adding wholesale New Creation has grossed over $50,000 a year for the women in Moldova.
“We jumped in in desperation because we had women dependent on us,” Dorman-Andrew said.
In addition, New Creation created a subscription box to help bring money to the women by featuring their products.
Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in March, Ukrainian refugees flocked to Moldova. So, the last couple of batches of Moldovan products have in part come from Ukrainian refugees living in Moldova. New Creation passed $30,000 in funds to help meet the needs of the refugees in the organization they partner with in Moldova.
“It was really amazing for me to see we were there on the ground being able to provide a need before we even knew it was coming and so that’s been really powerful,” Dorman-Andrew said.
